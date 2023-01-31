When you think of the Detroit Historical Museum, you think of the past, but through a new exhibition the museum is celebrating those making an impact now, in the present. “The project is really designed to celebrate Detroit’s unsung hero’s, the people from the neighborhoods who really make our neighborhood come to life who make our lives as Detroiters the kind of rich interesting lives that they are,” Rebecca Salminen-Witt, Chief Strategy and Marketing Director, with the Detroit Historical Society told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. This is the 2nd installment of the exhibit titled “The Hustle,” where 34 Black owned Detroit small businesses are recognized not only for their hustle and grind, but for giving back to the community.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO