California State

calbrokermag.com

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
goldrushcam.com

February 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar

February 3, 2023 - Note: All calendar items are subject to change. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. Various Days — Shared Habitat...
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation

PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
PARADISE, CA
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
KGET

Wildflower blooms expected all over California mid-February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning mid-February, huge crowds are expected to visit floral hotspots around the state to see the display of poppies and other wildflowers. Chino Hills State Park remains one of the most popular wildflower locations, with thousands of acres of vibrant flower varieties. Other popular spots are Black Star Canyon in Cleveland […]
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California

Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
The Hill

California snowpack deepest in four decades

California’s snowpack levels are at their highest point in four decades, after a series of severe storms deluged the region last month, according to state water officials. The total snow water equivalent accumulated has risen to 33.7 inches, or 205 percent of the average for this time of year, the California Department of Water Resources announced on…
northcountydailystar.com

Water, Water, Everywhere…

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most...
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
oc-breeze.com

California State Parks reminds visitors to use free pass programs, explore the outdoors

California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three new ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth graders can obtain a free California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units.
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE

