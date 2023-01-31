Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
Suspicious vehicle call leads to homicide investigation in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the St. Denis neighborhood called police about a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, and it turned into a homicide investigation. St. Denis has been John Cockrum's home for a year. As he left for work shortly after 5 a.m., Cockrum says he could barely get...
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
wdrb.com
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
wdrb.com
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
WLKY.com
SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
WLKY.com
State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
WLKY.com
Man in custody after shooting at police, setting house on fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have taken a man into custody Wednesday night after they say he shot at officers and set a home on fire. The Louisville Metro Police Department sent out a tweet around 6:45 p.m. asking for residents in the 5100 block of Woodbridge Lake Boulevard to shelter in place and avoid the area.
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
WLKY.com
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
WLKY.com
Greenberg announces new offices in first 'State of the City' as Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor delivered his first State of the City address on Thursday. Inside the Americana World Community Center in the Beechmont neighborhood, Mayor Craig Greenberg stood in front of business and non-profit leaders as well as city workers to deliver his first state of the city address.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in shootings
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have released photos of the vehicle they believe is involved in two shootings over the weekend. There were two separate shootings over the weekend, but witnesses had described a dark-colored sedan leaving both scenes. The first happened on Saturday. Police were contacted...
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police may have lead in Pewee Valley shooting thanks to anonymous tip
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police are investigating their first two shootings of the year. Police said that the first one happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back. Witnesses told police...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
WLKY.com
Two Centuries of Black Louisville: Celebrating stories of the past, present & path forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Two Centuries of Black Louisville: A Photographic History" by Mervin Aubespin, Kenneth Clay and J. Blaine Hudson tells the untold story of how African American Louisvillians created history behind the wall of slavery and the veil of segregation. Since the release of the book, WLKY has...
