WJCL
Savannah New Police Chief lays out vision to fight crime
The city of Savannah has a new police chief, and he has a big picture vision to fight crime in the hostess city. Lenny Gunther is a 22-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department. Gunther served as interim and then selected by the city manager to be the permanent chief after a nationwide search.
Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
wtoc.com
New evidence introduced, witnesses testify in 2020 Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New evidence introduced in the murder trial against Lee Mayhew for the murder of a Statesboro woman. Prosecutors brought to jurors a string of witnesses and evidence to try and track Lee Mayhew from the Rushing home at the time of the shooting all the way to his capture in Florida in her SUV.
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to a young woman who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body in the trash, according to a local report. Prosecutors subpoenaed an Aspen Dental location in Chatham County last...
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect accused of killing a fisherman in Darien has been arrested. The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Justin Barnard was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Wednesday. He is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Deputies say 51-year-old...
WJCL
Statesboro man wanted by Bulloch County Sheriff's Office for insurance fraud
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Video attached above: Your WJCL 22 news certified most accurate morning forecast. Bulloch County Sheriffs are looking for a man charged with insurance fraud. That's according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In June of 2021, 61-year-old Eugene Howard was involved in...
Missing 17-year-old found safe, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing teenager has been found safe in Savannah. Christel Alvarado, 17, had not been seen since Wednesday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD announced Friday she had been located.
Savannah Police seek to identify credit card thief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who allegedly made thousands of dollars in stolen credit card purchases. Police say that the cards were stolen from a vehicle outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 11. After they were stolen, more than $2,500 in purchases was made at Best Buy. […]
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters
A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
wtoc.com
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. This week, Tyler Kopkas invited the police chiefs of Savannah and Chatham County as well as city leaders and business owners to his restaurant on Victory Drive. The lunch meeting focused on homelessness, crime and challenges the Starland […]
thedariennews.net
Suspect arrested in the murder of Neil Trutt
Justin Barrett Barnard arrested in the death of Darien fisherman Neil Trutt. McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff issued a news release on Feb. 2 concerning the arrest of Justin Barrett Barnard in the death of Neil Trutt. “On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, an arrest was made in the death...
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
wtoc.com
Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians
