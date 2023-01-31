Read full article on original website
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Click2Houston.com
FOUND SAFE: 4-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found
HOUSTON – An Amber Alert issued for two young siblings on Wednesday afternoon has since been discontinued. Aiden Langford, 4 months old, and Aaliyah Langford, 1-year-old, were said to have been missing since Jan. 24. They were last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Click2Houston.com
‘You want some shoes?’: Galena Park ISD sends warning to parents after suspicious man approaches 7th grader, district says
GALENA PARK, Texas – Officials with Galena Park Independent School District are warning students and parents after a “stranger danger” situation that recently happened. Superintendent John Moore sent out a letter Thursday to make everyone in the GPISD community aware after a student in the seventh grade said he was approached by an unknown man.
KHOU
Houston high school placed on lockdown after suspect runs inside
The suspect caught a ride to the campus after asking a random driver, police said. Two other people were arrested in connection to this incident.
Click2Houston.com
Armed man experiencing mental health crisis critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia; describes himself as trespasser: MCSO
MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is underway after an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to a home in the 31700 block of Oak Crossing around 12:45 a.m. A...
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects identified in officer-involved shooting, police chase that prompted lockdown at Wisdom High School: HPD
HOUSTON – A teenager and two others have been arrested and charged after police said one of them fired at officers and was shot, while another ran inside a Houston Independent School District campus, prompting a lockdown Thursday afternoon. John Nsenguwera, 18, was charged with aggravated assault of a...
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
KHOU
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at La Marque home
Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balc.
Click2Houston.com
Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man dies following crash on Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man died following a crash on the Eastex Freeway eastbound and Beltway 8, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The crash reportedly happened around 2:49 a.m. According to HPD, a man in his 40s was traveling on 59 to the...
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers after his death
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena family is grieving after their loved one was the victim of a deadly hit and run. Jovonnie Castillo, 24 was hit at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near the 3800 block of Watters Road. “He just really wanted to be a good dad,”...
cw39.com
Man found dead under Sam Houston Tollway overpass, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after he was found dead beneath an overpass in north Houston. Houston police said the man crashed into a wall while traveling on I-69 to the Sam Houston Parkway East a little before 3 a.m. Friday morning.
2019 murder of Tomball woman shot while setting up for garage sale remains unsolved
'With little to go on,' and hopes to bring her family closure, authorities continue asking for help in finding the suspect who shot Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza at point-blank in January 2019.
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
Click2Houston.com
Man who led officers on chase, killed 2 women after crashing into Uber in 2020 found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers say
HOUSTON – A man accused of crashing into an Uber vehicle and killing two women while leading police on a chase in northeast Houston in 2020 was found guilty of murder, Crime Stoppers announced. Brian Okeith Tatum, 47, was found guilty in the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication
Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
