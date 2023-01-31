ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Demolition order granted for Cobblestone District buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the saga of two Cobblestone District buildings that have been in housing court in Buffalo for more than a decade. On Thursday, Judge Patrick Carney granted a demolition order submitted by Darryl Carr, the owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue. The judge said the December blizzard caused substantial roof damage and they cannot be saved.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Near midair collision for Buffalo-bound plane

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Joel Erway of Lewiston boarded a regional jet in Philadelphia this past fall on his way home to Buffalo, he assumed it would be like the hundreds of others he's taken over the years. As founder and owner of The Webinar Agency, he travels a lot for work.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bills hire Joe Danna as their new safeties coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have a new safeties coach. The Bills announced Thursday they've hired Joe Danna. He brings 15 years of coaching experience to Buffalo. Danna previously worked as the safeties coach for the Houston Texans in 2022. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

70-year-old man dies in Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A man died following a fire in the village of Youngstown on Thursday night. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office released information about a fire on Jackson Street that claimed the life of the 70-year-old man. The man has been identified as Harlan Green. Deputies for the...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy