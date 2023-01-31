ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

2 hurt in apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. It's unknown how many people were affected. That's at the Spring Creek Apartments.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 adults and 1 pet displaced after fire in Aragona Village

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call Monday night that displaced 3 adults and 1 pet. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 500 Longfellow Avenue in Aragona Village at around 6:15 PM. The fire department said that initially, the call was regarding heavy smoke, but shortly after the crew arrived, the fire erupted and extended through the roof.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries following apartment fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

