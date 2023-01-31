Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Greenberg announces new offices in first 'State of the City' as Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor delivered his first State of the City address on Thursday. Inside the Americana World Community Center in the Beechmont neighborhood, Mayor Craig Greenberg stood in front of business and non-profit leaders as well as city workers to deliver his first state of the city address.
State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
Mayor Greenberg announces $21 million in federal funding to make streets safer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Streets in Louisville could become safer thanks to millions in federal funding. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Wednesday that Louisville received $21 million in federal funds to "rightsize" 10 corridors in the Metro. "This is a game changer for us," Greenberg said. "It will save lives...
JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
Jack Harlow receives award for commitment to community in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow got things poppin’ at Greater Louisville Inc.’s annual meeting on Wednesday night at the Kentucky International Convention Center,as reported by Louisville Business First. The Louisville-born rapper, known for Billboard hits like “First Class” and “What’s Poppin,'" made a surprise appearance at...
Downtown Louisville working on attracting small businesses with loans up to $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small businesses looking to open a storefront in Downtown Louisville can now get a loan of up to $50,000 from the Louisville Downtown Partnership. The small business loan comes from a bigger loan program that incentivizes commercial and housing developments. This program has around $500,000 worth of capital to give.
New initiative seeks to improve how Black history is taught is Kentucky schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State and local leaders in Kentucky celebrated the start of Black History Month at the Muhammad Ali Center by highlighting the importance of education. They announced a new initiative, the Association for Teaching Black History in Public Schools, in partnership with the Ali Center, Berea College, Kentucky State University and the Thomas D. Clark Foundation.
Two Centuries of Black Louisville: Celebrating stories of the past, present & path forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Two Centuries of Black Louisville: A Photographic History" by Mervin Aubespin, Kenneth Clay and J. Blaine Hudson tells the untold story of how African American Louisvillians created history behind the wall of slavery and the veil of segregation. Since the release of the book, WLKY has...
JCPS school start times could change under forthcoming proposal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will introduce a proposal to change school start times in the coming weeks, he recently told the Jefferson County Board of Education. The changes would involve several staggered times but would essentially allow middle and high schools – which currently begin at...
Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
'I'm hurt': Mayor Greenberg has emotional meeting with mothers of Louisville homicide victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of mothers across the Louisville metro have lost a child to gun violence and on Tuesday Mayor Craig Greenberg met with a group of them to hear their stories firsthand. Every month a group called 'M.O.M.S. Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky' meets...
Suspicious vehicle call leads to homicide investigation in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the St. Denis neighborhood called police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, and it turned into a homicide investigation. St. Denis has been John Cockrum's home for a year. As he left for work shortly after 5 a.m., Cockrum says he could barely get...
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: Louisville has a whole family of groundhogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Louisville has its own notable groundhog -- six of them actually. On this sacred Groundhog Day, the Louisville Fire Department has let us know about a group of groundhogs they've adopted into their firefighter family. According to Major Bobby Cooper, six of...
Anchorage-Middletown Fire welcoming largest recruiting class ever; still in need of more crew
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire departments all across the country have been experiencing a shortage in personnel since the start of the pandemic. However, here in Louisville, that may be coming to an end. For the past three months, the Anchorage-Middletown Fire Department has been training 27 new recruits, a...
Man found shot to death inside van in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a van. According to Louisville Metro police, the man was found around 8 a.m. on Buckeye Road near Crums Lane in the St. Denis neighborhood. They said his van was oddly positioned on the...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing east Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced it's closing dozens of stores across the U.S., including one in Louisville. The company put out a list of stores closing on Monday, which included the Louisville location at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This marks the...
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
