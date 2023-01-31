ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Travels to Wagner on Thursday

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University women's basketball team begins its two-road game slate on Thursday as it travels to Staten Island to face Wagner. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on NEC Front Row with Keith Raad and Sam Kuperman on the call. OPENING TIP. Sacred Heart meets...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pryor’s 25 Points Leads Sacred Heart Past Wagner 65-47

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— First year Ny'Ceara Pryor dropped 25 points to help the Sacred Heart University women's basketball team cruise past Wagner, 65-47, on Thursday. The Pioneers are 8-1 in Northeast Conference play and moved into first place alone. Records:. Sacred Heart: 11-10, 8-1 NEC. Wagner: 11-8, 6-2 NEC.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Johnson Leads Pioneers in 65-56 Victory Over Wagner

FAIRFIELD, CONN.— Bryce Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Sacred Heart men's basketball team to a 65-56 victory over Wagner in Northeast Conference action on Thursday evening in the Pitt Center. Johnson led three Pioneers in double figures. Records:. Sacred Heart: 12-13, 5-5 NEC. Wagner: 11-9, 4-5 NEC.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

SHU Football Adds 10 to Class of 2023

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Building on a strong recruiting class signed during the December early period, the Sacred Heart University football team added 10 student-athletes on Wednesday. This brings the total number of signees to 25 for the fall of 2023. "Our coaches did a great job of finding young...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Berry Picks Up NEC Player of the Week

SOMERSET, N.J. – Sacred Heart University men's volleyball outside hitter had two strong performances over the weekend during the team's trip to Indiana. For his efforts, he was named First Point/Northeast Conference Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday. It's the first award for...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Women’s Hockey Goes to Franklin Pierce for Vital Conference Showdown

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University women's ice hockey will be on the road Friday and Saturday, with conference opponent Franklin Pierce awaiting them for a pivotal weekend in NEWHA standings. Going into this weekend, Sacred Heart's conference record is 10-7-1 with 21 points, fourth in NEWHA behind LIU,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Swimming and Diving Earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Recognition

RICHMOND, Va. – For the 17th straight semester, the Sacred Heart University swimming and diving team earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team recognition, as announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon. "I am very proud of our student-athletes' academic achievements this past fall,"...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

MacKay’s Two-Point Day Helps Pios Get 2-2 Tie

Box Score FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Delani MacKay's backhanded shot from the low slot sailed into the top of the net with 1:38 left in regulation as the Sacred Heart Women's Hockey Team gained a 2-2 overtime tie with Post at the Martire Family Arena in NEWHA action today. The...
FAIRFIELD, CT

