Monroe Catholic Rams Boy’s Basketball Opens Mid Alaska Conference Play with Loss
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Monroe Catholic Rams are in their second season since being elevated to 4A in Mid Alaska Conference. The Rams began conference play of the 2022-23 visiting the West Valley Wolfpack. Stewart Erhart led the way for West Valley scoring 22 points. The reigning Alaska Gatorade...
FNSBSD special meeting announces top four finalists for school superintendent
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board held a special meeting on Tuesday and announced their top four finalists for school superintendent. They are, in no particular order. Frank Hauser, the superintendent of the Sitka School District. Luke Meinert, who is currently the assistant superintendent in...
i5 Poll of the Week for January 31, 2023
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Watch the top i5 sports plays of the week for Interior Alaska and get ready to cast your vote. Voting starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 31 and the weekly winner will be announced on Friday, February 3 during the Fairbanks Evening News at 6 p.m.
Alaska’s top-funded earmark is a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. Officials say it will promote military mental health.
Alaska’s most expensive earmarked project in the federal spending bill funds a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. The annex to Fort Wainwright’s Physical Fitness Center in Fairbanks will include an indoor track and AstroTurf field that military personnel and their families can use for official training and recreational activities, like intramural sports leagues.
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Permafrost — the permanently frozen layer on or under the earth’s surface made up of soil, gravel, and sand usually bound together by ice — is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior, according to new research findings from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Panda Express Opens Fairbanks Franchise
The Panda Express location in northeast Fairbanks abuts Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. The Year of the Rabbit dawned in Fairbanks with a new dining option. Panda Express, the largest Asian cuisine chain restaurant in the United States, opened a new franchise location at 523 Harold Bentley Avenue, across from the Walmart store.
Daniel Serkov indicted for Delta Junction double homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Daniel Serkov was indicted by a Fairbanks Grand Jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for the shooting deaths of Andrey Dorozhin and Dmitry Sergiyenko that took place in Delta Junction on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Serkov’s charges include 2 counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, 2...
Dunleavy celebrates historic re-election with inaugural prayer banquet
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A historic re-election for Governor Mike Dunleavy was celebrated in Fairbanks with an inaugural prayer banquet. Gov. Dunleavy and his Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom celebrated the beginning of the next four years with an inaugural prayer banquet at the Westmark Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 28. A...
