Read full article on original website
Related
Erie residents voice concerns on Greengarden Bikeway Project
Several city residents spoke out against a plan to implement a bikeway on Greengarden Blvd. that would run from West 12th Street to West 38th Street. Many are concerned about what these changes would mean for street parking in their neighborhood. Others voiced their concerns over the safety of these bike plans. Residents stated traffic […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Killed in Incident on Route 62 Wednesday Morning
RUSSELL, Pa. – State police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Route 62 in Russell. According to PSP-Warren, Bryan C. Steele, 40 of Warren, was walking down the center of the roadway just south of S. Main Street at approximately 6:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Highlander driven by Lawrence M. Miller, 64 of Russell.
Residents of Erie neighborhood voice concerns over new city project
A proposed bike path along Greengarden Blvd has some people up in arms. Dozens of people voiced their concerns at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Now, Erie City Council has scheduled a public meeting to continue the conversation. As the City of Erie develops a plan to make the region more friendly for bikers, […]
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
explore venango
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
erienewsnow.com
Harborcreek Township Plans to Revitalize Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Township has plans to give the old Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Road new life. On Wednesday morning, Harborcreek supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the Kmart Plaza. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property, supervisors have seen growth in the businesses...
erienewsnow.com
Man Hit by SUV, Killed in Warren County
A man is dead after he was hit by a SUV in Warren County early Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Market St./State Route 62 south of S. Main St. in Pine Grove Township around 6:46 a.m. The victim - who has been identified as Bryan...
erienewsnow.com
Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity
With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
explore venango
Two Men Hurt After Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Road, Slams into Tree
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which two individuals were injured after the vehicle slammed into a tree in Richland Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, February 1, this crash happened at 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Bear Run Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes
As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
erienewsnow.com
Erie Allocates Millions to Sewer Repairs
Erie's stormwater sewers are falling apart. Crumbling, centuries-old pipes are washing away, creating deadly sinkholes as the ground gives away. It's problem Erie News Now dove into more than a year ago. "You were walking through the actual pipes," said City Councilman Michael Keys. "I believe I caught part of...
Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam
An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Releases Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
The City of Erie's Mayor and Police Chief released statements to remember Tyre Nichols and reflect on the circumstances of his death on the day of his funeral. On January 7th, following a traffic stop in Memphis, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers and later died.
explore venango
Local Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Large Rock
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock along Little Hickory road early Wednesday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Little Hickory Road, in Green Township, Forest County.
explore venango
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Boulder, Goes Airborne Along Henry’s Bend Road
PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was injured on Saturday morning after her vehicle struck a boulder along Henry’s Bend Road in President Township and went airborne. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, on Henry’s Bend...
Erie County could soon welcome cruise ships following Coast Guard approval
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie could soon be host to cruise ships following approval from the U.S. Coast Guard. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced Wednesday that Erie County has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo to welcome cruise ships into its port. City officials told us in October 2022 there is a possibility […]
erienewsnow.com
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
Comments / 1