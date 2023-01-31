ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Panthers, Reich and a new OC, Hornets at trade deadline, craziest Philly fan celebration and Mahomes

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmsSJ_0kWuvfx300

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – And then there were two. The Eagles and the Chiefs face off for The Big Game in a couple of weeks. But first, Carolina just got a new coach.

How much should the front office help Reich form his staff? Or should he be given free reign?

What name would excite you most to see as the Panthers new offensive coordinator?

‘Disappointed, but not defeated’: Steve Wilks responds to Panthers’ head coach hire

If you were Mitch Kupchak, how many players would you deal at the trade deadline?

What was the craziest celebration you saw from Philly fans after the NFC championship game?

Has Patrick Mahomes solidified a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after just five seasons as a starter?

Big debate on fans preferring Greg Olsen over Tony Rom on the big broadcasts by Fox and CBS…where do you stand on the argument?

Queen City News

