Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
Woman shot by boyfriend in Scioto County, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arrested with drugs and a gun after being sought in connection with a shooting in Scioto County, the sheriff's office said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Reggie Wilson, 52, was arrested and charged after a 34-year-old woman was shot on Jan. 27 in the 2000 block Riddlebarger Road. The victim's mother had called 911.
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
Dublin police released Nalah Jackson in felony case weeks before kidnapping of Thomas boys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected of stealing two cars and crashing them both, Dublin police detained high-profile kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson weeks before police say she stole another car with 5-month-old twins inside. The Columbus abductions on Dec. 19 of Ky'Air and Kason Thomas prompted a statewide amber alert....
Police: suspects assault, rob victim at gunpoint at south Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two men who were caught robbing a man at a south Columbus business. Columbus police said the victim was approached by one of the suspects in the cooler bay of a carry-out on Frebis Avenue on Jan 22, 2023. One of...
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
Controversy over a mural painted by kids in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural that was meant to bring color to the community is now at the center of controversy. The mural is on a building in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. A group of young people painted it through a program called Linden Murals of Empowerment that runs through Ohio State University.
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
Columbus officers suing city, alleging racial discrimination, hostile work environment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding a Black female officer who herself sued the city. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant Melissa McFadden.
Franklin County courthouse holding Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you have found "the one," you can tie the knot at the Franklin County Municipal Court on Valentine's Day. The judges of the Franklin County Municipal Court will conduct wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Local blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
Youth boxing coach fighting to give kids a punchers chance in life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring, saving lives one punch at a time. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. Johnson told ABC 6 that he is fighting to give kids a chance at a good life.
Columbus Weather: clouds may break up a bit for green comet, Groundhog Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are bracing for another cold night across Central Ohio!. Clouds will break up a bit during the overnight hours and may allow just enough sunshine Thursday morning for the groundhog to see his shadow. Are we prepared for six more weeks of winter?. WEDNESDAY...
DeWine hoping for more low income family housing, but an agency says it may not be enough
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The governor is on a multi-city tour, touting his budget proposals which include more tax credits to promote low-income, single-family home ownership. But the folks who run an agency helping to house young people say it might not be enough. Huckleberry House operates a shelter...
Insurance broker says Kia/Hyundai owners who lose policies won't go without coverage
Kia and Hyundai owners who may face losing insurance coverage won't be left empty handed after two major car insurers announce plans they won't write policies for some older Kia and Hyundai models, a Columbus insurance broker says. Both State Farm and Progressive say for the time being they will...
