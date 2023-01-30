John Lemuel Sackett, Jr. died at home January 2nd, 2023. Born July 18, 1928, the third child and only son to John L. Sackett and Florence Minerva Wells Sackett of Riga, NY. Raised with three sisters on a farm, after attending Alfred State College, John hitchhiked to Kansas State University (BS) and served in the intelligence service of the US Army during the Korean War. He married Jean E. Lovejoy in 1956 and worked as a dairy farm manager before buying and moving to their own farm in Byron with their three children- Deborah (Jay Miller), John III (Rose)- both deceased- and Charles (Amy).

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO