Detroit, MI

Wayne State to launch new Black studies center, hire dozens of faculty

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University is preparing to create the Detroit Center for Black Studies thanks to a $6 million grant from the Mellon Foundation. University provost Mark Kornbluh said the grant will also help launch a hiring program to recruit 30 new humanities faculty. “Recent scholarship across...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson intended for it to be incentive...
DETROIT, MI
Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time. He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose. "So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some...
HOWELL, MI
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ukrainian Americans use blood drive to give back to supporters

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine approaches, Ukranian Americans in metro Detroit are working to give back to those who have supported them. Thursday, dozens of people showed up to the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren for the Forever Grateful Blood Drive.
WARREN, MI
'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor. The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second...
ANN ARBOR, MI
New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring. That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building. The...
DETROIT, MI
Chef Fabio Viviani to open concept restaurant near Campus Martius this summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chicago-based chef and restaurant group Fabio Viviani have announced the launch of a new concept in Downtown Detroit featuring Italian and Mediterranean influences. “We are delighted to be joining the evolving culinary scene in the Campus Martius area and look forward to sharing more details shortly....
DETROIT, MI
City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
DETROIT, MI
The Rink at Campus Martius hosting Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate

The Rink at Campus Martius will transform into a romantic destination for Valentine's Day with a special-themed skate. According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, The Rink will host a Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. It will include mood lighting shining down on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game. Detroit Public Schools Community District officials confirmed the medical emergency happened Tuesday night at the school. Family members say 18-year-old Cartier Woods went into cardiac arrest during the game. The teen is now in the hospital on life support.
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy