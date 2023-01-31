ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville’s credit rating downgraded

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the City of Gainesville, FL’s issuer credit rating to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody’s has confirmed without any change the City’s Aa3 non-ad valorem rating, which is applied to the City’s outstanding bonds secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues. The outlook is stable.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry

MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Micanopy divided over pennant flag displays

It’s been a little over three weeks since a heated debate broke out between Micanopy residents and officials at a town hall meeting. These weeks have raised questions about the town’s ordinance regulating pennant flags, equal enforcement and whether the place that’s believed to be Florida’s oldest inland town is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue

One of the busiest roads in Gainesville is getting a facelift to modernize it and emphasize safety, the city announced on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city an $8 million grant to begin the work. The revitalization will affect a 4.15-mile stretch of the roadway, and improvements...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: 161 Ventures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moran with UF Innovative, and Gainesville Tech Week starts February 1st. Today, I am joined by Pablo Casilimas with 161 Ventures. Pablo, thanks much for joining us today. Casilimas: Thank you for having me today, Melanie. Moran: So what is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville receives federal funding to help upgrades to University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is receiving $8 million from the US Department of Transportation to help fund upgrades to University Ave. City leaders say the upgrades will help make University Ave. safer. Upgrades will include more stop lights, crosswalks and other improvements to pedestrian areas. “The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston CEO receives sentence in COVID aid fraud

A Williston businessman received a 66-month federal prison sentence in connection with COVID-19 pandemic relief funds. According to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief.
WILLISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
TRENTON, FL

