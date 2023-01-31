ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

Local Sports: Defense carries Airport girls to win over Flat Rock

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfCXR_0kWutKgK00

CARLETON – Airport’s girls basketball team hit just 12 of 32 free throws and was held to 32 points Monday night, but the Jets found a way to win.

Airport leaned on its stingy defense to pull out a 32-30 victory over Flat Rock.

"We were very fortunate to sneak this one out," Airport coach Darrell Mossburg said. "We really struggled at the free-throw line tonight but played solid defense start to finish. Flat Rock is playing well. Brian (Kyrk) and his staff have done a really nice job.

"We’re growing and this was a good game for us that will give us some momentum into the second half of season."

Airport (7-6) was led by Peyton Zajac with 13 points.

Flat Rock’s Mckenna Williams led all scorers with 17 points and also grabbed 6 rebounds.

"Both teams played great defense," Kyrk said. "The effort that we put forth on that court was exactly what I was hoping for. Airport always brings the intensity and you have to match that. I felt we did."

Airport also won the junior varsity game 38-19.

Airport 6 13 3 10 32
Flat Rock 9 4 10 7 30

AIRPORT: Gratz 3 3-9 9, B. Baker 1 0-0 2, J. Baker 1 3-4 5, Zajac 4 5-11 13, Ortega 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 12-32 32.

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hussein 2 (2) 0-0 6, Mysliwiec 2 0-0 4, Williams 7 3-12 17. Totals 9 3-12 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milan gets first league win

MILAN – Milan controlled the first quarter 14-2, then held off Jefferson for a 50-33 win Monday night.

The Big Reds avenged an earlier loss to Jefferson and earned their first Huron League victory of the season.

Malea Wourman scored 11 points to lead Milan (5-10).

Jefferson (4-9) got 10 points from Clare Boggs.

Milan 14 14 13 9 50
Jefferson 2 10 8 15 33

MILAN: M. McCray 2 (2) 1-2 7, McDaniel 4 0-1 8, Beck 2 1-2 5, Wourman 5 (1) 0-0 11, Hatfield 3 (2) 0-0 8, Knox 1 0-0 2, S. McCray 4 1-6 9. Totals 11 (5) 3-11 50.

JEFFERSON: Ledger 2 1-4 5, A. Boggs 1 6-7 8, C. Boggs 2 6-8 10, Gennoe 1 2-4 4, Jones 1 0-0 2, Maitland 1 (1) 1-3 4. Totals 8 (1) 16-27 33.

Grosse Ile tops Huron

GROSSE ILE − A slow start came back to bite New Boston Huron as Grosse Ile pushed for a 57-51 victory Monday night.

Grosse Ile led 10-4 after the first quarter but Huron came back with 17 in the second and 22 in the fourth.

Lila Clements scored 26 to lead all scorers. Nina Clements added 11.

Huron won the junior varsity game 33-28.

Grosse Ile 10 14 13 20 57
NB Huron 4 17 8 22 51

GROSSE ILE: O'Farrell 3(1) 3-6 10, Elhaj 0 1-2 1, Stefan 1 3-4 5, Pasculle 0 2-2 2, Kirk 4 4-7 12, Wright 6 2-2 14, Heim 0 2-2 2, Gilroy 3 2-5 8, Justusson 1 1-4 3. Totals 18(1) 20-34 57.

NEW BOSTON HURON: N. Clements 4(2) 1-2 11, Bossick 0 1-2 1, Warden 1 2-2 4, Emelian 0 3-6 3, L. Clements 8(3) 7-9 26, Chaffin 2 2-4 6. Totals 15(5) 16-25 51.

SMCC falls

St. Mary Catholic Central could not derail Riverview Monday night. The Pirates moved to 13-2 overall and 8-0 in the Huron League with a 51-41 victory.

The Kestrels outscored Riverview in the second half, but a 25-14 halftime deficit was too big to overcome. SMCC dipped to 11-4 overall and 5-3 in the league.

SMCC captured a JV victory 49-28 led by 11 points from Ava Jondro and 10 from Brooklyn Carter.

Riverview 10 15 15 11 51
SMCC 8 6 12 15 41

RIVERVIEW: Hunter 1 0-0 2, Poe 3(1) 5-8 12, Kaminske 4(1) 12-14 21, Patterson 3 0-0 6, Kincaid 1 4-6 6, Westbay 1 2-2 4. Totals 13(2) 23-30 51.

SMCC: Turner 3(3) 0-1 9, Mossburg 2(1) 1-2 6, LaFountain 1 0-0 2, Hamilton 3 3-4 9, Dalton 2 0-0 4, LaPrad 2 3-5 7, Carton 2 0-0 4. Totals 15(4) 7-12 41.

BOWLING

Giese leads Jets

Ryan Giese shot a 244 game to help Airport pull away from New Boston in a showdown for first place in the Huron League girls standings.

Charlott Schultz also shot well for Airport and Olivia Demick notched a 223 for Huron.

In other girls matches Dundee beat St. Mary Catholic Central 22-8 as Kayla Hovey shot 174 and Liberty Ostrander 166. Maggie Smith rolled a 193 and 180 to lead Milan over Flat Rock 27-3 and Riverview defeated Jefferson 19-11.

Huron’s boys rolled a season-high baker game at 253, but the match was not decided until Donnie Jacobs struck out in the final frame to give the Chiefs a 16.5-13.5 win over Airport. Jacobs shot a league-high 279 game. Colin Peter’s 203 paced Airport.

Flat Rock beat Milan 18-12 behind a 243 by Darin Buscetta, SMCC got a 220 from Steven Hypio in a 28-2 verdict over Dundee, and Riverview topped Jefferson 21-9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rGMz_0kWutKgK00

JUNIOR HIGH SWIMMING

Hay wins IM

BATTLE CREEK – Jayce Hay of Monroe Middle School won the 100-yard individual medley at the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Middle School State Finals Saturday.

He also was fifth in the 50 butterfly and Sophia Smith took third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Other standouts were Noah Carveth, Clinton Hause, Reuben Green, Jason Lorimor, and Gabe Alcantara.

Jack Andrews took fifth in diving to lead Bedford, which also got strong performances from Ryan Sharkus, Parker Williams, Samantha Smith and Peyton Prielipp.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Summerfield wins twice

PETERSBURG – Abby Raymond scored 16 points as Summerfield’s seventh-grade girls moved to 3-0 with a 34-14 win over Sand Creek Monday.

The eighth graders earned their first win of the season 20-16 behind 7 points by Elena Miller.

Brynn Eischen sets tone

TEMPERANCE – Brynn Eischen opened the game with 4 points and 4 rebounds to get Bedford's eighth grade started toward a 24-12 win over Adrian Monday.

Strong rebounding by Brianna Perker and swarming defense carried the seventh grade to a 31-7 victory.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Defense carries Airport girls to win over Flat Rock

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Voice News

Dinosaur Drive-Thru coming to Lakeside Mall

Life-sized dinosaurs are making their way to Sterling Heights Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, for the Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Circle. The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring animatronic dinosaurs that make life-like movements and sounds. Cost is $12 per car. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicwonder.com.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
ATLANTA, MI
Carscoops

Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises

Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
DEARBORN, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia council approves new car wash at former auto parts store

LIVONIA — A developer has the green light to tear down a vacant building on Farmington Road and build a car wash in its place. City council cast a unanimous vote Monday to approve plans from the Ohio-based Mannik & Smith Group to build a car wash at 20330 and 20340 Farmington Road, which includes the former Napa Auto Parts store building. Developers plan to tear down the existing structure and completely redevelop the site.
LIVONIA, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring

NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
NOVI, MI
wlen.com

Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital

Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy