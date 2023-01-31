Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say officers arrested a man after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase. Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods. North Charleston...
Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
live5news.com
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
live5news.com
Report: Police find guns, 500 rounds of ammo during traffic stop; man in custody
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been arrested after police say they found an AK-47 and three guns in his car during a traffic stop. Lionel Antwan Singleton, 36, faces three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon. Officers say they pulled Singleton over near Sam...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, Charleston Police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near the Crosstown has died after being taken to an area hospital. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:16 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes of...
WYFF4.com
SC woman with only beginner's permit leads deputies on chase; gun, marijuana found in car, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 19-year-old South Carolina woman with only a beginner's permit lead deputies on a chase with a gun and marijuana in the car, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities say a deputy tried to stop...
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office issued 26 citations during one-day traffic operation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation recently in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Deputies patrolled the Clements Ferry Road, Highway 41, and Cainhoy areas in response to complaints regarding speeding and aggressive driving. “We want to make it clear to motorists that we […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving pedestrian blocks lanes near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian has blocked the southbound lanes of Spring Street near the Crosstown. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes of Spring Street between Courtenay Drive and Lockwood Boulevard are closed, police say.
live5news.com
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The Charleston County coroner has not yet released...
live5news.com
Report: N. Charleston charged with attempted murder after stabbing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged with attempted murder after officers say he cut another man’s throat. Juan Jimenez, 38, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers were called to Bolton Street Tuesday night for an...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Exotic dancer?
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect vehicle recovered in Adams Run after Monday shooting; alleged shooter at large
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man injured in the Hollywood area of the county on Monday. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man...
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
Comments / 11