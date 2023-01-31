Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
calbrokermag.com
California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications
California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
goldrushcam.com
February 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar
February 3, 2023 - Note: All calendar items are subject to change. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. Various Days — Shared Habitat...
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
Wildflower blooms expected all over California mid-February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning mid-February, huge crowds are expected to visit floral hotspots around the state to see the display of poppies and other wildflowers. Chino Hills State Park remains one of the most popular wildflower locations, with thousands of acres of vibrant flower varieties. Other popular spots are Black Star Canyon in Cleveland […]
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California
Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
California snowpack deepest in four decades
California’s snowpack levels are at their highest point in four decades, after a series of severe storms deluged the region last month, according to state water officials. The total snow water equivalent accumulated has risen to 33.7 inches, or 205 percent of the average for this time of year, the California Department of Water Resources announced on…
northcountydailystar.com
Water, Water, Everywhere…
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
californiaglobe.com
Fifth Circuit Strikes Down CA Ban On Gun Ownership For Certain Domestic Violence Offenders
Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced a new Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Thursday allowing those with domestic violence restraining orders to have firearms. The ruling is the latest federal decision that further erodes strict Californian gun laws. The back and forth between federal rulings trumping state gun laws and...
laloyolan.com
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
oc-breeze.com
California State Parks reminds visitors to use free pass programs, explore the outdoors
California State Parks, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding visitors about three new ways to explore the great outdoors for free. Fourth graders can obtain a free California State Park Adventure Pass to explore 19 select state parks for free for a full school year. All Californians can check out a California State Parks Library Pass by using their library cards to access more than 200 participating state park units. Families receiving California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and income-eligible Californians 62 and over can apply for the Golden Bear Pass with their smartphone or other web-based device in just minutes and have access to more than 200 California state park units.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
Comments / 0