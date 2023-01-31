LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.

LA MARQUE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO