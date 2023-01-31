ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Elementary School update on student illnesses in December

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 1, 2023 2:02 P.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Dr. Jeff Beltz , superintendent issued a statement to the district in regards to the December illnesses at the school.. The statement was issued last Friday following an update from the PA Department of Health stating that the illnesses were likely the result of Norovirus. The PA DOH statement read”WE want to inform you that we’ve received notification from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team that the Hopewell Elementary School GI outbreak has been closed in the PA Electronic disease surveillance team made recommendations beyond student illnesses , and that all signs indicate it was an outbreak of Norovirus.”
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ruled that several students who got sick at a Beaver County elementary school right before winter break likely had Norovirus.That's the result of an investigation into the illnesses that took place at Hopewell Area Elementary School.Last month, the district superintendent said there was a day where around 30 students went home and sick and another 130 were absent. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh opens warming centers on this frigid Friday

CitiParks is opening six warming centers across Pittsburgh on Friday as single-digit wind chills hit the area. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees. Those six centers are:. Beechview Pittsburgh City-Senior Community Center. 1555 Broadway Avenue. 412-567-7290.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette

The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg YMCA seeking help for staffing crisis

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Greensburg YMCA is looking for help in the midst of what officials called a staffing crisis Tuesday. The lack of staff has forced the YMCA to cut multiple programs and temporarily close the Early Childhood Learning Center. "We get letters from parents, seemingly in tears,...
GREENSBURG, PA

