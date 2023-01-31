ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury

Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
Lakers News: LA, Utah Still Discussing Russell Westbrook Trade

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reveals that your Los Angeles Lakers are still talking to the Utah Jazz about a potential deal centered around the $47.1 million expiring contract of Russell Westbrook. Haynes cautions that the Lakers are also talking to "most teams" to figure out potential fits, so this could just be a function of both clubs doing their due diligence.
OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren

The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
Lakers News: LeBron James Finishes As Nominee For Major NBA Award

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James narrowly missed out on being named the Western Conference Player of the Month for January, the NBA's PR department has revealed. Sacramento Kings stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alxander, Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard,...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target

Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Five-Year Extension

It appears Dylan Strome is staying in the nation's capital for the foreseeable future. The Washington Capitals kicked off their all-star break with some sizable news on Friday, announcing the club came to terms with Strome on a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million. The...
