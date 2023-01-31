ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office issued 26 citations during one-day traffic operation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation recently in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Deputies patrolled the Clements Ferry Road, Highway 41, and Cainhoy areas in response to complaints regarding speeding and aggressive driving. “We want to make it clear to motorists that we […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash involving pedestrian blocks lanes near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian has blocked the southbound lanes of Spring Street near the Crosstown. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard are closed, police say.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The Charleston County coroner has not yet released...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Exotic dancer?

The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

