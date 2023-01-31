Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historical Museum honors present-day Detroiters
When you think of the Detroit Historical Museum, you think of the past, but through a new exhibition the museum is celebrating those making an impact now, in the present. “The project is really designed to celebrate Detroit’s unsung hero’s, the people from the neighborhoods who really make our neighborhood come to life who make our lives as Detroiters the kind of rich interesting lives that they are,” Rebecca Salminen-Witt, Chief Strategy and Marketing Director, with the Detroit Historical Society told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. This is the 2nd installment of the exhibit titled “The Hustle,” where 34 Black owned Detroit small businesses are recognized not only for their hustle and grind, but for giving back to the community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Matthaei Botanical Gardens, Nichols Arboretum hiring for several positions in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Do you love the great outdoors? Are you passionate about native species and natural preservation?. University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum is hiring right now for several positions which include full-time and part-time roles, fellowships and internships. One position is the Anderson...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeless shelter fights to stay open as mental health cases rise in Monroe
MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe homeless shelter is in jeopardy of permanently shutting down if it doesn’t get help from an agency that will assist with mental health cases. Oaks Homeless Shelter plays a massive part in the community but only receives grant money from the state once a year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Industrial land in Ann Arbor that has been sitting for decades is getting a new look, name
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is a place for a lot of outdoor recreation, but on the city’s north side, there are seven acres of land that have been just sitting there for decades. While there are many ideas on what you can do with the land...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet two men whose careers are part of Detroit’s Black history
Also, meet James Jackson and Bruce Harper – The city of Detroit is home to many historical markers and buildings. One place which holds a vast history is the WGPR-TV station founded by Dr. William V. Banks. WGPR (the call letters stand for Where God’s Presence Radiates) became the first Black owned and operated broadcast news station in the country. It is also a news station where many Black journalists got there start in the profession.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Award-winning Ann Arbor floral designer publishes new book
ANN ARBOR – Award-winning floral designer Susan McLeary’s new book “Flowers for All” will release on Feb. 7. The guide aims to inspire people of all abilities to think outside the box when crafting floral arrangements. “It’s a book meant to welcome everyone, regardless of skill...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around ailing man who declined self-treatment to save his sick dog in Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – The town of Woodhaven is wrapping its arms around a man suffering from massive health issues. The man thought he was suffering alone, but after what he did to save his dog, people know his story and want to help him and his dog, too. Tim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 bodies found in Highland Park apartment believed to be missing rappers, law enforcement sources say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police believe three men found dead in a Highland Park apartment are Michigan rappers who had been missing for nearly two weeks, according to law enforcement sources. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were supposed to perform Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 on Gratiot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clinton Township woman sentenced to jail after embezzling money from senior care facility residents
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township woman convicted of embezzling money from residents of a senior care facility was sentenced on Thursday. Tina Coleman, 47, was sentenced to six months in Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the 6 in custody) and she will have to pay $73,521.68 in restitution after she is released from jail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman wins $100,000 prize while playing on lottery app during break
DETROIT – A Detroit woman won $100,000 when she decided to play on her lottery app during a break. Jamila McCaskill, 44, of Detroit, said she was having a tough day so she took a break to relax. “I logged into the lottery app to do my daily spin...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dolphin skull discovered in baggage at Detroit Metro Airport
ROMULUS, Mich. – We’ve had some interesting things try to cross through airport security through the years. But this one is something. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported finding “something fishy” in some international baggage at Detroit Metro Airport last week. The luggage had been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Detroit restaurant offers a playful Asian-inspired menu
With colorful street food, tasty skewers, and marshmallow-topped desserts, Chef Eric Lees likes to add a bit of fun to the menu at Basan. “Creativity, that’s what we do,” says Chef Lees. The much-anticipated restaurant opened in November of 2022. Over a year earlier Four Man Ladder, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother searching for son who vanished with 2 other rappers in Detroit
DETROIT – A desperate mother is not letting up in her search for her missing son. Lorrie Kemp’s son Armani Kelly has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was supposed to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the performance was canceled, and he, along with two other men, has yet to be seen or heard from since.
Comments / 0