wxxv25.com
How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi
Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
App aims to help Mississippi medical marijuana patients
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new partnership is working to bring innovative help and research to medical marijuana patients in Mississippi. The University of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) and the ReLeaf App are working to streamline people’s medical cannabis usage according to their medical needs. The ReLeaf App will connect symptoms and […]
WDAM-TV
MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe. There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”. It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi. It was discovered...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol. The capitol day event will give small...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
WDAM-TV
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
mageenews.com
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program. Application Period. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.
localmemphis.com
How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills
JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
WDAM-TV
State beta president preparing for multi-state tour
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour. Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.
WDAM-TV
Some Pine belt dispensaries are open
The bridge is good to go and can accommodate normal traffic. The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative has a new chief executive officer. State Rep. introduces bills to help healthcare from pregnant women. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. One state leader is looking for ways to help pregnant women in...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
WDAM-TV
Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offers free life coaches to qualifiers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program gives Medicare Part B recipients free life coaches for a year. The Centers For Disease Control started the program in 2010 and is bringing it back this year. The goal of the program is to help eliminate the risk of...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
WLBT
Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
biloxinewsevents.com
Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi
A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around.
Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it's no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery.
Comments / 1