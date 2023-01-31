ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy