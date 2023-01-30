ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy