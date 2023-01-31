Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Pontiac-based shelter plans on expanding headquarters, allowing for 5 times the shelter capacity
(WXYZ) — Lighthouse, the nonprofit providing housing and support services for Oakland County families in need plans to expand its headquarters in 2024. The $20 million renovations will increase the shelter's short-term shelter capacity by 400%. According to the non-profit, if the site plan is approved, the renovations will...
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne State to launch new Black studies center, hire dozens of faculty
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University is preparing to create the Detroit Center for Black Studies thanks to a $6 million grant from the Mellon Foundation. University provost Mark Kornbluh said the grant will also help launch a hiring program to recruit 30 new humanities faculty. “Recent scholarship across...
Tv20detroit.com
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits. The two ladies behind the business are sisters who grew up on the city's east side. They opened for medical in 2016 on Mack Avenue. Owners Teri...
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month
WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson intended for it to be incentive...
Tv20detroit.com
Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time. He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose. "So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some...
Tv20detroit.com
Community Financial Credit Union inspires Plymouth High School students through competition
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — When local businesses and organizations give students real-world experiences, it isn’t just the students who benefit. It is an idea that was demonstrated through a project at Plymouth High School. Tyra Johnson leads the Advanced Marketing class at Plymouth High School. She teaches students...
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan to receive $33.6 million to improve safety on MI roads, sidewalks, crosswalks
(WXYZ) — Michigan is receiving a $33.6 million grant from the White House to improve safety on Michigan roads. The grant is part of Pete Buttigieg's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and is meant to address the growing issue of traffic fatalities on U.S. roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks.
Tv20detroit.com
Property assessments show values in Detroit's Corktown soared 130 percent in a year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s going to likely cost you a bit more this year to buy a house in Detroit. The city revealed its assessment of property values. The average? A 20-percent increase for single-family homes compared to 2022. But some neighborhoods are seeing values doubling!. The Northend...
Tv20detroit.com
Ukrainian Americans use blood drive to give back to supporters
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine approaches, Ukranian Americans in metro Detroit are working to give back to those who have supported them. Thursday, dozens of people showed up to the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren for the Forever Grateful Blood Drive.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state. State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Tv20detroit.com
'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor. The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second...
Tv20detroit.com
New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit
(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring. That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building. The...
Tv20detroit.com
3 metro Detroit restaurants make Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat in America
Three metro Detroit restaurants were recently featured on Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in America for 2023. To create the list, Yelp reached out to people for their favorite dining spots, and then ranked each by a total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, geographic representation and more.
Tv20detroit.com
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31,...
Tv20detroit.com
Chef Fabio Viviani to open concept restaurant near Campus Martius this summer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chicago-based chef and restaurant group Fabio Viviani have announced the launch of a new concept in Downtown Detroit featuring Italian and Mediterranean influences. “We are delighted to be joining the evolving culinary scene in the Campus Martius area and look forward to sharing more details shortly....
Tv20detroit.com
City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
Tv20detroit.com
The Rink at Campus Martius hosting Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate
The Rink at Campus Martius will transform into a romantic destination for Valentine's Day with a special-themed skate. According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, The Rink will host a Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. It will include mood lighting shining down on...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game. Detroit Public Schools Community District officials confirmed the medical emergency happened Tuesday night at the school. Family members say 18-year-old Cartier Woods went into cardiac arrest during the game. The teen is now in the hospital on life support.
Tv20detroit.com
Dexter student who authorities believed was lured from family has been found safe
DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Dexter student they were worried was lured away from their family has been found safe. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says additional details will be shared at a later time. The FBI later...
