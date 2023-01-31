ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Click2Houston.com

FOUND SAFE: 4-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert issued for two young siblings on Wednesday afternoon has since been discontinued. Aiden Langford, 4 months old, and Aaliyah Langford, 1-year-old, were said to have been missing since Jan. 24. They were last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You want some shoes?’: Galena Park ISD sends warning to parents after suspicious man approaches 7th grader, district says

GALENA PARK, Texas – Officials with Galena Park Independent School District are warning students and parents after a “stranger danger” situation that recently happened. Superintendent John Moore sent out a letter Thursday to make everyone in the GPISD community aware after a student in the seventh grade said he was approached by an unknown man.
GALENA PARK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Armed man experiencing mental health crisis critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia; describes himself as trespasser: MCSO

MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is underway after an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to a home in the 31700 block of Oak Crossing around 12:45 a.m. A...
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead under Sam Houston Tollway overpass, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after he was found dead beneath an overpass in north Houston. Houston police said the man crashed into a wall while traveling on I-69 to the Sam Houston Parkway East a little before 3 a.m. Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication

Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

