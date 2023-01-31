Read full article on original website
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
tourcounsel.com
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
Another Dangerously Cold Night Expected in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another bitter cold night is expected in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Rochester and the surrounding communities. It takes effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Friday. Forecasters are...
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Rochester Woman Sick of Winter Sings Relatable Song About It (WATCH)
We're all feeling the pain of winter. And not just figuratively, but literally, too. The air hurts my face right now when I go outside. I'm just impatiently waiting for spring and every once in a while I wonder if it would be possible to move to a warmer place. And that's kind of the mindset of a song sung by this Rochester, Minnesota woman.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
q-mediagroup.com
Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota
The Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota competition is now open. The Best Places to Work survey is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development will survey companies in 11 counties in SE Minnesota, including Goodhue, Wabasha, Olmsted, and Winona, to identify the...
KAAL-TV
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
fox9.com
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
Rochester Mayor Accepts Invite to the State of the Union Address
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is headed to Washington DC next week for the State of the Union Address. Mayor Norton says she recently received a call from First District Congressman Brad Finstad with an invitation to attend the Presidential Address in person as the guest of the New Ulm area Republican. The Mayor says gladly accepted the invite for what she described as a “lifetime experience.”
Zone Change Needed For 200 Unit Apartment Project in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A local developer has submitted a zone change request to the City of Rochester for a proposed multi-family residential project along Cascade Creek and 11th Avenue Northwest. The preliminary plans by the Prow Company for what is being called the Bakery Flats depict a 7.5-level...
Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
