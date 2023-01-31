ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

KHOU

Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car

HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
fox26houston.com

$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. The judge also set...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor’s note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett’s memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
