2 hurt in apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. It's unknown how many people were affected. That's at the Spring Creek Apartments.
WAVY News 10
3 adults and 1 pet displaced after fire in Aragona Village
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call Monday night that displaced 3 adults and 1 pet. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 500 Longfellow Avenue in Aragona Village at around 6:15 PM. The fire department said that initially, the call was regarding heavy smoke, but shortly after the crew arrived, the fire erupted and extended through the roof.
WAVY News 10
No injuries following apartment fire in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building,...
Coast Guard holds what's expected to be final Spirit of Norfolk hearing
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, in what was expected to be the last day of public hearings on the fire that destroyed the Spirit of Norfolk, Capt. Samson Stevens gave his testimony. The former Coast Guard Commander of Sector Virginia told the investigation panel more about the firefighting efforts at...
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
WAVY News 10
Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire
POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
Portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton closed after car crashes into electrical pole
A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Police need help identifying body found in James City County retention pond
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department needs your help identifying the body of a man found in a retention pond last week. Police say that the body was found Jan. 25 by a person who was walking by the retention pond, which is located on the 5000 block of Olive Drive in the New Town neighborhood.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
Driver charged after crash kills bicyclist in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Va. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday. According to Virginia State Police, Alvester D. Fields, of Yorktown, was riding his bike along Old Williamsburg Road when he was struck from behind by a car. It...
Man who barricaded himself likely died by police gunfire, Virginia Beach PD says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who died after barricading himself inside a Virginia Beach home was Craig Byl, 48. He was likely killed by police gunfire, not from a self-inflicted injury, according to the city's police. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said all officers involved are on...
Neighbors react to VB barricade situation that led to suspect’s death
In the aftermath of a man who died after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive near Killey Street in the Lake Placid neighborhood of Virginia Beach, neighbors shared what they knew about the man and the situation.
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
1 dead, 1 hurt after tow truck crash in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash in Gloucester County Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hurt. The crash, which involved a tow truck transporting another vehicle, happened at 12:48 a.m. at Route 17 and East Zandler Way. The tow truck...
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation. The person...
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police
Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
