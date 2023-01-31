ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

City begins debris removal process, provides resources

AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Over 450 calls were made in relation to cold weather, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 450 911 calls during the 24-hour period of Feb. 1. During the 24 hours, ATCEMS responded to 18 environmental exposure calls, 16 traffic collisions, 34 falls due to ice and 15 cold weather shelter transport calls. Nine of the 477 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Is climate change the reason for winter freezes in Texas?

WACO, Texas — Another winter freeze in Texas begs the question: Why is Texas seeing these extreme winter weather events as frequently as it has?. Baylor Geoscience Professor Dan Peppe says his research suggests climate change plays a role. "For the last 150 years and even further back in...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?

AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
TEXAS STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Winter storm warning closes schools, businesses

Large parts of Central Texas experienced a Winter Storm Warning earlier this week with rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast. The warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Temperatures dipped just below freezing throughout the three-day span with precipitation in the form of a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
