ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good

A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
ROCHESTER, MN
krocnews.com

Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
ROCHESTER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota

Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Another Dangerously Cold Night Expected in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another bitter cold night is expected in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Rochester and the surrounding communities. It takes effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Friday. Forecasters are...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota

The Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota competition is now open. The Best Places to Work survey is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development will survey companies in 11 counties in SE Minnesota, including Goodhue, Wabasha, Olmsted, and Winona, to identify the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Trailer park residents forced out of their homes

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Mayor Accepts Invite to the State of the Union Address

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is headed to Washington DC next week for the State of the Union Address. Mayor Norton says she recently received a call from First District Congressman Brad Finstad with an invitation to attend the Presidential Address in person as the guest of the New Ulm area Republican. The Mayor says gladly accepted the invite for what she described as a “lifetime experience.”
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy