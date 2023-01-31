ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate's death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
wnmufm.org

Final suspect in GIANT drug case sentenced

BESSEMER, MI— The third of three suspects charged with selling heroin and meth in Gogebic County last summer has been sentenced. Michael Johnson, 28, of Bessemer pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He was sentenced Friday to 13.5 to 30 years in prison.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
