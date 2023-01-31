Local Sports: Defense carries Airport girls to win over Flat Rock

CARLETON – Airport’s girls basketball team hit just 12 of 32 free throws and was held to 32 points Monday night, but the Jets found a way to win.

Airport leaned on its stingy defense to pull out a 32-30 victory over Flat Rock.

"We were very fortunate to sneak this one out," Airport coach Darrell Mossburg said. "We really struggled at the free-throw line tonight but played solid defense start to finish. Flat Rock is playing well. Brian (Kyrk) and his staff have done a really nice job.

"We’re growing and this was a good game for us that will give us some momentum into the second half of season."

Airport (7-6) was led by Peyton Zajac with 13 points.

Flat Rock’s Mckenna Williams led all scorers with 17 points and also grabbed 6 rebounds.

"Both teams played great defense," Kyrk said. "The effort that we put forth on that court was exactly what I was hoping for. Airport always brings the intensity and you have to match that. I felt we did."

Airport also won the junior varsity game 38-19.

Airport 6 13 3 10 – 32 Flat Rock 9 4 10 7 – 30

AIRPORT: Gratz 3 3-9 9, B. Baker 1 0-0 2, J. Baker 1 3-4 5, Zajac 4 5-11 13, Ortega 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 12-32 32.

FLAT ROCK: Kopp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hussein 2 (2) 0-0 6, Mysliwiec 2 0-0 4, Williams 7 3-12 17. Totals 9 3-12 30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milan gets first league win

MILAN – Milan controlled the first quarter 14-2, then held off Jefferson for a 50-33 win Monday night.

The Big Reds avenged an earlier loss to Jefferson and earned their first Huron League victory of the season.

Malea Wourman scored 11 points to lead Milan (5-10).

Jefferson (4-9) got 10 points from Clare Boggs.

Milan 14 14 13 9 – 50 Jefferson 2 10 8 15 – 33

MILAN: M. McCray 2 (2) 1-2 7, McDaniel 4 0-1 8, Beck 2 1-2 5, Wourman 5 (1) 0-0 11, Hatfield 3 (2) 0-0 8, Knox 1 0-0 2, S. McCray 4 1-6 9. Totals 11 (5) 3-11 50.

JEFFERSON: Ledger 2 1-4 5, A. Boggs 1 6-7 8, C. Boggs 2 6-8 10, Gennoe 1 2-4 4, Jones 1 0-0 2, Maitland 1 (1) 1-3 4. Totals 8 (1) 16-27 33.

Grosse Ile tops Huron

GROSSE ILE − A slow start came back to bite New Boston Huron as Grosse Ile pushed for a 57-51 victory Monday night.

Grosse Ile led 10-4 after the first quarter but Huron came back with 17 in the second and 22 in the fourth.

Lila Clements scored 26 to lead all scorers. Nina Clements added 11.

Huron won the junior varsity game 33-28.

Grosse Ile 10 14 13 20 − 57 NB Huron 4 17 8 22 − 51

GROSSE ILE: O'Farrell 3(1) 3-6 10, Elhaj 0 1-2 1, Stefan 1 3-4 5, Pasculle 0 2-2 2, Kirk 4 4-7 12, Wright 6 2-2 14, Heim 0 2-2 2, Gilroy 3 2-5 8, Justusson 1 1-4 3. Totals 18(1) 20-34 57.

NEW BOSTON HURON: N. Clements 4(2) 1-2 11, Bossick 0 1-2 1, Warden 1 2-2 4, Emelian 0 3-6 3, L. Clements 8(3) 7-9 26, Chaffin 2 2-4 6. Totals 15(5) 16-25 51.

SMCC falls

St. Mary Catholic Central could not derail Riverview Monday night. The Pirates moved to 13-2 overall and 8-0 in the Huron League with a 51-41 victory.

The Kestrels outscored Riverview in the second half, but a 25-14 halftime deficit was too big to overcome. SMCC dipped to 11-4 overall and 5-3 in the league.

SMCC captured a JV victory 49-28 led by 11 points from Ava Jondro and 10 from Brooklyn Carter.

Riverview 10 15 15 11 − 51 SMCC 8 6 12 15 − 41

RIVERVIEW: Hunter 1 0-0 2, Poe 3(1) 5-8 12, Kaminske 4(1) 12-14 21, Patterson 3 0-0 6, Kincaid 1 4-6 6, Westbay 1 2-2 4. Totals 13(2) 23-30 51.

SMCC: Turner 3(3) 0-1 9, Mossburg 2(1) 1-2 6, LaFountain 1 0-0 2, Hamilton 3 3-4 9, Dalton 2 0-0 4, LaPrad 2 3-5 7, Carton 2 0-0 4. Totals 15(4) 7-12 41.

BOWLING

Giese leads Jets

Ryan Giese shot a 244 game to help Airport pull away from New Boston in a showdown for first place in the Huron League girls standings.

Charlott Schultz also shot well for Airport and Olivia Demick notched a 223 for Huron.

In other girls matches Dundee beat St. Mary Catholic Central 22-8 as Kayla Hovey shot 174 and Liberty Ostrander 166. Maggie Smith rolled a 193 and 180 to lead Milan over Flat Rock 27-3 and Riverview defeated Jefferson 19-11.

Huron’s boys rolled a season-high baker game at 253, but the match was not decided until Donnie Jacobs struck out in the final frame to give the Chiefs a 16.5-13.5 win over Airport. Jacobs shot a league-high 279 game. Colin Peter’s 203 paced Airport.

Flat Rock beat Milan 18-12 behind a 243 by Darin Buscetta, SMCC got a 220 from Steven Hypio in a 28-2 verdict over Dundee, and Riverview topped Jefferson 21-9.

JUNIOR HIGH SWIMMING

Hay wins IM

BATTLE CREEK – Jayce Hay of Monroe Middle School won the 100-yard individual medley at the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Middle School State Finals Saturday.

He also was fifth in the 50 butterfly and Sophia Smith took third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.

Other standouts were Noah Carveth, Clinton Hause, Reuben Green, Jason Lorimor, and Gabe Alcantara.

Jack Andrews took fifth in diving to lead Bedford, which also got strong performances from Ryan Sharkus, Parker Williams, Samantha Smith and Peyton Prielipp.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Summerfield wins twice

PETERSBURG – Abby Raymond scored 16 points as Summerfield’s seventh-grade girls moved to 3-0 with a 34-14 win over Sand Creek Monday.

The eighth graders earned their first win of the season 20-16 behind 7 points by Elena Miller.

Brynn Eischen sets tone

TEMPERANCE – Brynn Eischen opened the game with 4 points and 4 rebounds to get Bedford's eighth grade started toward a 24-12 win over Adrian Monday.

Strong rebounding by Brianna Perker and swarming defense carried the seventh grade to a 31-7 victory.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Defense carries Airport girls to win over Flat Rock