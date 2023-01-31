Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“He’s the worst rotation player in the league” - JJ Redick reveals harsh yet honest feelings after he saw Draymond Green playing in sophomore year
Former NBA Player turned analyst JJ Redick revealed honest feelings on witnessing Draymond Green play in his sophomore year in the NBA
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on mentoring Zion Williamson
Remember the time when Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum made headlines after the former supposedly didn’t reach out to CJ when he first arrived with the New Orleans Pelicans? Well, that’s a thing of the past now as these two teammates have formed quite a bond throughout their time together in New Orleans.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to LeBron James as he inches closer to scoring record
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the Big Apple Tuesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Most eyes at Madison Garden will be on James himself as he tries to inch ever closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
LeBron James brutally torched for his ‘strong’ reaction to Tyre Nichols incident
On Friday, the NBA was filled with outrage, frustration, sadness, and anger after a video of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was killed by five Memphis police officers was released. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association sent words of support for the family. The league’s emotions were evident, as...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s eye-opening reaction to Liberty’s Breanna Stewart coup
The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.
"Let me tell you how to deal with these groupies" — How Sam Cassell tricked Steve Francis then dropped 35 points on him
Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon looked in disgust after Steve Francis' poor performance in his very first NBA game.
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub
James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
The center position could be an area of focus as the trade deadline nears.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
