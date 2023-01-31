ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Savannah New Police Chief lays out vision to fight crime

The city of Savannah has a new police chief, and he has a big picture vision to fight crime in the hostess city. Lenny Gunther is a 22-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department. Gunther served as interim and then selected by the city manager to be the permanent chief after a nationwide search.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police Department investigates shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police are in the area of 2500 Duke Street, though officials said the area is secure. “No need for alarm,” a statement from the department read. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-524-2777.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect accused of killing a fisherman in Darien has been arrested. The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Justin Barnard was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Wednesday. He is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Deputies say 51-year-old...
DARIEN, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing 17-year-old found safe, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing teenager has been found safe in Savannah. Christel Alvarado, 17, had not been seen since Wednesday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD announced Friday she had been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seek to identify credit card thief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who allegedly made thousands of dollars in stolen credit card purchases. Police say that the cards were stolen from a vehicle outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 11. After they were stolen, more than $2,500 in purchases was made at Best Buy. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters

A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. This week, Tyler Kopkas invited the police chiefs of Savannah and Chatham County as well as city leaders and business owners to his restaurant on Victory Drive. The lunch meeting focused on homelessness, crime and challenges the Starland […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

Suspect arrested in the murder of Neil Trutt

Justin Barrett Barnard arrested in the death of Darien fisherman Neil Trutt. McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff issued a news release on Feb. 2 concerning the arrest of Justin Barrett Barnard in the death of Neil Trutt. “On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, an arrest was made in the death...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians

HINESVILLE, GA

