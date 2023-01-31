Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Is cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amid soaring egg prices, Wisconsin chicken ownership 'real trendy'
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - High egg prices are having an impact beyond the grocery store. Some are taking matters into their own hands. "It’s a real trendy thing to do right now, for sure," said Nick Levendoski, Sunnyside Hatchery owner. At Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam, the eggs and...
Channel 3000
Porchlight seeking men's coat donations amid cold weather
MADISON, Wis. – With the recent cold snap, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and up. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, which is one of the highest numbers they’ve seen this winter, according to manager Fares Fares.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage brokers $1.5 million office sale in Madison
A new owner has purchased the Vantage IV office building in Madison, Wisconsin, for $1.5 million. Greywolf Brokerage assisted the seller in the sale. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in the transaction. The two-story, 18,653-square-foot multi-tenant office building is located at 2802 Coho St....
Channel 3000
East Elementary School in Jefferson closed again Friday due to burst water main
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- East Elementary School in Jefferson will be closed again Friday due to a burst water main, but classes are expected to resume on Monday, the School District of Jefferson said. Repairs are still underway following the burst, the district said Thursday afternoon, and cleanup will continue into...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
Channel 3000
Mallards' Fourth of July celebration to include custom drone show, fireworks
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Mallards' four-day Fourth of July celebration this summer is set to feature what the team is billing as the city's first-ever custom themed drone show. The Independence Day Celebration at the Duck Pond, which the team announced Thursday, will run from June 30 through July...
Channel 3000
Voting on new names for Madison plows ends at 8 p.m. Friday
MADISON, Wis. -- There are just a few hours left to vote on the names for several of Madison's snow plows. The city is asking the public to name four pieces of snow removal equipment from the Streets Division.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Wisconsin Dells McDonald's named one of the 'Most Beautiful' in the world
A McDonald's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is seen as beautiful as its sister burger joints in Lisbon and Budapest! That's according to Architectural Digest.
Channel 3000
Meet the Pet of the Week: Chief
You can learn more about Chief and the rest of the animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Channel 3000
Study shows students recovering from concussions benefit from early return to school
MADISON, Wis. -- Allowing a student recovering from a concussion to return to school within two weeks postinjury can help with their recovery, a new study suggests. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at whether allowing a student to return to class early would be beneficial. It challenges a long-held belief that isolating children after a concussion was best for their recovery.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
