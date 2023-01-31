Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been snubbed from the NBA's All-Star game. He had a case to be named as a starter, and now didn't even make it as a reserve. There's no doubt that Anthony Davis was deserving of making the All-Star team in the Western Conference. Before he went down with an injury, he was playing at an MVP-caliber level. And Zion Williamson, who was named a starter, has only played in 29 games this season — Davis is playing in his 29th game of the season against the Pacers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO