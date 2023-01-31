Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached over a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially an area nine miles south-southeast of Llano, received over three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
'I was not prepared' | How the elderly population in Austin is managing the winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Karen Steans woke up to find a fallen tree on her driveway. "We can't go anywhere. Our son and daughter-in-law stopped at the grocery store on their way here and so, they could get us groceries 'cause otherwise I don't know. We didn't have enough for all of us," Steans said.
City begins debris removal process, provides resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
Icing threat has ended for Central Texas; much warmer this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The icing threat for Central Texas has finally come to an end. Temperatures warmed above freezing for the first time in several days Thursday afternoon, and a large warming trend is in store for the weekend. Although the icing issues have ended, we're still not completely...
Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
KVUE
Debris removal process underway following Austin-area ice storm
As Austin begins to recover from the winter storm, many people are looking to remove large debris from their property. Crews are out trying to remove what's fallen.
Over 450 calls were made in relation to cold weather, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 450 911 calls during the 24-hour period of Feb. 1. During the 24 hours, ATCEMS responded to 18 environmental exposure calls, 16 traffic collisions, 34 falls due to ice and 15 cold weather shelter transport calls. Nine of the 477 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
KVUE
Is climate change the reason for winter freezes in Texas?
WACO, Texas — Another winter freeze in Texas begs the question: Why is Texas seeing these extreme winter weather events as frequently as it has?. Baylor Geoscience Professor Dan Peppe says his research suggests climate change plays a role. "For the last 150 years and even further back in...
'We'll be working with our policymakers' | Austin power line tree trimming rules may be re-evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — Ice on power lines and nearby branches is to blame for most of Austin Energy’s power outages this week. Austin Energy’s website shows tree clearance is based on the type of tree. Fast-growing trees, like pecan, have a 15-foot clearance. The slow-growing species, like...
Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities. "Last three days is crazy," said Mohsin Dauva, owner of Manpasand Supermarket. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things." Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest...
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
'It's been a challenging 3 days' | Austin Energy, Mayor Watson address ongoing power outages, fallen trees
AUSTIN, Texas — As tens of thousands of Central Texas remained in the dark Thursday morning, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson seemed to sum up what many residents were thinking in a City press conference. "It's an understatement to say it's been just a challenging three days for our area,"...
'Over and over again, we see the same failure' | Austin mayor apologizes to residents as City provides update on recovery efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from various City of Austin departments have been working around the clock to restore power to tens of thousands of residents and clear debris from area roads. On Friday at 10 a.m., City officials provided an update on recovery efforts from the winter storm that...
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?
AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
drippingspringsnews.com
Winter storm warning closes schools, businesses
Large parts of Central Texas experienced a Winter Storm Warning earlier this week with rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast. The warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Temperatures dipped just below freezing throughout the three-day span with precipitation in the form of a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.
KVUE
Austin Energy outages: Spokesperson provides Thursday morning update
Power outages remain a major concern across Austin Thursday morning. Matt Mitchell with Austin Energy joined KVUE Midday with an update.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0