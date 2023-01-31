ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus police say Gang Enforcement Team won't be 'rogue' unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department’s special Gang Enforcement Team has been in play since October, and ABC 6 is taking a close look at it now in light of the deadly officer incident involving Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nationally, and now locally, there’s concern about...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Woman shot by boyfriend in Scioto County, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arrested with drugs and a gun after being sought in connection with a shooting in Scioto County, the sheriff's office said. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Reggie Wilson, 52, was arrested and charged after a 34-year-old woman was shot on Jan. 27 in the 2000 block Riddlebarger Road. The victim's mother had called 911.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Controversy over a mural painted by kids in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural that was meant to bring color to the community is now at the center of controversy. The mural is on a building in the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue in South Linden. A group of young people painted it through a program called Linden Murals of Empowerment that runs through Ohio State University.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus officers suing city, alleging racial discrimination, hostile work environment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding a Black female officer who herself sued the city. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant Melissa McFadden.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Local blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
DELAWARE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy