FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville’s credit rating downgraded
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the City of Gainesville, FL’s issuer credit rating to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody’s has confirmed without any change the City’s Aa3 non-ad valorem rating, which is applied to the City’s outstanding bonds secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues. The outlook is stable.
WCJB
UF expert explains current economic outlook amid high inflation, debt ceiling debate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida economics professor is cautiously optimistic about the future of the U.S. economy as Republicans and Democrats haggle over the debt ceiling and the Federal Reserve tries the thread the needle between lowering inflation without raising unemployment. Economic conditions have improved since the...
WCJB
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
wuft.org
Egg shortage cracks down on Gainesville consumers and businesses
Sheryl Eddie says the national egg shortage has taken a large toll on her business. Eddie, co-owner of CindyBGoods, said the cost for a case of eggs from the bistro’s distributor used to be $24 to $27. With the shortage making its way to Gainesville, the price has risen to $80.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry
MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
wuft.org
Micanopy divided over pennant flag displays
It’s been a little over three weeks since a heated debate broke out between Micanopy residents and officials at a town hall meeting. These weeks have raised questions about the town’s ordinance regulating pennant flags, equal enforcement and whether the place that’s believed to be Florida’s oldest inland town is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
wuft.org
Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue
One of the busiest roads in Gainesville is getting a facelift to modernize it and emphasize safety, the city announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city an $8 million grant to begin the work. The revitalization will affect a 4.15-mile stretch of the roadway, and improvements...
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: 161 Ventures
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moran with UF Innovative, and Gainesville Tech Week starts February 1st. Today, I am joined by Pablo Casilimas with 161 Ventures. Pablo, thanks much for joining us today. Casilimas: Thank you for having me today, Melanie. Moran: So what is...
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
WCJB
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
WCJB
Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is receiving $8 million from the US Department of Transportation to help fund upgrades to University Ave. City leaders say the upgrades will help make University Ave. safer. Upgrades will include more stop lights, crosswalks and other improvements to pedestrian areas. “The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston CEO receives sentence in COVID aid fraud
A Williston businessman received a 66-month federal prison sentence in connection with COVID-19 pandemic relief funds. According to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief.
mycbs4.com
UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
WCJB
Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
WCJB
Gainesville gets $8 million to renovate University Avenue to improve pedestrian safety
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City and state officials are promising major changes to University Avenue in Gainesville with the help of a federal grant following pedestrian crashes including the deaths of a child and two University of Florida students on the roadway in recent years. Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward announced...
