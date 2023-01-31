Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Child injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gage Tucker, the 11-year-old who was injured in the deadly Magnolia Ave. crash was released from the hospital Thursday, according to his mother Nikki Tucker. Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were injured in a crash that killed their grandfather on Jan. 17. According to a...
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according...
KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
Man found seriously injured after possible hit and run on Broadway
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the report of an injured man lying in the street, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers responded Thursday around 1 a.m. to find the victim, who was not identified, on...
‘It’s on the interstate?’ 911 calls released from plane’s emergency landing in Knoxville
Nearly three weeks after a plane landed on I-40 East at Papermill, the 911 calls of those who reported the plane landing have been released.
wvlt.tv
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Tuesday after crashing a car on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Road, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD officers arrived to find a red Mustang had left the road and hit a concrete bridge on...
WATE
Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera
A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m.
wvlt.tv
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
wvlt.tv
K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
Passenger ejected from car after crash in Cocke County
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
bbbtv12.com
Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman
Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
wvlt.tv
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement. Your headlines from 2/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Breaking News out of West Knoxville as KFD works to put out house fire, First Alert WX and Traffic. Personnel files of 5 former...
WDEF
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom. KAT Reimagined. Updated: 11 hours ago. After a first round of public comment KAT is...
Comments / 1