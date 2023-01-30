Read full article on original website
James L. Cowie
James L. Cowie, 77 passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home in Attica on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born on June 1, 1945 in Warsaw, NY to the late Leslie and Doris (Etter) Cowie. Jim worked on farms in his youth, owned two restaurants in the...
John Lemuel Sackett, Jr.
John Lemuel Sackett, Jr. died at home January 2nd, 2023. Born July 18, 1928, the third child and only son to John L. Sackett and Florence Minerva Wells Sackett of Riga, NY. Raised with three sisters on a farm, after attending Alfred State College, John hitchhiked to Kansas State University (BS) and served in the intelligence service of the US Army during the Korean War. He married Jean E. Lovejoy in 1956 and worked as a dairy farm manager before buying and moving to their own farm in Byron with their three children- Deborah (Jay Miller), John III (Rose)- both deceased- and Charles (Amy).
JoClair M. Surman
JoClair M. Surman, of Corfu, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. She was born in Wheeling, WV, on March 29, 1934. JoClair is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Scott) Thompson of Memphis, TN, her granddaughter Zoe Thompson of Corvallis, OR, her brother Raymond (Priscilla) Kuntz, sister Mary Ellen (the late Joe) Giblin, and brother George (Christine) Kuntz and a large number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Norman Surman, her parents Raymond and Esther (nee Knabe) Kuntz, sister Rose Ann Kuntz, and brothers William “Billy” Kuntz and Louis “Eddie” Kuntz.
Super Sunday Craft Fair to benefit GC Animal Shelter and VFA
Volunteers For Animals members are asking folks to take a “paws” next Sunday and attend the Batavia Super Sunday Craft and Gift Market coming soon to Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The event, featuring “wonderful craft and gift vendors,” plus door prizes and free admission, is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the facility at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.
Spartans are gaining ground in quest for semipro football in Genesee County
Press release: All signs are pointing toward a successful return of semiprofessional football to the Batavia area. Harry Rascoe, head coach of the Genesee County Spartans, announced that an eight-team schedule has been finalized for the squad, which will feature around 50 players – some of them former Batavia and Notre Dame high school athletes – from throughout Western New York.
Torch Relay for Empire Games reaches Batavia
The Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay passed through Batavia on Tuesday, with a visit to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arenda during a Ramparts practice. One of the Ramparts coaches, Mark Kuntz, carried the torch around the rink and Rampart players skated along with him. This is the second year the torch has been brought to The McCarthy.
Former County Legislator John Sackett passes away at 94
Former County Legislator John Sackett died Jan. 2, according to an obituary published today. He was 94. Sackett also served as Town Supervisor in Byron. Born in Riga, Sacket attended Alfred State College, and Kansas State University.
County officials in talks with Mercy Flight about ambulance service
While at least one City Councilman has expressed concern about ambulance response times in the city of Batavia, Genesee County officials are mulling similar issues elsewhere, Manager Matt Landers says.
Psst, Mammoth is here, including a sneak peek Friday evening
What do a pedal car, antique doll, photo of Elvis, and a World War II-era newspaper have in common? They’re all going to be part of the Mammoth Thrift Shop this weekend, of course. What began as a way to deal with the massive crowds during COVID protocols has become another seasonal tradition, organizer John Bowen said. "We had to change the dynamics once COVID hit," he said.
Le Roy Central School considers merger with Cal-Mum/B-B
Le Roy Superintendent Merritt Holly asked students and parents to consider a few things during his talk this week about a potential merger of the district’s football program. First, he didn’t want their immediate feedback, but, rather, he wanted the stats and details he was to provide to marinate for a while before they shared their comments and concerns. The deadline for feedback is Feb. 13.
Car reportedly hits tree, house in Le Roy
A car has reportedly hit a tree and a house at 9222 Summit Avenue, Le Roy. Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched. UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: The scene has been turned over to law enforcement. Le Roy Fire back in service.
Accident reported in Pavilion
A car and tractor-trailer have reportedly collided a car and injuries are reported on Big Tree Road in Pavilion. Pavilion Fire dispatched. UPDATE 4:24 p.m.: Law enforcement requested to shut down routes 246 and 63. Perry Ambulance is responding.
Goose Center expands offerings with market, exercise, art, and CPR
Temperatures are plummeting, so perhaps it’s the perfect weekend to do some shopping inside during the debut of The Goose Community Center’s weekend Farmers Market, organizer Susan Zeliff says. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 33 South Main St., Oakfield.
Bergen man's hopes for lenient sentence dashed by judge
Defense Attorney Michael T. Dwan admitted in County Court Wednesday that after 20 years of practice, he's become pretty cynical, catching clients in lies, and finding out disappointing things he didn't know about them from pre-sentence investigations, but that hasn't been the case with Kaleb Bobzien, he said. Kaleb, he said, is different. He's smart. He's articulate. He graduated with honors from Byron-Bergen High School. He was captain of the football team.
Notre Dame stops Elba win streak with 14th victory of season
Amelia McCulley led all scorers with 26 points to help Notre Dame to a 53-38 win over Elba on Tuesday. She also had eight rebounds. Avelin Tomidy scored 16 points and had five rebounds. Emma Sisson had 11 rebounds. For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 16 points. Kennedy Augello scored eight points and had eight rebounds. Elba had six straight wins coming into the game. The Lancers fall to 8-8 on the season. The Irish are now 14-1.
County's unemployment rate ticks up slightly in December
For the first time in more than a year, Genesee County's unemployment rate was higher than the same period a year earlier in December. The December rate was 2.9 percent, according to Department of Labor statistics. The prior December it was 2.7 percent. It was 5.7 percent in December 2020. In Genesee County in December, there were 29,300 local residents in the labor force, with 900 of those people looking for work, compared to 29,000 workers in December 2021, with 800 of them looking for work.
