VIDEO: Deep snow at Shimokura ski resort in Japan

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers to Shimokura resort, one of five Japanese ski areas where the Indy Pass is accepted. LaConte is using Japan Ski Tours guiding service and riding a Weston Japow snowboard.
World Cup notebook: Seaton returns to World Cup at Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix halfpipe competition

Avon skier Taylor Seaton returned to World Cup competition on Wednesday, placing 16th in the qualifier round of the Toyota Grand Prix freeski halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain. The 32-year-old, who missed the 2021-22 season after a November 2021 training camp injury in Austria required ACL, MCL and meniscus reconstruction, posted on social media in advance of his return to the pipe.
Salomone: Fly rod lengths to enhance your fishing

Walking into a fly shop and perusing the available rods in the rod rack points towards a tremendous number of rods in the 9 foot-category. We are in trout country so it makes sense that the predominant length on most rods is the ideal 9-foot length. Closer observation reveals lengthy rods sticking out feet farther and short, nimble sticks like whippy willows that line the river. What is it about a fly rod’s length that enhances your fly fishing?
Erdogan might approve Finland’s NATO bid, ‘shock’ Sweden

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has suggested his country might approve Finland’s application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden’s, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published...
