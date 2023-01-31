ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wxxv25.com

How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi

Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

App aims to help Mississippi medical marijuana patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new partnership is working to bring innovative help and research to medical marijuana patients in Mississippi. The University of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) and the ReLeaf App are working to streamline people’s medical cannabis usage according to their medical needs. The ReLeaf App will connect symptoms and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol. The capitol day event will give small...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills

JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

State beta president preparing for multi-state tour

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour. Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Some Pine belt dispensaries are open

The bridge is good to go and can accommodate normal traffic. The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative has a new chief executive officer. State Rep. introduces bills to help healthcare from pregnant women. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. One state leader is looking for ways to help pregnant women in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi

A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS

