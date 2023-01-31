ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Tuesday after crashing a car on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Road, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD officers arrived to find a red Mustang had left the road and hit a concrete bridge on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman

Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
HARRIMAN, TN
WDEF

Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines

US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom. KAT Reimagined. Updated: 11 hours ago. After a first round of public comment KAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy