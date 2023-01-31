ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Civil rights nonprofit plans to sue state of Utah over new law banning gender-affirming care for minors

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ba5r_0kWux0gX00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah is considering suing the state of Utah over a new law that prevents people under the age of 18 from receiving gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and transgender surgeries.

Senate Bill 16 , sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), was signed into law on Saturday, Jan. 28. The new law prohibits gender-affirming care to be given to anyone under 18 years old unless they have been treated with gender dysphoria for at least six months.

Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law

ACLU of Utah Communications Director Aaron Welcher said Utah is the only state that has an active law like this, and the nonprofit is willing to put every resource possible into destroying this law.

Alabama and Arkansas had similar bills passed into law, but the ACLU filed lawsuits and judges halted those laws while the cases go through the court system.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Welcher said this law prevents transgender kids from getting the appropriate medical care they need.

Under the law, any individual, not just a patient, can bring a medical malpractice suit against healthcare providers who perform such services. It would also allow people who have consented to treatment in the past to revoke that consent and sue healthcare providers.

While some state leaders argue they are merely pausing these treatments until more research is done, Welcher calls it an outright ban, saying the bill does not give an end date or any definition as to when there will be enough research to back this type of treatment. On top of this, he said in order to remove the ban, the same people who passed the law would be responsible for bringing these treatments back.

“From what we saw, [removing the ban] isn’t likely seeing as how they, throughout the whole process, ignored the people’s voices on this issue,” Welcher said.

Kennedy was not available for an interview, but he released the following statement:

“This legislation results from several months of thoughtful conversations with stakeholders to do what is best to protect our children. We can’t allow social policy to outpace science, especially when scientific evidence is still emerging and lacking in consensus. I hope we can continue working together to provide our struggling children with the support they need to grow and thrive.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 12

Nick C
3d ago

You don't want rights for minors, you want the right to groom minors. 😡

Reply(3)
11
Related
KSLTV

Utah House passes moratorium on personalized license plates for 2nd straight year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is on the verge of temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again. The Utah House of Representatives passed HB26 with a 53-18 vote Tuesday, sending it to Utah Senate for final approval. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, calls for a two-year moratorium on the personalized license plate program, or vanity plates, while also tweaking the process regarding how sponsored special group license plates are created.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children

SALT LAKE CITY — Tribal leaders from around the state gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, Utah’s version of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which they say protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. “Am...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why Mitt Romney, Sean Reyes say ESG funds are bad for retirement accounts

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah headed a group of 25 Republican-led states in a lawsuit filed last week against the U.S. Department of Labor over a rule change allowing 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors, or ESG, when choosing investments. On Wednesday,...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
UTAH STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels

Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Utah Bill Would Mean Stricter Regulations for Union Workers

A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill which could impose stricter restrictions and regulations for public employees. Passage of House Bill 241, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would mean union stewards and leaders would not be allowed paid time to engage in union work. It would also prohibit a public employer from deducting union dues from a public employee's wages and prohibit public money or public property to be used for union organizing or administration.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course

The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
FLORIDA STATE
KPCW

Utah businesses can't require vaccination proof under bill that just passed House

For the second year in a row, the Utah House overwhelmingly approved a bill to prevent most private businesses and government agencies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers and employees. The bill now moves to the Senate, where backers hope to avoid a replay of 2022, which saw the bill die without floor debate on the final night of the session.
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy