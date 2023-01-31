Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
3 teenagers, including 2 Wisdom High School students, identified following campus lockdown, police say
HOUSTON — Three teenagers, including two Wisdom High School students, have been identified in connection with a series of events that led to a school lockdown in west Houston Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said John Nsenguwera, 18, Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17, and Mahamoudou...
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit
The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway....
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Houston school after police shooting
The school went on lockdown for a few hours after officials were notified that the suspect was inside the school. HISD's police chief said the suspect is a student.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Bond set at more than $1M for teen accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in trunk of car
HOUSTON — On Thursday, a judge set bond at more than $1 million for an Humble teen accused of killing his mom and putting her body in the trunk of a car. Tyler Roenz was arrested in Nebraska back in October after a chase and crash. He was then extradited back to Harris County in the strangulation and beating death of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, his mother. Her body was found in the trunk of the car he was driving when he wrecked.
Woman pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into building
The driver said she experienced brake failure, but investigators could not find evidence supporting her claim, officials said. The case will be handed to a grand jury.
Houston high school placed on lockdown after suspect runs inside
The suspect caught a ride to the campus after asking a random driver, police said. Two other people were arrested in connection to this incident.
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. The judge also set...
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor’s note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett’s memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,…
Woman accused of letting boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after authorities said she let her boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child. Jasmine Renee Salas will make her next court appearance on Feb. 17. According to prosecutors, Salas is the biological mother of...
Car crashes into home in NE Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A resident’s home was visibly damaged after deputies say a driver crashed a vehicle into the front of it on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman, the crash occurred in the 18400 block Of Spinner Court Drive. It is unclear...
