Detroit, MI

Mayor Duggan highlights programs that pay Detroiters for career training

By Brett Kast, David Kalman
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
One hundred million dollars in scholarships is up for grabs for Detroit adults looking to kick-start their career. Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Detroit at Work program will pay Detroiters an hourly wage for pursuing a GED or skilled training.

Mayor Mike Duggan held a community meeting Monday to explain how it will work.

“We are kicking off a program of $100 million in scholarships that are going to go to Detroiters over the next two years,” Duggan told the crowd.

Octavia Dunn is one of the more than 100 success stories of Learn to Earn, a program to help adults at least three years removed from high school earn their GED.

“Anybody that feels like it’s too late, it's never too late," Dunn said. "I got a high school diploma and because of Learn to Earn, I got a new job with DPS today.”

The program pays $10 an hour for 20 hours a week while Detroiters work to earn their GED. It was Dunn's daughter who helped push her to the finish line.

“It meant the world to me," Dunn said of her daughter's help. "When I was ready to give up, she encouraged me to do it.”

The program, which pays for 20 hours a week, is one of many programs including the Skills for Life program, which pays $15 an hour for 40 hours a week. Three days are working for the city, and two are spent learning skilled trades.

“It was an excellent opportunity," said Elisha Hines-Jones, who completed the Skills for Life program. "I know CDL (Commercial Drivers License) classes can range anywhere form $3,000 to $7,000 to $10,000.”

Hines-Jones earned her CDL and is now a truck driver for the city. She thanks the program for helping her do it and giving her a new career option with better pay.

“It's an excellent opportunity for people to make a decent wage and have a decent life and get a decent job in the city or other industries,” Hines-Jones said.

While sharing information, the city hopes more people like Dunn sign up. She was able to finish her GED in June, graduating the same year alongside her teenage daughter.

“When I had her, I always made a vow, 'we're going to finish together,'" Dunn said. "I got pregnant with her in the 12th grade and always told her we're going to finish together, and Learn to Earn made my dream come true.”

You can learn more about these programs by visiting detroitatwork.com/career-guide or calling 313-962-WORK.

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

