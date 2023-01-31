ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries

With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Clinica Sierra Vista reaches $26M settlement for alleged false financial reporting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista has reached a $26 million settlement with state and federal officials. Investigators accused the medical provider of under-reporting its income, therefore violating the California False Claims Act and the federal False Claims Act. According to investigators, former executives knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California’s weather-predicting ‘groundhog’ is a tortoise named Maxine

California doesn’t have the kind of weather-predicting groundhogs like Punxsutawney Phil – the closest thing you’ll find is probably an animatronic puppet in Quincy called Chuck Wood. What it does have is a desert tortoise named Mojave Maxine, who looks like a large, armored potato and during the winter is generally just as active.
PALM DESERT, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Water, Water, Everywhere…

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calbrokermag.com

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Eye-Popping PG&E Bills Roll In as Gas Prices Spike

Brace yourself before you open that utility bill: Customers up and down the state have been reporting sky-high prices and sticker shock at the sight of their January energy bills. There’s little indication of when prices could fall. PG&E said in late January that a combination of high demand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for February 2

The New Year’s Atmospheric River storms of 2023 have abated and catchments across the State are draining as exemplified by continuing baseflows through their hydrograph recession limbs. River flows are still elevated, but releases have been incrementally curtailed and stage levels continue to drop. Despite early positive signs, however,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy