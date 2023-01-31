ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub

James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
