Saturday's high school results: STVM, Aurora, Stow girls basketball win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora 45, Kent Roosevelt 42

Brecksville 47, Mayfield 26

Copley 69, Barberton 14

CVCA 47, Canton South 27

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 39, GlenOak 32 (OT)

Highland 53, Revere 35

Louisville 53, Lake 49

Manchester 52, Garfield 34

Medina 73, Gahanna Lincoln 63

Mogadore 58, East 16

Nordonia 41, Hudson 34

Northwest 72, Firestone 27

Perry 58, Dalton 24

Stow 43, Wadsworth 42

Streetsboro 34, Chagrin Falls 28

St. Vincent-St. Mary 59, North Canton Hoover 48

GARFIELD: Wahid 5-0-15, Luwela 1-0-2, Thomas 2-0-6, Killbrough 1-0-2, Jordan 1-0-2, Keys 2-3-7. Totals 12-3-34.

MANCHESTER: Rankin 1-1-4, Ca. Perry 2-2-6, Mayer 2-1-5, Moss 4-5-14, Co. Perry 1-0-2, Wayman 1-0-2, Hite 3-1-7, Haney 1-0-2, Petroff 4-1-9, Watt 0-1-1. Totals 19-12-52.

Garfield - 3 - 0 - 15 - 16 — 34

Manchester - 20 - 11 - 11 - 10 — 52

3-pointers: Wahid 5, Thomas 2, Rankin, Moss. Total Fouls: Garfield 13-6.

MOGADORE 58, EAST 16

EAST: Lockett 5-0-14, Goldman 1-0-2, Green 0-0-0, Zah. Brown 0-0-0, Zam. Brown 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-16.

MOGADORE: Whitehead 3-0-6, Cameron 2-0-4, Holler 2-1-5, Morris 4-2-10, Clark 1-0-2, McIntyre 5-5-17, A. Tompkins 4-0-8, Thomas 2-0-4, Kidd 1-0-2. Totals 24-8-58.

East - 3 - 4 - 3 - 6 — 16

Mogadore - 25 - 13 - 12 - 8 — 58

3-pointers: Lockett 4, McIntyre 2. Total Fouls: East 9-3. Rebounds: Mogadore 25 (Morris 6).

NORTHWEST 72, FIRESTONE 27

FIRESTONE: Smith 3-3-10, McCarthy 2-0-5, Aly. Williams 1-0-2, Whiting 1-0-2, Mullins 1-4-6, Ali. Williams 1-0-2. Totals 9-7-27.

NORTHWEST (18-2): K. Lower 0-2-2, Cudnik 7-0-15, Stark 6-0-13, Meggyesy 0-3-3, Kuhn 2-0-5, G. Lower 1-1-3, Lovett 1-1-3, Bottomley 12-2-28. Totals 29-9-72.

Firestone - 5 - 7 - 10 - 5 — 27

Northwest - 27 - 24 - 13 - 8 — 72

3-pointers: Bottomley 2, Cudnik, Stark, Kuhn, Smith, McCarthy. Total Fouls: Firestone 10-7.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 59, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 48

STVM: Gordon 6-1-13, Torres 4-2-10, Pryor 5-0-10, Batchik 4-0-10, Metcalf 3-0-9, King 2-0-4, Smith 1-0-3. Totals 25-3-59.

HOOVER: Craig 8-7-23, Rose 4-1-10, McCort 2-4-8, Cain 2-0-6, Cardinale 0-1-1. Totals 16-13-48.

STVM - 16 - 17 - 13 - 13 — 59

Hoover - 13 - 12 - 17 - 6 — 48

3-pointers: Metcalf 3, Batchik 2, Cain 2, Smith, Rose.

AURORA 45, KENT ROOSEVELT 42

ROOSEVELT: Keller 1-0-3, Nash 0-1-1, Crockett 6-9-21, Wilson 1-1-3, Dunlap 1-0-2, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 2-2-8, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 13-13-42.

AURORA: Stask 3-1-8, Ries 2-3-9, Barbour 2-1-5, Miller 4-2-10, Pierce 2-6-11, Hemming 0-2-2. Totals 13-15-45.

Roosevelt - 8 - 11 - 8 - 15 — 42

Aurora - 9 - 7 - 10 - 19 — 45

3-pointers: Canning 2, Ries 2, Keller, Stask, Pierce. Total Fouls: Roosevelt 19-18. Rebounds: Roosevelt 32 (Crockett 11), Aurora 32 (Barbour 11).

COPLEY 69, BARBERTON 14

BARBERTON: Cunningham 0-1-1, Lorenzo 2-0-6, Taylor 1-0-3, Anzaldi 1-1-3, Eberhart 0-1-1. Totals 4-3-14.

COPLEY (21-1, 14-0): V. McKnight 7-0-15, L. Conzaman 3-0-6, Lane 2-1-5, E. McKnight 3-0-7, Van Voorhis 1-1-3, E. Kerekes 1-0-2, Niemczura 1-0-3, A. Kerekes 10-1-22, Ayoup 3-0-6. Totals 31-3-69.

Barberton - 8 - 1 - 4 - 1 — 14

Copley - 32 - 20 - 8 - 9 — 69

3-pointers: Lorenzo 2, V. McKnight, E. McKnight, Niemczura, A. Kerekes, Taylor. Total Fouls: Barberton 7-6.

HIGHLAND 53, REVERE 35

HIGHLAND: Morgan 6-2-18, VanKirk 1-1-3, Weber 2-2-7, Miller 4-2-11, Pallante 2-0-4, Vojtko 1-1-3, G. Madison 1-0-2, Shondel 2-1-5. Totals 19-9-53.

REVERE: J. Schiesswohl 0-4-4, Janke 3-1-9, Kelley 1-1-3, Catlett 1-0-2, Zlojutro 2-1-5, Wojciak 2-0-4, L. Tompkins 4-0-8. Totals 13-7-35.

Highland - 11 - 18 - 14 - 10 — 53

Revere - 7 - 12 - 8 - 8 — 35

3-pointers: Morgan 4, Janke 2, Weber, Miller.

NORDONIA 41, HUDSON 34

NORDONIA: Root 0-1-1, Paul 5-0-10, Stehlik 6-6-21, Chilton 1-0-2, Godspower 1-0-2, Johnson 1-2-5. Totals 14-9-41.

HUDSON: Lightner 3-0-6, McCormick 2-0-6, Sutton 6-1-13, A. Henderson 2-0-5, Merrick 1-0-2, M. Kordos 0-2-2. Totals 14-3-34.

3-pointers: Stehlik 3, McCormick 2, Johnson, A. Henderson.

CVCA 47, CANTON SOUTH 27

CVCA (17-3, 13-0): Harabedian 1-1-4, Casalinova 10-0-25, Williams 2-2-6, Bettinger 2-0-6, Mague 1-0-2, Hajdu 2-0-4. Totals 18-3-47.

SOUTH (11-8, 7-6): Hoover 0-1-1, Hein 3-2-8, Comer 2-1-7, Hall 0-2-2, D. Hastings-Peterson 1-1-3, S. Hastings-Peterson 2-0-6. Totals 8-7-27.

CVCA - 8 - 10 - 12 - 17 — 47

South - 2 - 4 - 11 - 10 — 27

3-pointers: Casalinova 5, Bettinger 2, Comer 2, S. Hastings-Peterson 2, Harabedian. Total Fouls: CVCA 11-8.

LOUISVILLE 53, LAKE 49

LOUISVILLE (12-7): Barwick 4-2-10, Miglich 4-1-13, Wasara 1-0-3, Haren 4-11-20, McCully 3-1-7. Totals 16-14-53.

LAKE (14-7): Anderson 4-3-13, Marshall 2-2-6, S. Horning 2-0-4, Johnson 5-1-12, Croyle 4-1-9, A. Horning 2-0-5. Totals 19-7-49.

Louisville - 15 - 12 - 9 - 17 — 53

Lake - 11 - 4 - 16 - 18 — 49

3-pointers: Miglich 4, Anderson 2, Wasara, Haren, McCully, Johnson, A. Horning. Total Fouls: 15-15. Rebounds: Louisville 18 (Haren 6), Lake 22 (Johnson 10).

STREETSBORO 34, CHAGRIN FALLS 28

STREETSBORO (16-5): Johnson-Wilson 1-1-3, Taylor 1-0-2, Abbuhl 2-0-5, Bedford 1-2-5, Benson 7-2-16, Kassan 1-0-2, Hajec 0-1-1. Totals 13-6-34.

CHAGRIN (16-5): McGinnis 1-2-4, Bartlett 3-1-7, Santamaria 0-1-1, Coy 0-2-2, Stukus 4-3-14. Totals 8-9-28.

Streetsboro - 10 - 10 - 10 - 4 — 34

Chagrin - 12 - 7 - 3 - 6 — 28

3-pointers: Stukus 3, Abbuhl, Bedford. Total Fouls: Streetsboro 17-10.

MEDINA 73, GAHANNA LINCOLN 63

LINCOLN: Berry 5-0-13, Marshall 5-2-12, Bethea 3-3-10, Chayster 0-1-1, Jackson 7-6-21, Marzetz 3-0-6. Totals 23-12-63.

MEDINA (13-8): White 1-0-3, Johnson 3-2-8, Bobey 7-4-22, Klanac 6-7-20, Hipp 1-1-3, Kurka 2-0-5, Silvis 0-2-2, Kollar 1-0-2, Brickley 3-0-6, Joyner 1-0-2. Totals 25-16-73.

Lincoln - 13 - 15 - 15 - 20 — 63

Medina - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 73

3-pointers: Bobey 4, Berry 3, White, Klanac, Kurka, Bethea, Jackson. Total Fouls: Medina 18-17. Fouled Out: Marshall.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alliance 80, East Liverpool 70

Archbishop Hoban 76, Warren JFK 40

Brunswick 70, Avon 55

Cuyahoga Falls 57, Firestone 56

Ellet 55, Coventry 54

Jackson 68, Tallmadge 54

Massillon 61, Ashland 54

Nordonia 67, Aurora 63

Perry 46, Canton Central Catholic 44

Warren Harding 62, Canton McKinley 45

ELLET 55, COVENTRY 54

ELLET (7-11): Ingham 4-0-12, Merring 7-3-18, Moledor 2-0-5, Taylor 3-2-9, Brown 2-0-5, Harper 1-0-2, Knowles 2-0-4. Totals 21-5-55.

COVENTRY: Wilcox 2-0-4, Austin 3-1-7, Clark 9-4-25, Harris 0-2-2, Keenan 2-2-6, Dinan 1-1-4, Edwards 3-0-6. Totals 20-10-54.

Ellet - 11 - 15 - 10 - 19 — 55

Coventry - 15 - 9 - 14 - 16 — 54

3-pointers: Ingham 4, Clark 3, Merring, Moledor, Taylor, Brown, Dinan. Total Fouls: Ellet 16-10. Rebounds: Ellet 26 (Moledor 5, Taylor 5), Coventry 31 (Wilcox 9).

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 76, WARREN JFK 40

JFK (14-3): Condoleon 3-2-10, Taylor 4-0-8, Ryan 5-1-12, Rishel 4-0-10, Johnson 0-0-0. Totals 16-3-40.

HOBAN (15-3): Nichols 5-4-15, Scott Jr. 4-1-11, Franjesh 1-0-2, Barclay 3-2-10, Vowles 3-0-7, Griffith 3-0-9, Korwin 2-2-6, Coyne 4-0-10, J. Greer 1-0-2, S. Greer 2-0-4. Totals 28-9-76.

JFK - 6 - 10 - 17 - 7 — 40

Hoban - 18 - 21 - 20 - 17 — 76

3-pointers: Griffith 3, Scott Jr. 2, Barclay 2, Coyne 2, Condoleon 2, Rishel 2, Nichols, Vowles, Ryan. Total Fouls: Hoban 11-10.

JACKSON 68, TALLMADGE 54

TALLMADGE: Hurst 6-0-14, Dixon 4-2-11, Davis 9-0-19, Jascoe 1-0-2, Riefsnyder 1-0-2, Murray 0-1-1, Eisaman 1-0-2, Loveless 1-0-3. Totals 23-3-54.

JACKSON: Bossart 6-1-15, Edwards 1-0-2, Lawrence 2-0-6, Morena 2-0-5, Weekley 3-2-9, Fuline 1-0-2, Monterrubio 5-4-15, Woolbert 5-4-14. Totals 25-11-68.

Tallmadge - 14 - 15 - 8 - 17 — 54

Jackson - 19 - 13 - 16 - 20 — 68

3-pointers: Bossart 2, Lawrence 2, Hurst 2, Morena, Weekley, Monterrubio, Dixon, Davis, Loveless. Total Fouls: Tallmadge 14-6. Rebounds: Tallmadge 18 (Dixon 6), Jackson 30 (Woolbert 10).

WRESTLING

City Series Championships

Team Results: 1. Firestone 183; 2. North 176; 3. Ellet 140; 4. Buchtel 106; 5. Garfield 91; 6. East 20.

Championships

106: Mongar (North) pin Spalding (Buchtel). 113: Magar (North) pin I. Subba (North). 120: Pipes (Garfield) pin Todd (Firestone). 126: Gervins (North) pin Butt (Firestone). 132: Chuwan (North) dec. Scott (Firestone), 9-7. 138: Neloms (Buchtel) tech. fall S. Subba (North), 16-0. 144: Abdelrahim (Firestone) pin Cooper (Garfield). 150: Brooks (Firestone) pin Swauger (North). 157: Cash (Firestone) pin V. Subba (North). 165: Duvall (Buchtel) pin Moore (East). 175: Williams (Ellet) pin Hardwick (Garfield). 190: Allen (Ellet) pin Gill (Garfield). 215: Moore (Firestone) won by forfeit. 285: Greenlee (Buchtel) pin Kruger (Ellet).

Division II State Duals Qualifier

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 59, CVCA 24

106: Nelson (CVCA) won by forfeit. 113: Osborne (STVM) pin Czarnecki, 1:08. 120: Hahlen (CVCA) pin Moo, 0:57. 126: Childress (STVM) pin Zevallos, 1:20. 132: Skinner (STVM) pin Summers, 1:05. 138: Dunlap (STVM) pin Kautzman, 1:22. 144: Hurley (STVM) pin Lewis, 0:15. 150: Clayton (STVM) pin O'Keefe, 0:35. 157: Taylor (STVM) pin Brassow, 1:02. 165: Gwinn (STVM) pin Walker, 2:58. 175: Nevmerzycki (CVCA) pin Price, 4:33. 190: Snider (CVCA) won by forfeit. 215: Getz (STVM) pin Nerone, 0:08. 285: Vanscoy (STVM) pin Collins, 4:24.

Division I State Duals Qualifier

WADSWORTH 32, PERRY 25

106: Siebert (P) dec. Frantz, 5-1. 113: E. McBurney (P) dec. Ko. Mellon, 5-4. 120: Rohr (P) dec. Dinwiddie, 5-0. 126: A. McBurney maj. dec. Jardine, 15-5. 132: Ka. Mellon (W) dec. Plotts, 4-2. 138: Joy (W) tech. fall Warwick, 21-6. 144: Curtis (P) dec. Humphrys, 4-3. 150: Giltz (P) dec. Kiern, 7-5 (OT). 157: Earnest (W) won by forfeit. 165: Barlett (W) dec. Shepard, 5-0. 175: Schaefer (W) won by forfeit. 190: Grimm (W) dec. Hartshorn, 9-5. 215: Blackburn (W) won by forfeit. 285: Millin (P) won by forfeit.

GIRLS BOWLING

Metro Athletic Conference Tournament

Team Results: 1. Cloverleaf 3,248; 2. Norton 3,118; 3. Ravenna 3,034; 4. Springfield 2,963; 5. Woodridge 2,947; 6. Coventry 2,828.

BOYS BOWLING

Metro Athletic Conference Tournament

Team Results: 1. Norton 3,764; 2. Ravenna 3,627; 3. Woodridge 3,609; 4. Springfield 3,608; 5. Coventry 3,407; 6. Streetsboro 2,968; 7. Cloverleaf 2,606.

Friday's high school results: Darryn Peterson leads CVCA to share of PAC boys basketball title

The Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team won at least a share of the Principals Athletic Conference with a 67-30 win over Manchester on Friday.

It’s the fourth time in 11 seasons (2013, 2017, 2022, 2023) the Royals have won the PAC-7.

CVCA (14-4, 12-0) can claim the league outright with a win over Orrville or a loss by Triway (12-8, 10-2) in one of its last two league games.

“Every game is big to me,” CVCA’s Darryn Peterson said. “I’m not trying to lose again this year. I don’t want to lose in the PAC the rest of the time I’m here.”

Peterson led the way with 31 points (eight dunks), seven rebounds, seven steals, four assists and four blocks. Jackson Shelby added 14.

Daniel Sensius paced the Panthers (9-9, 6-6) with nine points.

— Brad Bournival

BOYS BASKETBALL

City Series Postseason Championship

BUCHTEL 72, EAST 60

EAST (15-4): Holley 1-0-2, Woodall 8-3-22, Kelley 4-1-9, Sowell 7-1-17, Shufford 3-2-8, Ellen 1-0-2. Totals: 24-7-60.

BUCHTEL (15-6): Thurmon 11-0-25, Robinson 7-1-16, Maxwell 5-2-13, Boyce 5-2-13, Taylor 0-1-1, Pride 1-0-3, Poole 0-1-1. Totals: 29-7-72.

East - 12 - 11 - 18 - 19 — 60

Buchtel - 22 - 16 - 18 - 16 — 72

3-Pointers: Thurmon 3, Woodall 3, Sowell 2, Boyce, Pride, Robinson, Maxwell. Rebounds : East 35 (Shufford 12); Buchtel 35 (Boyce 8).

WOODRIDGE 52, STREETSBORO 43

STREETSBORO: Ivory 6-0-13, Benjamin 1-1-3, Murry 2-0-6, Nobles 2-0-4, Batten 1-2-5, Gula 3-1-7, Berry 2-0-5. Totals: 17-4-43.

WOODRIDGE: Hons 2-0-4, Lehrer 4-0-9, Cooper 1-6-9, Snyder 1-1-3, Evans 3-1-8, Mencer 1-0-2, Helton 3-1-7. Totals: 17-15-52.

Streetsboro - 7 - 15 - 12 - 11 — 43

Woodridge - 9 - 11 - 9 - 23 — 52

3-Pointers: Murry 2, Ivory, Berry, Lehrer, Cooper, Evans.

STOW 73, WADSWORTH 57

STOW: Raymond-Smith 10 2-2 25, Fleishour 1 0-0 3, Baskerville 4 4-4 13, Pestello 7 2-2 16, Timberlake 4 0-0 11, Boozer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 8-8 73.

WADSWORTH: Bosley 4 0-0 9, Madigan 1 0-0 2, Callaghan 10 2-2 26, Simmons 2 0-0 5, McMillen 1 0-0 3, Schmitt 4 1-2 9, Neville 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 3-4 57.

Stow - 18 - 20 - 13 - 22 — 73

Wadsworth - 15 - 20 - 8 - 14 — 57

3-Pointers: Callaghan 4, Timberlake 3, Raymond-Smith 3, Baskerville, Fleishour, Bosley, Simmons, McMillen, Neville, Boozer. Total Fouls: Wadsworth 13-8.

REVERE 72, HIGHLAND 52

REVERE : Muntean 5 4-4 15, Oravecz 1 0-0 3, Kenna 1 3-4 5, Banks 2 2-2 7, Laramore 3 0-0 6, Rodeman 1 0-0 2, Groce 3 0-2 7, Bania 8 0-0 18, Dhillon 4 0-0 8, Boltz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 10-14 72.

HIGHLAND : Borta 2 1-2 6, Conrad 2 2-2 6, Sooy 1 2-3 4, Winston 8 1-5 17, Albright 3 0-0 7, Butcher 2 0-0 6, Verginis 3 0-2 6. Totals: 21 6-14 52.

Revere - 18 - 21 - 19 - 14 — 72

Highland -6 - 14 - 14 - 18 — 52

3-Pointers : Bania 2, Butcher 2, Muntean, Oravecz, Banks, Groce, Borta, Albright. Total Fouls : Rev., 15-10.

CVCA 67, MANCHESTER 30

MANCHESTER (9-10, 6-6): Zuza 1 0-0 2, Haney 1 0-0 2, Sensius 2 5-6 9, Isakov 1 0-0 2, Carr 0 2-2 2, Booth 0 2-2 2, Kieffer 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 2-2 5, Veppert 2 1-2 5. Totals: 8 13-16 30.

CVCA (14-4, 12-0): Nuru 0 1-2 2, Shelby 5 2-3 14, Fridline 2 0-0 5, Peterson 15 1-1 31, Grant 1 2-2 4, Owens 2 1-2 6, Kopec 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 7-10 67.

Manchester - 8 - 6 - 12 - 4 — 30

CVCA - 18 - 22 - 20 - 7 — 67

3-Pointers: Shelby 2, Johnson, Owens, Fridline. Total Fouls: CVCA 18-10. Rebounds: Manchester 15 (Veppert 4); CVCA 20 (Peterson 7). Turnovers : Manchester 16-11.

NORTHWEST 60, CANTON SOUTH 56

NORTHWEST (8-11, 6-6): Badger 3 6-6 12, Pennington 1 0-0 2, Beichler 2 3-4 8, Harper 0 4-4 4, Pappas 4 3-5 13, Hyrne 3 0-2 7, Ziegler 6 2-2 14. Totals: 19 18-23 60.

CANTON SOUTH (9-9, 7-5): Fitzgibbon 4 3-3 11, Snyder 2 3-6 8, Sadler 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Castle 10 2-4 22, Hubbard-Wray 3 0-1 9. Totals: 20 10-16 56.

Northwest - 12 - 17 - 14 - 17 — 60

Canton South - 11 - 10 - 17 - 18 — 56

3-Pointers: Hubbard-Wray 3, Pappas 2, Beichler, Hyrne, Snyder. Total Fouls : South 16-15.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 79, ROOTSTOWN 45

AQUINAS (12-7, 6-1): Jeter 7 3-4 21, Culler 3 0-0 8, Card-Tarver 7 0-0 14, Lane 1 0-0 2, Grogan 3 3-6 10, Freeman 4 4-6 12, Kimbrough 6 0-0 12. Totals: 30 10-16 79.

ROOTSTOWN : Hayes 1 0-0 3, Lisi 1 0-0 2, Mahome 3 0-0 6, Hostetler 1 0-0 2, Pisutori 4 0-0 8, Weaver 1 0-0 3, Weese 1 0-0 3, Filmore 7 0-0 18. Totals: 19 0-0 45.

Aquinas - 29 - 11 - 27 - 11 — 78

Rootstown - 10 - 16 - 10 - 8 — 45

3-Pointers: Jeter 4, Fillmore 4, Culer 2, Grogan, Weese, Weaver. Total Fouls : Rootstown 11-10.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 56, SOUTHEAST 48

SOUTHEAST: West 1 2-4 5, Sprutte 5 5-6 17, Lavigna 1 0-0 2, Donovan 1 0-0 3, Carter 1 0-0 3, Phillips 3 3-4 10, Dunn 1 0-0 3, Riffle 2 0-0 5, Corley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-14 48.

LCC : Warder 9 4-5 24, Underwood 1 0-0 2, Norman 4 0-1 9, Stokes 2 0-0 4, Gingerich 1 0-0 2, B. Miller 1 1-4 3, Lynch 5 2-2 12. Totals: 23 7-12 56.

Southeast - 13 - 10 - 11 – 17 — 48

LCC - 14 - 15 - 17 – 10 — 56

3-Pointers: Sprutte 2 Warder 2, Norman, West, Donovan, Carter, Dunn, Riffle,

GREEN 54, CANTON MCKINLEY 51

MCKINLEY: Graham 4 7-9 15, Moody 6 0-0 12 Foster 4 2-2 10, Sims 4 0-1 10, Williams 1 0-0 2, McClellan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-12 51.

GREEN: Bundalo 8 5-6 22, Rollyson 3 6-8 12, Danner 2 0-2 6, Taylor 1 3-4 6, Pine 2 0-0 4, Jansen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 14-20 54.

McKinley - 14 - 4 - 15 - 18 — 51

Green - 12 - 9 - 15 - 18 — 54

3-Pointers: Danner 2, Sims 2, Taylor, Bundalo.

GLENOAK 47, LAKE 44

GLENOAK (16-4, 8-3): Lipkins 5-1-14, Zerger 5-4-14, Scott 3-2-9, Robinson 1-0-2, Broom 1-0-2, Hill 1-0-2, Davis 2-0-4. Totals: 18-7-47.

LAKE (9-10, 6-6): Mariocchi 1-3-6, Collins 1-8-10, Casenhiser 4-0-10, Coffield 3-0-6, Roth 6-0-13. Totals: 15-11-44.

GlenOak - 17 - 6 - 7 - 17— 47

Lake - 13 - 13 - 9 - 9 — 44

3-Pointers: Lipkins 3, Scott, Casenhiser 2, Mariocchi, Roth. Total fouls: 14-14.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 56, LOUISVILLE 53

HOOVER: Collins 6 3-4 15, Braucher 6 1-5 13, Bille 4 2-3 10, Ward 3 3-4 9, Walker 3 0-0 7, Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23-37 9-16 56.

LOUISVILLE: Aljancic 6 3-5 16, Gross 5 6-8 16, Marshall 4 0-1 9, Siegfried 1 5-6 8, Nigro 1 2-2 4, Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-46 16-22.

Hoover - 8 - 14 - 19 - 15 — 56

Louisville - 11 - 8 - 16 - 18 — 53

3-Pointers: Walker, Aljancic, Marshall, Siegfried. Total Fouls: Hoover 20-16. Rebounds: Hoover 21 (Ward 6); Louisville 26 (Gross 7, Aljancic 7). Turnovers : Hoover 13-10.

WALSH JESUIT 58, MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC 45

WALSH (12-5, 4-0): Bell 1-3-5, Tomlinson 6-0-12, Rivers 3-0-6, Halligan 4-4-12, Spicer 5-0-13, Sitarz 5-0-10. Totals: 24-7-58.

MLC (11-7, 2-2): Runzaldi 3-0-8, Fitzgerald 5-0-11, Nimmo 1-0-2, Sims, 1-2-5, Boudrys-Rini 4-4-16, Webb 1-0-3. Totals: 15-6-45.

Walsh - 11 - 14 - 21 - 12 — 58

MLC - 13 - 6 - 13 - 13 — 53

3-Pointers: Boudrys-Rini 4, Spicer 3, Runzaldi 2, Fitzgerald, Sims, Webb.

COVENTRY 48, FIELD 46

COVENTRY: Juersevich 1-0-3, Austin 4-2-10, Clark 9-0-20, Futrell 1-0-3, Wilcox 1-0-2, Edwards 5-0-10.

FIELD: Baumberger 4-1-10, Robinson 1-0-3, Eader 0-3-3, McAmis 1-0-2, Ronowski 1-0-2, Crawford 3-5-14, Stayer 1-0-3, Gartner 3-0-8.

Coventry - 10 - 11 - 14 - 13 — 48

Field - 14 - 11 - 13 - 8 — 46

3-Pointers: Crawford 3, Gartner 2, Clark 2, Stayer, Ronowski, Juersevich, Futrell, Baumberger, Robinson.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 67, Mentor 47

Field 42, Coventry 36

Medina 68, Strongsville 65 (OT)

Mogadore 45, Warren JFK 41

Norton 52, Cloverleaf 41

Springfield 53, Ravenna 27

Tallmadge 50, Cuyahoga Falls 27

SPRINGFIELD 53, RAVENNA 27

RAVENNA (3-15, 1-11): Keinrad 2-1-6, Henderson 0-1-1, Carney 3-0-6, Laudato 1-2-4, Sanifer 2-0-4, Schofield 3-0-6. Totals: 11-4-27.

SPRINGFIELD (5-15, 3-10) : B.Ruggiero 1-0-2, Crytzer 0-2-2, Kendall 0-2-2, Frient 0-1-1, Gaspar 1-3-5, Wilderman 8-0-20, D.Ruggiero 2-1-5, Hillyard 5-0-14, Mehling 1-0-2. Totals: 18-10-53.

Ravenna - 5 - 8 - 4 - 20 — 27

Springfield - 8 - 14 - 20 - 11 — 53

3-Pointers: Wilderman 4, Hillyard 3, Keinrad. Total Fouls: Ravenna 14-10. Rebounds: Ravenna 28; Springfield 47 (D.Ruggiero 15). Turnovers : Ravenna 25-24.

NORTON 52, CLOVERLEAF 41

NORTON (13-6, 12-1): Acord 10 2-3 22, Hallett 3 7-9 13, Dobbins 3 1-3 7, Osolin 1 2-2 4, Tatka 1 0-0 2, Farrell 1 0-0 2, Donley 1 0-0 2, Graham 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20-65 13-18 52.

CLOVERLEAF (9-10, 6-7): Foky 5 2-2 15, Barth 5 2-2 14, Armogida 3 0-0 6, Hibler 2 0-0 4, Kreider 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15-41 6-6 41.

Norton - 17 - 14 - 10 - 11 — 52

Cloverleaf - 8 - 2 - 18 - 13 — 41

3-Pointers: Foky 3, Barth2. Total Fouls : Cloverleaf 15-11. Rebounds : Norton 30; Cloverleaf 26 (Armogida 6). Turnovers : Cloverleaf 36-16.

STREETSBORO 37, WOODRIDGE 36

STREETSBORO (15-5, 11-2) : Johnson-Wilson 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 2-2 5, Abbuhl 2 0-0 5, Bedford 1 3-7 6, Benson 5 2-2 12, Bodovetz 3 0-0 7. Totals: 13 7-11 37.

WOODRIDGE (14-6, 9-3) : Mencer 2 0-0 4, Rorrer 1 1-2 3, Woods 3 3-6 9, Hoover 4 9-12 17, Martin 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 13-20 36.

Streetsboro - 7 - 8 - 14 - 8 — 37

Woodridge - 10 - 3 - 11 - 12 — 36

3-Pointers: Taylor, Abbuhl, Bedford, Bodovetz, Martin.

MOGADORE 45, WARREN JFK 41

MOGADORE: Whitehead 5 0-0 10, Morris 2 4-6 8, McIntyre 7 3-4 20, Tompkins 3 1-2 7, Lawrentz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-12 45.

JFK: Hadley 6 1-4 14, Meyer 1 1-1 3, Whickham 5 3-3 13, Odille 2 1-4 5, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Meyers 2 0-2 5. Totals: 16 7-16 41.

Mogadore - 10 - 9 - 15 - 11 — 45

JFK - 7 - 8 - 12 - 14 — 41

3-Pointers: McIntyre 3, Hadley, Meyers. Total Fouls: Mogadore 14-13. Rebounds: Mogadore 31 (Lawrentz 10).

TALLMADGE 50, CUYAHOGA FALLS 27

TALLMADGE: Gray 4-0-10, Dexter 3-3-9, Pooler 0-1-1, Harjung 2-0-2, Becks 2-4-9, Zappola 2-0-4, Headrick 2-1-5, Caruso 1-2-4, Messina 3-0-6, Totals: 18-11-50.

FALLS: Lee 1-0-2, Huffman 5-3-14, Thompson 3-0-8, Dundord 0-1-1, Clark 1-0-2 Totals: 10-4-27.

Tallmadge - 2 - 19 –1 3 - 16 — 50

Falls - 5 - 8 - 7 - 7 — 27

3-Pointers: Gray 2, Thompson 2, Becks, Huffman,

MEDINA 68, STRONGSVILLE 65 (OT)

MEDINA (12-8, 8-2): Johnson 1 1-1 3, Bobey 2 2-2 7, Klanac 8 7-9 25, Shook 1 0-0 2, Hipp 1 0-0 2, Kurka 3 0-0 7, Roberts 4 4-5 12, O’Call 1 0-0 2, Joyner 4 0-2 8. Totals: 25 14-16 68.

STRONGSVILLE: Schultz 7 4-6 20, Zood 1 0-2 2, Coleman 1 0-0 3, Bing 2 0-1 4, T.Bass 9 4-5 26, S.Bass 2 1-1 5, Dioszegi 2 1-3 5. Totals: 23 10-18 65.

Medina - 16 - 13 - 14 - 17 - 8 — 68

Strongsville - 20 - 19 - 8 - 13 - 5 — 65

3-Pointers: T.Bass 4, Schultz 2, Klanac 2, Kurka, Bobey, Coleman. Total Fouls: 14-14.

BOYS BOWLING

LAKE 2,390, CLAYMONT 2,307

Two-Game matches: Lake 1,846 (Trent 132, Tompot 173-227, Hamrick 159, Abbott 209-156, Ault 217-215, Gill 167-191); Claymont 1,765 (Vance 214-180, Lanzer 127-104, Milburn 172-173, Maurer 232-192, Shetler 224-147). Baker System matches: Claymont 161-158, Claymont 202-160, Lake 226-179. Records : Lake 12-6; Claymont 3-16.

MENTOR 2,628, BRUNSWICK 2,512

High Games: Jawyn (B) 268. High Series : Jawyn (B) 487.

GIRLS BOWLING

GREEN 2,543, PERRY 2,413

High Games: Turner (P) 211. High Series : Turner (P) 417. Records : Perry 11-4, 9-2.

LAKE 1,855, CLAYMONT 1,453

Two-Game matches: Lake 1,518 (Templeton 135-168, Cunningham 163-207, Holler 137-143, Freshley 136-136, Gotham 147-146); Claymont 1,169 (Whitman 127-125, Hall 118-96, O'Donahue 105-123, Groah 128-161, Linard, 100, Warren 86). Baker System matches : Claymont 177-172, Lake 176-107. Records : Lake 13-5; Claymont 4-15.

MENTOR 2,258, BRUNSWICK 1,716

High Games: Soworowski (B) 166. High Series : Duck (B) 310.

Thursday's results: Garfield, Tallmadge roll to girls basketball wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Windham 47

Chippewa 62, Rittman 14

Garfield 47, North 14

Rootstown 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 24

Tallmadge 59, Ravenna 20

GARFIELD 47, NORTH 14

NORTH: K.Rai 4-1-10, D.Rai 0-0-0, Masezerano 2-0-4, Moore 0-0-0, Gregory 0-0-0. Totals: 6-1-14.

GARFIELD : Wahid 2-3-7, Thomas 1-2-4, K.Kimbrough 5-1-11, Jordan 2-0-4, N. Keyes 9-3-21. Totals: 19-9-47.

North - 2 - 2 - 5 - 5 — 15

Garfield - 13 - 14 - 11 - 9 — 47

3-Pointers : K.Rai. Fouls : North 14-8. Rebounds : Garfield 29 (K.Kimbrough 11, N.Keyes 11).

TALLMADGE 59, RAVENNA 20

TALLMADGE: Gray 2-4-8, Dexter 5-1-11, Pooler 1-0-2, Harjung 2-0-5, Becks 6-0-14, Zappola 1-2-5, Headrick 2-0-4, Caruso 2-1-6, Teeling 0-1-1, Messina 0-2-2, Agnewal 0-1-1. Totals: 21-11-59.

RAVENNA: White 1-0-2, Kainrad 1-0-2, Henderson 3-0-6, Laudazo 1-0-2, Farris 3-2-8. Totals: 9-2-20.

Tallmadge - 22 - 15 - 15 - 7 — 59

Firestone - 10 - 2 -4 - 4 — 20

3-Pointers: Becks 2, Harjung, Zappola, Caruso.

CHIPPEWA 62, RITTMAN 14

RITTMAN (3-16, 1-12): Tyler 1-0-3, Stuart 2-0-5, Robinson 1-0-3, Csirmaz 1-0-2, Busic 0-1-1. Totals: 5 1-7 15.

CHIPPEWA (17-4, 11-2): An.Henegar 1-0-3, McNab 1-0-2, Bennett 0-1-1, Rodriguez 5-0-11, Good 1-0-2, Johnson 2-0-4, S.Regan 2-0-4, Rodgers 2-0-4, Jundzilo 3-0-6, Moyer 3-0-6, Ab.Henegar 5-0-10, Nash 4-0-9. Totals: 29 1-2 62.

Rittman - 5 - 2 - 6 - 1 — 14

Chippewa - 23 - 17 - 13 - 7 — 62

3-Pointers : Tyler, Stuart, Robinson, Rodriguez, Nash, McNab. Fouls : Chippewa 7-2. Rebounds : Chippewa 30.

ROOTSTOWN 55, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 24

AQUINAS (5-13, 0-7) : Gibson 1 0-0 2, Frank 0 0-3 0, Soehnle 3 0-2 6, Carter 5 2-6 12, Pe.Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 2-11 24.

ROOTSTOWN (14-5, 7-0): McColloch 3 0-0 6, White 1 4-6 6, L.Smith 1 2-2 4, Germann 4 0-0 11, Nicholas 0 0-2 0, Plecko 3 1-1 7, Kline 1 0-0 2, Po.Smith 1 1-2 3, McIntyre 8 0-0 16. Totals: 22 8-13 55.

Aquinas - 6 - 7 - 4 - 7 — 24

Rootstown - 17 - 16 - 15 - 7 — 55

3-Pointers : Germann 3. Fouls : 15-15. Rebounds : Aquinas 31; Rootstown 46 (Kline 9). Turnovers : Aquinas 35-17.

GIRLS BOWLING

NORTON 2,015, WOODRIDGE 1,819

(At Clutch Lanes, Cuyahoga Falls)

High Games : Porter (W) 181. High Series : Porter (W) 324. Records : Woodridge 2-10, 2-8.

WRESTLING

LAKE 63, CANTON MCKINLEY 10

106 : Clemens (L) pin Keuhn. 120 : Beard (L) pin Niesz. 126 : Whitacre (L) pin Willaman. 132 . Harris (L) won by forfeit. 138 : Greathouse (L) dec. Brownfield, 3-2. 144. Billiter (L) pin Post. 150 : Jordan (L) pin Daniels. 157 : Caspersen (L) pin Hamilton. 165 . Baluch (L) pin Walker. 175 : Double forfeit. 190 : Barsic (M) maj.dec. Carson, 14-3. 215 : Sponseller (L) pin. Bonam. 285 : Miller (L) pin Thomas.

Wednesday's results: Ellet captures City Series girls basketball postseason championship

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Ellet girls basketball team completed a season sweep of City Series foes Wednesday night with a 71-31 win over host Firestone in the league's postseason final.

Wednesday’s victory marked the first time that Ellet won the City Series girls basketball regular season championship outright and the league’s postseason title in the same season.

Ellet split with Kenmore-Garfield in the regular season last season and then topped K-G in the postseason final.

Sophomore Caitlyn Holmes led Ellet (16-5, 11-0) with 22 points and senior Rachel Wenzel added 20 points.

“Caitlyn received City Series Player of the Year before the game, which I thought was incredibly well earned,” Ellet coach Nick Harris said. “She has gone out of her way to demonstrate that she is not only the best talent, but the best all-around player with the way she impacts the game no matter who we are playing.

“Tonight was no different. She did things for us defensively, she rebounded, she passed the ball well, she finished her layups and she hit jump shots. She was cool, calm, collected and ready for the moment.

“I am lucky that I have gotten to coach Rachel the last two years. She is a Division I college soccer player [committed to the University of Akron], but I think she could have been a college basketball player if that was something she pursued. Her on-the-ball defense, she is just a maniac. I feel bad for the girls that have to deal with her. When we are at practice and I am running stuff and she is guarding me, I am like, ‘Man, I really feel bad for these teenagers because she is annoying me and I am a grown man with some skills.’”

Junior Kiara Smith paced Firestone (8-10, 8-3) with 14 points and junior Aalivia Mullins added nine points.

Ellet senior Mya Knight contributed 10 points and senior Treyvianna Moore and sophomore Jayden Knaff scored six points apiece.

“I gotta speak to the girls' dedication to the work because not only did we go undefeated, but the second time through the city we beat each team by more than the first time, which is a testament to their work in practice and their improvement,” said Harris, the City Series Coach of the Year.

“It is hard to beat teams multiple times and it is hard to improve on your victory. The girls have bought in and worked hard. The improvement from the beginning of the year to now is obvious. We have played in some pretty big atmospheres.”

— Compiled by Michael Beaven

Avon 50, Brecksville 41

Canton McKinley 38, Green 34

Copley 60, Amherst Steele 43

CVCA 67, Fairless 33

Ellet 71, Firestone 31

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 48, Walsh Jesuit 46

Grafton Midview 46, Wadsworth 34

Highland 55, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46

Kent Roosevelt 67, Springfield 33

Lake 56, GlenOak 42

Louisville 60, North Canton Hoover 42

Marlington 77, Alliance 49

Medina 66, Mentor 41

North Royalton 48, Barberton 33

Northwest 58, Manchester 35

Perry 51, Jackson 34

Southeast 50, Mogadore 44 (OT)

Stow 38, Rocky River Magnificat 31

Strongsville 57, Berea-Midpark 44

St. Vincent-St. Mary 53, Archbishop Hoban 36

Twinsburg 42, Cuyahoga Falls 21

ELLET 71, FIRESTONE 31

City Series Postseason Championship

FIRESTONE (8-10, 8-3): Smith 5-3-14, McCarty 1-0-2, Williams 3-0-6, Mullins 3-3-9, Whiting 0-0-0. Totals 12-6-31.

ELLET (16-5, 11-0): Holmes 8-4-22, Shaw 1-0-2, Knight 5-0-10, Parks 0-2-2, Wenzel 8-3-20, Tavares 1-0-3, Moore 3-0-6, Knaff 2-0-6. Totals 28-9-71.

Firestone - 6 - 13 - 10 - 2 — 31

Ellet - 24 - 18 - 20 - 9 — 71

3-pointers: Holmes 2, Knaff 2, Wenzel, Tavares, Smith. Total Fouls: 12-12.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 53, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 36

HOBAN: Rasmussen 4-5-13, Bennett 1-4-6, Arison 2-0-6, Grant 0-5-5, Kennedy 1-0-2, Edingburgh 0-1-1, Hodge 0-3-3. Totals 8-18-36.

STVM (13-4): Batchik 3-2-10, Smith 3-3-9, Torres 3-2-8, Pryor 3-1-7, King 2-2-6, Metcalf 2-0-5, Moss 2-0-4, Gordon 0-4-4. Totals 18-14-53.

Hoban - 6 - 8 - 11 - 11 — 36

STVM - 12 - 14 - 11 - 16 — 53

3-pointers: Batchik 2, Arison 2, Metcalf.

HIGHLAND 55, SHAKER HEIGHTS HATHAWAY BROWN 46

HATHAWAY: Piscitelli 6-0-13, Clark 4-2-11, Kennedy 1-0-2, L. Castellanos 5-0-10, E. Morgan 0-2-2, Mo. Castellanos 0-2-2, Jones 3-0-6. Totals 19-6-46.

HIGHLAND: K. Morgan 4-0-10, VanKirk 5-6-16, Miller 5-8-20, Pallante 1-0-2, Shondel 0-2-2, G. Madison 2-0-5. Totals 17-16-55.

Hathaway - 15 - 8 - 16 - 7 — 46

Highland - 14 - 13 - 14 - 14 — 55

3-pointers: K. Morgan 2, Miller 2, G. Madison, Piscitelli, Clark. Total Fouls: Hathaway 14-8. Fouled Out: L. Castellanos.

KENT ROOSEVELT 67, SPRINGFIELD 33

ROOSEVELT (10-11): Keller 2-0-4, Nash 5-0-11, Crockett 8-3-22, Wilson 1-2-5, Dunlap 0-1-1, Moxley 3-1-7, Canning 4-0-9, Taylor 3-2-8. Totals 26-9-67.

SPRINGFIELD (4-14): Gaspar 0-2-2, Wilderman 2-2-7, D. Ruggiero 2-2-6, Hillyard 6-2-16, Mehling 0-2-2. Totals 10-10-33.

Roosevelt - 20 - 9 - 28 - 10 — 67

Springfield - 6 - 13 - 8 - 6 — 33

3-pointers: Crockett 3, Hillyard 2, Nash, Wilson, Canning, Wilderman. Total Fouls: Roosevelt 13-12. Rebounds: Roosevelt 36 (Taylor 6), Springfield 30 (Gaspar 6, Hillyard 6).

STOW 38, ROCKY RIVER MAGNIFICAT 31

MAGNIFICAT: Wilson 1-1-4, Maryo 3-0-8, Hall 1-3-5, B. Roggenburg 1-0-2, Rosol 2-0-5, Onunnwar 1-0-2, Wichmean 1-1-3, R. Roggenburg 1-0-2. Totals 11-5-31.

STOW: Ray 3-0-7, Young 1-0-3, Ka. Dodds 1-2-4, Fischer 1-0-3, Frailey 1-1-4, Croyle 3-0-6, Ke. Dodds 3-5-11. Totals 13-8-38.

Magnificat - 14 - 4 - 3 - 10 — 31

Stow - 8 - 5 - 10 - 15 — 38

3-pointers: Maryo 2, Ray, Young, Fischer, Frailey, Wilson, Rosol.

NORTHWEST 58, MANCHESTER 35

NORTHWEST: Lower 2-1-6, Cudnik 3-2-9, Stark 1-0-2, Kuhn 1-4-6, Okolish 0-2-2, Bottomley 8-14-33. Totals 15-23-58.

MANCHESTER: Rankin 1-0-2, Mayer 1-0-2, Moss 8-2-18, Co. Perry 2-0-4, Hite 2-1-5, Haney 1-0-2, Petroff 1-0-2. Totals 16-3-35.

Northwest - 15 - 20 - 10 - 13 — 58

Manchester - 8 - 10 - 9 - 8 — 35

3-pointers: Bottomley 3, Lower, Cudnik. Total Fouls: Northwest 15-12.

SOUTHEAST 50, MOGADORE 44 (OT)

MOGADORE: A. Morris 2-0-4, Lawrentz 1-2-4, McIntyre 9-3-22, A. Tompkins 2-1-6, Kidd 2-3-8. Totals 17-9-44.

SOUTHEAST: L. Morris 2-0-5, Grope 6-4-16, McPeak 3-4-11, Fischer 2-2-6, Long 4-3-11, Foor 0-1-1. Totals 17-14-50.

Mogadore - 10 - 8 - 12 - 12 - 2 — 44

Southeast - 11 - 18 - 8 - 5 - 8 — 50

3-pointers: L. Morris, McPeak, McIntyre, A. Tompkins, Kidd. Total Fouls: Mogadore 18-11. Rebounds: Mogadore 32 (Lawrentz 15).

LAKE 56, GLENOAK 42

LAKE (14-6, 7-5): Anderson 2-4-8, Marshall 3-1-7, S. Horning 2-0-5, Walker 1-0-2, Johnson 6-3-15, Croyle 5-1-11, A. Horning 2-2-6, Hedrick 1-0-2. Totals 22-11-56.

GLENOAK (2-17, 1-11): McNeal 1-0-2, Vaughn 2-1-5, K. Salmons 2-1-5, Gadison 3-2-8, C. Hill 1-0-3, Unkefer 7-1-19. Totals 16-5-42.

Lake - 9 - 15 - 15 - 17 — 56

GlenOak - 5 - 9 - 14 - 14 — 42

3-pointers: Unkefer 4, S. Horning, C. Hill. Total Fouls: GlenOak 11-8. Rebounds: Lake 32 (Croyle 8), GlenOak 28 (Unkefer 9).

MEDINA 66, MENTOR 41

MEDINA (11-8, 7-2): White 3-4-13, Shook 2-0-4, Johnson 1-0-3, Bobey 4-0-9, Klanac 6-5-17, Hipp 4-0-8, Kurka 2-0-4, Roberts 2-1-5, Brickley 1-1-3. Totals 25-11-66.

MENTOR: Chicone 1-0-3, Stouffer 0-1-1, Hill-Ray 3-0-6, Coleman 2-1-5, Cindric 1-0-2, Srp 1-0-2, Ferritto 2-0-5, Rodriguez 1-1-3, Watson 3-2-10, Katava 1-1-3, Bittinger 0-1-1. Totals 15-7-41.

Medina - 21 - 22 - 19 - 4 — 66

Mentor - 5 - 14 - 8 - 14 — 41

3-pointers: White 3, Watson 2, Johnson, Bobey, Chicone, Ferritto. Total Fouls: Mentor 12-11.

COPLEY 60, AMHERST STEELE 43

Copley - 17 - 21 - 17 - 5 — 60

Amherst - 8 - 17 - 11 - 7 — 43

COPLEY (20-1) : V. McKnight 2-2-7, L. Conzaman 3-0-6, Callaway 6-3-15, E. McKnight 1-0-2, Van Voorhis 2-0-6, E. Kerekes 1-0-3, A Kerekes 7-3-17, Ayoup 1-2-4.

AMHERST : Kelley 4-2-11, Silvasy 4-0-11, Ferancy 3-2-10, Pleban 4-0-9, Darmos 1-0-2.

3-pointers : Silvasy 3, Ferancy 2, Van Voorhis 2, V. McKnight, E. Kerekes, Kelley, Pleban.

CVCA 67, FAIRLESS 33

CVCA - 7 - 26 - 10 - 24 — 60

Fairless - 14 - 6 - 6 - 7 — 33

CVCA (16-3, 12-0) : Harabedian 3-0-9, Casalinova 6-2-19, Williams 4-0-11, Bettinger 5-0-15, Bittecuffer 2-0-6, Hajdu 2-2-7. Totals 22-4-67.

FAIRLESS (7-11, 3-10) : S. Snavely 3-0-6, Lyon 1-0-2, C. Snavely 1-0-2, E. Cox 1-0-2, Ashton 6-7-19, A. Cox 1-0-2. Totals 13-7-33.

3-pointers : Casalinova 5, Bettinger 5, Harabedian 3, Williams 3, Bittecuffer 2, Hajdu.

BOYS SWIMMING

CVCA 82, TALLMADGE 64

200-yard medley relay— Tallmadge (Markley, Hurley, Hatch, Rasmussen) 1:57.28. 200 freestyle— Kolb (CVCA) 2:08.01. 200 individual medley— Hurley (T) 2:26.65. 50 freestyle— Mitchell (CVCA) 23.60. 100 butterfly— Hatch (T) 1:01.92. 100 freestyle— Mitchell (CVCA) 51.71. 500 freestyle— Kolb (CVCA) 5:45.16. 200 freestyle relay— CVCA (Sims, Bucciarelli, Kolb, Mitchell) 1:41.36. 100 backstroke— Sims (CVCA) 1:13.58. 100 breaststroke— Campbell (CVCA) 1:09.42. 400 freestyle relay— CVCA (Kolb, Bucciarelli, Sims, Mitchell) 3:54.58.

Records: CVCA 5-5.

GIRLS SWIMMING

CVCA 115, TALLMADGE 60

200-yard medley relay— CVCA (Gray, Lieser, Garey, Kafantaris) 2:09.50. 200 freestyle— Shanor (CVCA) 2:16.73. 200 individual medley— Lieser (CVCA) 2:37.84. 50 freestyle— Garey (CVCA) 27.86. 100 butterfly— Tan (T) 1:10.29. 100 freestyle— Lieser (CVCA) 1:02.77. 500 freestyle— Shanor (CVCA) 6:17.18. 200 freestyle relay— CVCA (Lieser, Parmenter, Shanor, Garey) 1:53.42. 100 backstroke— Gray (CVCA) 1:11.40. 100 breaststroke— Tan (T) 1:18.93. 400 freestyle relay— CVCA (Parmenter, Shanor, Gray, Kafantaris) 4:24.21. Diving— Archer (T) 162.45.

Records: CVCA 5-5.

Tuesday's results: Aurora boys basketball wins thriller; Walsh Jesuit, Copley win, too

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 50, Hoban 44

Copley 66, Woodridge 55

Walsh Jesuit 71, Euclid 54

Stow 74, Solon 53

Hudson 61, Highland 34

Tallmadge 72, Field 45

Springfield 57, Mogadore 55

Twinsburg 61, Firestone 49

Green 57, Perry 38

Northwest 68, Coventry 46

Aurora 61, Streetsboro 59 (2OT)

Brecksville 68, Berea-Midpark 33

Brunswick 73, Nordonia 68

Lake 55, Hoover 38

Lake Center Christian 56, Kidron CC 51

McKinley 76, Wadsworth 72

Strongsville 59, North Royalton 58

Waynedale 52, Chippewa 49

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 50, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 44

HOBAN (14-3): Nichols 6-1-13, Scott 4-0-9, Vowles 3-0-8, Griffith 1-0-3, S. Greer 3-0-6, Hardman 1-0-3, Korwin 1-0-2. Totals 19-1-44.

STVM (13-5): Hayes 5-4-14, Walker 2-0-4, Hamilton 5-6-17, Stratford 3-2-8, Callahan 2-2-7. Totals 17-14-50.

Hoban - 8 - 15 - 9 - 12 — 44

STVM - 11 - 14 - 10 - 15 — 50

3-pointers: Vowles 2, Hamilton, Callahan, Scott, Griffith, Hardman. Total Fouls: Hoban 17-10. Rebounds: Hoban 27 (S. Greer 10), STVM 29 (Stratford 10).

Summit County Boys Basketball: 'Starting to click': Kevin Hamilton, Lance Hayes lead STVM boys basketball past Hoban

WALSH JESUIT 71, EUCLID 54

EUCLID (6-11): M. Moore 2-1-5, Vann 5-3-13, Smith 1-3-5, Duncan 7-0-15, A. Moore 1-2-4, Priah 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Sikes 4-0-8. Totals 22-9-54.

WALSH (11-5): Bell 3-0-8, Tomlinson 7-1-15, McFarren 0-2-2, Matta 5-1-11, Rivers 2-0-4, Halligan 5-4-15, Spicer 3-0-8, Sitarz 2-2-6, Pakiela 1-0-2. Totals 28-10-71.

Euclid - 11 - 15 - 19 - 9 — 54

Walsh - 19 - 22 - 11 - 19 — 71

3-pointers: Bell 2, Spicer 2, Halligan, Duncan. Total Fouls: Euclid 20-11. Fouled Out: Sikes.

AURORA 61, STREETSBORO 59 (2OT)

AURORA: Greenwood 10-5-27, Pannetti 5-1-11, Liepins 2-2-7, Habbyshaw 2-0-4, Anzells 2-2-7, Lukasik 1-0-2, Czerwinski 1-0-3. Totals 23-10-61.

STREETSBORO: Ivory 5-2-13, Benjamin 2-3-7, Bre. Nobles 2-2-6, Batten 5-3-16, Gula 4-2-12, Berry 2-0-5. Totals 20-12-59.

Aurora - 16 - 10 - 11 - 12 - 4 - 8 — 61

Streetsboro - 18 - 10 - 12 - 9 - 4 - 6 — 59

3-pointers: Batten 3, Greenwood 2, Gula 2, Liepins, Anzells, Czerwinski, Ivory, Berry.

COPLEY 66, WOODRIGE 55

COPLEY: Firestine 3-1-8, Hood 7-3-17, Wininger 9-7-30, Carrillo 1-0-2, Edingburgh 2-1-5, Stanford 1-0-2, McKnight 1-0-2. Totals 24-12-66.

WOODRIDGE: Gaddis 1-0-3, Hons 1-2-4, Lehrer 2-1-6, Snyder 3-0-8, Evans 1-0-2, Duve 7-5-19, Mencer 1-4-6, Helton 1-0-2. Totals 17-12-55.

Copley - 10 - 20 - 13 - 23 — 66

Woodridge - 13 - 16 - 12 - 14 — 55

3-pointers: Wininger 5, Snyder 2, Firestine, Gaddis, Lehrer.

OHSAA Basketball: Inside Copley basketball teams moving past the Mark Dente era with Julie Solis, Nate Moran

GREEN 57, PERRY 38

PERRY: Brown 5-1-11, Wengerd 4-0-11, Wolf 2-2-7, Perry 1-1-3, Daugherty 1-0-2, Martelli 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2. Totals 15-4-38.

GREEN: Rollyson 9-3-23, Danner 4-0-12, Bundalo 3-2-8, Budziak 2-0-6, Jansen 2-0-4, Taylor 1-0-2, Pine 1-0-2. Totals 22-5-57.

Perry - 5 - 16 - 7 - 10 — 38

Green - 15 - 13 - 10 - 19 — 57

3-pointers: Danner 4, Wengerd 3, Rollyson 2, Budziak 2, Wolf.

CANTON MCKINLEY 76, WADSWORTH 72

MCKINLEY (9-7): Graham 3-1-8, McLellan 1-4-6, Williams 1-0-3, Foster 8-5-21, Moody 4-1-9, Sims 11-2-29. Totals 28-13-76.

WADSWORTH (10-7): Bosley 6-4-17, Madigan 2-5-9, Callaghan 14-3-36, Simmons 2-0-6, Schmitt 2-0-4. Totals 26-12-72.

McKinley - 25 - 10 - 23 - 18 — 76

Wadsworth - 15 - 20 - 14 - 23 — 72

3-pointers: Sims 5, Callaghan 5, Simmons 2, Graham, Williams, Bosley.

STOW 74, SOLON 53

SOLON (8-9): Blade 0-1-1, Jones 3-0-7, Walker 1-1-3, Brown 5-0-13, Kormuth 5-0-14, Morgan 6-0-15. Totals 20-2-53.

STOW (15-2): Raymond-Smith 2-1-6, Fleishour 3-0-7, Baskerville 4-2-10, Spiegel 1-0-3, Pestello 11-4-26, Timberlake 5-2-17, Boozer 2-0-5. Totals 28-9-74.

Solon - 12 - 14 - 15 - 12 — 53

Stow - 17 - 19 - 26 - 12 — 74

3-pointers: Timberlake 5, Kormuth 4, Brown 3, Morgan 3, Raymond-Smith, Fleishour, Spiegel, Boozer, Jones. Total Fouls: Solon 8-5.

TALLMADGE 72, FIELD 45

TALLMADGE (9-6): Hurst 4-0-9, Davis 6-2-15, Riefsnyder 4-1-10, Murray 1-0-2, Vanko 2-0-5, Jascoe 3-2-9, Eisaman 2-0-5, Rusinko 2-1-6, Ewers 2-0-4, Natcher 1-0-3, Loveless 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 29-6-72.

FIELD (2-16): Eader 2-1-7, McAmis 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-4, Dixon 2-0-4, Ronowski 1-0-3, Crawford 6-3-19, Stayer 2-1-6. Totals 16-5-45.

Tallmadge - 18 - 18 - 18 - 18 — 72

Field - 4 - 18 - 10 - 13 — 45

3-pointers: Crawford 4, Eader 2, Hurst, Davis, Riefsnyder, Vanko, Jascoe, Eisaman, Rusinko, Natcher, Ronowski, Stayer. Total fouls: Tallmadge 12-6. Rebounds: Tallmadge 27 (Davis 8), Field 22 (Smith 7).

National Signing Day: College football national signing day: See where Akron-area high school players are headed

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WESTERN RESERVE ACADEMY 61, HIGHLAND 57

HIGHLAND: Morgan 4-4-12, VanKirk 5-3-15, Weber 3-6-12, Miller 2-2-6, Shondel 1-4-6, G. Madison 3-0-6. Totals 18-19-57.

WRA: Sallman 5-3-13, Moore 1-0-2, Myers 5-3-14, Brenneman 3-5-12, Matheos 1-0-2, Agresta 2-0-6, Nahar 5-2-12. Totals 22-13-61.

Highland - 10 - 18 - 10 - 19 — 57

WRA - 12 - 16 - 12 - 21 — 61

3-pointers: Agresta 2, VanKirk 2, Myers, Brenneman. Total Fouls: WRA 17-16. Fouled Out: Matheos, VanKirk.

GIRLS BOWLING

TALLMADGE 2,014, TWINSBURG 1,722

High Games: Elijah (Tal.) 223; Bamler (Twin.) 189. High Series: Elijah (Tal.) 375; Bamler (Twin.) 348. Records: Tallmadge 9-1; Twinsburg 3-6.

BOYS BOWLING

TALLMADGE 2,460, TWINSBURG 2,458

High Games: Cantiberos (Tal.) 235; Tinter (Twin.) 258. High Series: Cantiberos (Tal.) 448; Tinter (Twin.) 448. Records: Tallmadge 6-5; Twinsburg 5-5.

College Football Recruiting: Akron-area coaches on the transfer portal's impact on high school football recruiting

National Signing Day: Has national signing day lost its luster? Akron-area football coaches have mixed feelings

Monday's results: Tallmadge, Revere, Manchester winners in girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berea-Midpark 43, Massillon 36

Boardman 47, North Canton Hoover 29

Brunswick 52, Strongsville 46

Canton McKinley 64, Cle. Hts. Lutheran East 34

Carrollton 68, Sandy Valley 45

Chippewa 64, Perry 41

Crestwood 35, Southeast 27

CVCA 53, Chardon NDCL 31

Field 59, Willoughby South 30

Manchester 55, North 18

Marlington 62, Young. Chaney 5

North Ridgeville 48, Medina 41

Revere 53, Rootstown 32

Southington Chalker 59, Windham 37

Streetsboro 59, Springfield 19

Tallmadge 51, Firestone 14

TALLMADGE 51, FIRESTONE 14

TALLMADGE: Gray 0-3-3, Dexter 5-2-12, Pooler 1-0-2, Harjung 2-1-6, Becks 4-4-13, Zappola 3-0-7, Headrick 1-

REVERE 53, ROOTSTOWN 32

ROOTSTOWN (13-5): Curall 1 1-2 3, McColloch 1 0-0 2, Plecko 1 0-0 2, Kline 1 1-2 3, McIntyre 8 2-3 18, Nichols 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-7 32.

REVERE (7-13): M.Tomkins 1 0-0 2, Schiesswohl 2 1-2 5, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Janke 6 0-0 15, Lowry 2 0-0 5, Kelley 3 2-3 9, Zlojukro 4 0-0 9, Wojciak 2 0-0 4, L.Tomkins 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 3-7 53.

Rootstown - 6 - 12 - 5 - 9 — 32

Revere - 17 - 6 - 17 - 13 — 53

3-Pointers: Janke 3, Lowry, Kelley, Zlojukro. Total Fouls: Rev., 11-8. Rebounds: Roo., 32 (McIntyre 10); Rev., 37. Turnovers : Roo., 30-24.

MANCHESTER 55, NORTH 18

NORTH: Azimi 3 0-0 6, K.Rai 1 0-0 3, Maezerano 2 0-0 4, D.Rai 1 0-0 3, Mohseni 0 0-0 0, Subba 1 0-0 2, Tamang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 18.

MANCHESTER: Rankin 0 2-2 2, Ca.Perry 0 0-2 0, Mayer 4 0-0 8, Moss 5 0-0 10, Co.Perry 2 0-0 4, Wayman 5 0-0 10, Hite 3 0-0 6, Petroff 3 0-0 6, Love 2 1-2 5, Watt 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 3-6 55.

North - 0 - 2 - 11 - 5 — 18

Manchester - 16 - 16 - 13 - 10 — 55

3-Pointers: K.Rai, D.Rai. Total Fouls: Man., 5-4.

2-4, Caruso 0-1-1, Teeling 0-1-1, Gohr 1-0-2. Totals: 17-14-51.

FIRESTONE: Smith 1-0-3, Mullins 1-7-9, Stallworth 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Rosenthal 0-0-0. Totals: 3-7-14.

Tallmadge - 10 - 11 - 22 - 8 — 51

Firestone - 0 - 5 - 4 - 5 — 14

3-Pointers : Smith, Harjung, Becks, Zappola.

CHIPPEWA 64, PERRY 41

PERRY (7-12): M.Knapp 2-0-5, Pirell 2-1-6, Tackocs 1-3-5, Minor 2-0-6, Sorbert 0-3-3, Kleve 3-1-7, Mattox 3-0-7, K.Knap 1-0-2. Totals: 14 8-15 41.

CHIPPEWA (16-4) : Rodriguez 3-2-8, S.Regan 4-0-9, Shirala 4-3-11, Moyer 5-1-12, Ab.Henegar 5-9-21, Nash 1-0-3, An.Henegar 0-0-0. Totals: 22 15-17 64.

Perry - 9 - 14 - 10 - 8 — 41

Chippewa - 14 - 15 - 15 - 18 — 64

3-Pointers : Minor 2, Ab.Henegar 2, Nash, M.Knap, Mattox, Pirell, Moyer, S.Regan. Total Fouls : 14-14. Rebounds : Chi., 29 (An.Henegar 9)

STREETSBORO 59, SPRINGFIELD 19

SPRINGFIELD (4-14, 2-10): B.Ruggiero 0 2-2 2, Kendall 0 1-2 1, Gaspar 2 2-2 7, Wilderman 1 0-0 3, Hillyard 1 1-2 4, Crytzer 0 2-6 2. Totals: 4 8-14 19.

STREETSBORO (14-5, 10-2): Johnson-Wilson 2 0-2 5, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Abbuhl 1 0-0 3, Bedford 2 1-3 6, Benson 7 3-6 17, Bodovetz 0 0-2 0, Kassan 5 0-0 11, Barzal 4 0-0 8, Hajec 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 4-13 59.

Springfield - 5 - 2 - 10 - 2 — 19

Streetsboro - 17 - 25 - 13 - 4 — 59

3-Pointers: Gaspar, Wilderman, Abbuhl, Hillyard, Hajec, Johnson-Wilson, Bedford, Kassan.

BOYS BOWLING

ELLET 2,576, COVENTRY 2,496

High Games: Jensen (C) 247; Mancino (E) 231. High Series: Jensen (C) 453; Mancino (E) 433.

Records : Coventry 9-5; Ellet 8-4.

GLENOAK 2,938, LAKE 2,756

High Games: Abbott (L) 230. High Series: Abbott (L) 457.

WOODRIDGE 2,420, RAVENNA 2,356

(At Clutch Lanes, Cuyahoga Falls)

High Games : Addison (R) 223; Jackson (W) 220. High Series: Addison (R) 426; Bergdorf (W) 410.

GIRLS BOWLING

ELLET 1,958, COVENTRY 1,709

High Games: Morton (C) 183; Overhold (E) 197. High Series: Morton (C) 351; Overholt (E) 330.

LAKE 2,214, GLENOAK 2,166

High Games: Templeton (L) 203. High Series : Templeton (L) 381.

WOODRIDGE 1,848, RAVENNA 1,841

(At Clutch Lanes, Cuyahoga Falls)

High Games : Porter (W) 169. High Series: Porter (W) 327.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Saturday's high school results: STVM, Aurora, Stow girls basketball win