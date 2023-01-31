ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow receives award for commitment to community in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow got things poppin’ at Greater Louisville Inc.’s annual meeting on Wednesday night at the Kentucky International Convention Center,as reported by Louisville Business First. The Louisville-born rapper, known for Billboard hits like “First Class” and “What’s Poppin,'" made a surprise appearance at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New initiative seeks to improve how Black history is taught is Kentucky schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State and local leaders in Kentucky celebrated the start of Black History Month at the Muhammad Ali Center by highlighting the importance of education. They announced a new initiative, the Association for Teaching Black History in Public Schools, in partnership with the Ali Center, Berea College, Kentucky State University and the Thomas D. Clark Foundation.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS school start times could change under forthcoming proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will introduce a proposal to change school start times in the coming weeks, he recently told the Jefferson County Board of Education. The changes would involve several staggered times but would essentially allow middle and high schools – which currently begin at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Parlay, new sports bar, is opening near Fourth Street Live this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville this week,Louisville Business First reports. Parlay, located at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is in a 2,000-square-foot space next to the Seelbach Hotel that was previously occupied by the Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon. Jeremy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing east Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced it's closing dozens of stores across the U.S., including one in Louisville. The company put out a list of stores closing on Monday, which included the Louisville location at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This marks the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

