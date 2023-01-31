ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Erie residents voice concerns on Greengarden Bikeway Project

Several city residents spoke out against a plan to implement a bikeway on Greengarden Blvd. that would run from West 12th Street to West 38th Street. Many are concerned about what these changes would mean for street parking in their neighborhood. Others voiced their concerns over the safety of these bike plans. Residents stated traffic […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Killed in Incident on Route 62 Wednesday Morning

RUSSELL, Pa. – State police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Route 62 in Russell. According to PSP-Warren, Bryan C. Steele, 40 of Warren, was walking down the center of the roadway just south of S. Main Street at approximately 6:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Highlander driven by Lawrence M. Miller, 64 of Russell.
RUSSELL, PA
YourErie

Residents of Erie neighborhood voice concerns over new city project

A proposed bike path along Greengarden Blvd has some people up in arms. Dozens of people voiced their concerns at City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Now, Erie City Council has scheduled a public meeting to continue the conversation. As the City of Erie develops a plan to make the region more friendly for bikers, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle

PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Hit by SUV, Killed in Warren County

A man is dead after he was hit by a SUV in Warren County early Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Market St./State Route 62 south of S. Main St. in Pine Grove Township around 6:46 a.m. The victim - who has been identified as Bryan...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity

With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Two Men Hurt After Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Road, Slams into Tree

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which two individuals were injured after the vehicle slammed into a tree in Richland Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, February 1, this crash happened at 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Bear Run Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes

As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Allocates Millions to Sewer Repairs

Erie's stormwater sewers are falling apart. Crumbling, centuries-old pipes are washing away, creating deadly sinkholes as the ground gives away. It's problem Erie News Now dove into more than a year ago. "You were walking through the actual pipes," said City Councilman Michael Keys. "I believe I caught part of...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam

An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Releases Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

The City of Erie's Mayor and Police Chief released statements to remember Tyre Nichols and reflect on the circumstances of his death on the day of his funeral. On January 7th, following a traffic stop in Memphis, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers and later died.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Large Rock

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock along Little Hickory road early Wednesday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Little Hickory Road, in Green Township, Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
BROOKVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

