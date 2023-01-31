ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Saveea Freeland and Brooke Stenklyft each score over 20 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against Mayville

By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

A pair of 20-point performances drove the Blue Jays to a 55-33 victory over Mayville on Monday, Jan. 30.

Junior Saveea Freeland scored a game-high 23 points, while sophomore Brooke Stenklyft recorded 21 points. The pair torched Mayville in the first half, accounting for 28 of the Blue Jays’ 30 first-half points.

Senior Kayla Roidt (5) and sophomores Megan Bernhardt (4) and Haley Bristol (4) also contributed.

Cambridge (10-8 overall, 3-2 conference) is in second place in the Capitol-South standings.

Cambridge lost two games to New Glarus. For a full recap, head to the Cambridge/Deerfield website.

