KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
KGET 17
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries
With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
Clinica Sierra Vista reaches $26M settlement for alleged false financial reporting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista has reached a $26 million settlement with state and federal officials. Investigators accused the medical provider of under-reporting its income, therefore violating the California False Claims Act and the federal False Claims Act. According to investigators, former executives knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to the […]
KGET 17
Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign.
Claim what’s yours on California’s 3rd National Unclaimed Property Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be […]
Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
California’s weather-predicting ‘groundhog’ is a tortoise named Maxine
California doesn’t have the kind of weather-predicting groundhogs like Punxsutawney Phil – the closest thing you’ll find is probably an animatronic puppet in Quincy called Chuck Wood. What it does have is a desert tortoise named Mojave Maxine, who looks like a large, armored potato and during the winter is generally just as active.
northcountydailystar.com
Water, Water, Everywhere…
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most...
calbrokermag.com
California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications
California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
sfstandard.com
Eye-Popping PG&E Bills Roll In as Gas Prices Spike
Brace yourself before you open that utility bill: Customers up and down the state have been reporting sky-high prices and sticker shock at the sight of their January energy bills. There’s little indication of when prices could fall. PG&E said in late January that a combination of high demand...
sierranewsonline.com
Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
KGET 17
These are the most ‘Instagram-able’ tourist attractions in California
In a world where social media users compete for likes and followers, the location where you decide to snap your selfies can be the difference between social media stardom or a lifetime of online anonymity (not really). So which California landmarks are the most camera ready for your social media...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for February 2
The New Year’s Atmospheric River storms of 2023 have abated and catchments across the State are draining as exemplified by continuing baseflows through their hydrograph recession limbs. River flows are still elevated, but releases have been incrementally curtailed and stage levels continue to drop. Despite early positive signs, however,...
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
