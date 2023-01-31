Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buttesports.com
Butte boys are staying home, Stenson and Tierney sign with Tech
Zach Tierney and Jace Stenson signed their letter of intent today to play football at Montana Tech. (Photo by Butte Sports.) Two more Butte boys are staying home to play football for another 4 years, Bulldog teammates Zach Tierney and Jace Stenson will be joining forces on the gridiron at Montana Tech.
buttesports.com
No. 15 Bulldogs Overpower Orediggers 71-47
BUTTE, Mont. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team struggled on offense and the No. 15 Montana Western Bulldogs ran away with a 71-47 victory. The Orediggers (7-14, 3-8) dropped their third game of the season to the Bulldogs (21-3, 9-2) who won their fourth straight game. Tech...
buttesports.com
Orediggers Bury the Bulldogs 86-61
BUTTE, Mont. – No. 12 Montana Tech got the upper hand on their home court and settled the season series with Montana Western with an 86-61 victory. The Orediggers finish the conference series up 2-1 against the Bulldogs (8-16, 3-8) while handing them their sixth straight loss. Western opened...
406mtsports.com
Butte to host MHSA Western AA Divisional Wrestling Qualifiers Friday and Saturday
BUTTE – Many of the state’s Montana High School Association’s Class AA wrestlers will converge in the Mining City as Butte Civic Center will host the 2022-2023 Boys’ and Girls’ AA Divisional Qualifiers. Action will start with the first matches at 2 p.m. on Friday,...
buttesports.com
Lady Bulldogs overpower Lady Maroons in the Mining City Championship
Cadence Graham knocks down a triple against Butte Central Tuesday night. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports.) Butte High Lady Bulldogs 62, Butte Central Lady Maroons 32. Butte has always been about hometown spirit, regardless of whether you bleed purple or you bleed maroon. However, there are only two days of the year that can separate households and bring heated tensions across the city of Butte. The first day is the Cat-Griz game, also known as the Brawl of the Wild. The second day is the historic Mining City Championship basketball game between the Butte High Bulldogs and the Butte Central Maroons.
buttesports.com
Hot-shooting Maroons singe Bulldog boys
Jack Keeley Knocks down a corner 3 ball Tuesday. (Photo By John Robbins Butte Sports. The arena finally felt like home for both teams and their supporters. Class AA Butte High and Class A Butte Central both had the homecourt advantage Tuesday night as the Butte Civic Center re-opened to public activity with the nonconference city high school basketball championships.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Suspected Homicide At Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge
This just in from the Montana Department of Corrections:. The Montana Department of Corrections has announced they have begun an investigation of a suspected homicide of an inmate at Montana State Prison, in collaboration with the Powell County Sheriff's Office. It has been announced that Todd Fisher, 49, was pronounced...
NBCMontana
Crews called to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Deer Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Powell County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers that first responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident south of Deer Lodge. The incident site is on Interstate 90 near the Racetrack area. Montana’s road report website indicates multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the...
NBCMontana
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher was...
$150,000 Fine and Jail for Dangerous Insurance Fraud in Helena
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing told KGVO News on Monday about how a former insurance agent in Helena was recently sentenced for his role in an insurance fraud scheme. Helena Insurance Agent gets Jail Time and a $150,000 Fine. Downing said...
What's up with the now-dilapidated building off 11th?
Before the building on the corner of North Roberts St. and 11th Ave. in Helena sat empty, it used to be something—an engineering firm, an attorney’s office, KBLL Radio.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office seeks to reunite 'Blankie' with rightful owner
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has found a precious lost item in Three Forks—a child's lovie—and wants to find its owner.
montanarightnow.com
Helena man suspected in threat to damage Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs arraigned on charges
GREAT FALLS — A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of...
Comments / 0