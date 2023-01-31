Read full article on original website
Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
actionnews5.com
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Ice storm warning coming to an end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
actionnews5.com
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
Ice storm could lead to falling trees, power outages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the ice continues to fall, we’re talking to experts who say the Memphis area is still at risk from storm damage. Memories of the ice storm of February 2022 are still fresh in the minds of those in the Mid-South. Woodland Tree Service President Terran Arwood said it took six weeks […]
Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
actionnews5.com
Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, two areas of I-40 are at a standstill, and a portion of I-240 is completely blocked, due to ice on the roads causing slippery conditions. All three incidents took place within an hour just past 9 p.m., according to TDOT. Two cars are disabled...
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Ice storm warning extended to Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow. Winds […]
actionnews5.com
Over 13K MLGW residents without power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city. According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning. This is possibly due to the inclement weather. There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
actionnews5.com
Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
How the City of Memphis is dealing with ice in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Tuesday that crews dealing with the ice and winter weather in the area, and preparing for more to come Wednesday. Public Works Director Robert Knecht told ABC24 that bridges and overpasses remain the trouble spots. He said most bridges/overpasses have been treated at least once in the last 24 hours.
3 semi-trucks involved in early morning Arkansas crash
UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
