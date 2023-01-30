Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
kmyu.tv
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee (R-Layton), in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
kmyu.tv
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
kmyu.tv
Several Utah groups planning to file lawsuits over state's new transgender law
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new Utah law that restricts hormone therapy for transgender minors and prohibits them from having surgery is being challenged in court by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah. The National Center for Lesbian Rights and ACLU Utah announced...
kmyu.tv
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
kmyu.tv
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
Comments / 0