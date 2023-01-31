Read full article on original website
Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School
In February 2021, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security guard was shot shortly after dismissal at McKinley High School.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Buffalo fire leaves estimated $110,000 in damages
According to police, an early morning fire in a Buffalo residential structure has left an estimated $110,000 in damages.
Buffalo News series focuses on 1966 monsignor murder mystery
The murder of a Buffalo priest back in 1966 is the focus of an extensive series of reports in the Buffalo News. "Who killed the monsignor" focuses on the death of Monsignor Francis O’Connor.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Friday night and Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coldest temperatures in years are in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Friday night and Saturday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy...
Demolition order granted for Cobblestone District buildings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the saga of two Cobblestone District buildings that have been in housing court in Buffalo for more than a decade. On Thursday, Judge Patrick Carney granted a demolition order submitted by Darryl Carr, the owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue. The judge said the December blizzard caused substantial roof damage and they cannot be saved.
Near midair collision for Buffalo-bound plane
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Joel Erway of Lewiston boarded a regional jet in Philadelphia this past fall on his way home to Buffalo, he assumed it would be like the hundreds of others he's taken over the years. As founder and owner of The Webinar Agency, he travels a lot for work.
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
Bills hire Joe Danna as their new safeties coach
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have a new safeties coach. The Bills announced Thursday they've hired Joe Danna. He brings 15 years of coaching experience to Buffalo. Danna previously worked as the safeties coach for the Houston Texans in 2022. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff.
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
70-year-old man dies in Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A man died following a fire in the village of Youngstown on Thursday night. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office released information about a fire on Jackson Street that claimed the life of the 70-year-old man. The man has been identified as Harlan Green. Deputies for the...
VA urges veterans to sign up for toxic exposure screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo VA Benefits Office and Health Care system has been running ads over the last few weeks trying to reach veterans across Western New York about new medical benefits that are now available. It all has to do with the PACT Act that was signed...
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Buffalo Zoo's interim President and CEO to participate in leadership program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Friday their interim President and CEO Lisa Smith will be participating in a leadership program to help lead the Buffalo Zoo to a better future. Smith has been selected for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Executive Leadership Program, which helps candidates...
Buffalo Public Schools change course and decide to cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools have changed course and decided to close schools on Friday, Feb. 3 due to the cold temperatures and cancel classes for students and staff. They originally announced they would do remote learning in the morning before deciding to close down completely in...
