ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Historical Museum honors present-day Detroiters

When you think of the Detroit Historical Museum, you think of the past, but through a new exhibition the museum is celebrating those making an impact now, in the present. “The project is really designed to celebrate Detroit’s unsung hero’s, the people from the neighborhoods who really make our neighborhood come to life who make our lives as Detroiters the kind of rich interesting lives that they are,” Rebecca Salminen-Witt, Chief Strategy and Marketing Director, with the Detroit Historical Society told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. This is the 2nd installment of the exhibit titled “The Hustle,” where 34 Black owned Detroit small businesses are recognized not only for their hustle and grind, but for giving back to the community.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet two men whose careers are part of Detroit’s Black history

Also, meet James Jackson and Bruce Harper – The city of Detroit is home to many historical markers and buildings. One place which holds a vast history is the WGPR-TV station founded by Dr. William V. Banks. WGPR (the call letters stand for Where God’s Presence Radiates) became the first Black owned and operated broadcast news station in the country. It is also a news station where many Black journalists got there start in the profession.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Award-winning Ann Arbor floral designer publishes new book

ANN ARBOR – Award-winning floral designer Susan McLeary’s new book “Flowers for All” will release on Feb. 7. The guide aims to inspire people of all abilities to think outside the box when crafting floral arrangements. “It’s a book meant to welcome everyone, regardless of skill...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Clinton Township woman sentenced to jail after embezzling money from senior care facility residents

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township woman convicted of embezzling money from residents of a senior care facility was sentenced on Thursday. Tina Coleman, 47, was sentenced to six months in Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the 6 in custody) and she will have to pay $73,521.68 in restitution after she is released from jail.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dolphin skull discovered in baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – We’ve had some interesting things try to cross through airport security through the years. But this one is something. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported finding “something fishy” in some international baggage at Detroit Metro Airport last week. The luggage had been...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Detroit restaurant offers a playful Asian-inspired menu

With colorful street food, tasty skewers, and marshmallow-topped desserts, Chef Eric Lees likes to add a bit of fun to the menu at Basan. “Creativity, that’s what we do,” says Chef Lees. The much-anticipated restaurant opened in November of 2022. Over a year earlier Four Man Ladder, the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother searching for son who vanished with 2 other rappers in Detroit

DETROIT – A desperate mother is not letting up in her search for her missing son. Lorrie Kemp’s son Armani Kelly has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was supposed to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the performance was canceled, and he, along with two other men, has yet to be seen or heard from since.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy