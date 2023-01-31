ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19: 56 deaths, 2,946 cases over 4-day period

Los Angeles County health officials reported another 56 COVID-19-related deaths over a four-day period ending Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations ticked upward slightly. After a one-day delay in the release of weekend virus statistics caused by a processing error, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 16 deaths associated with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Live Selling Helps LA-based Sustainable Fashion Brand ‘Timeless Threads’ Grow 3x

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Live selling is coming of age in the United States led by platforms such as CommentSold. This new ecommerce wave, matched perfectly to the buying habits of the Millennial+ generations is set for mainstream adoption in 2023 as exemplified by Timeless Threads which hit $5M in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022 on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably produced, U.S.-made products which are a far cry from the typical fast-fashion being sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005411/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelweekly.com

Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sylmar

Did you feel it? A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile west of Sylmar at around 4:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers — nearly half a mile.Both San Fernando Police and Fire Departments say that they have not received any calls regarding damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gforgames.com

3 Tips And Tricks For Navigating Los Angeles Airports 2023

Prepare to explore the wild and wonderful world of Los Angeles airports! From navigating security to finding the best food court options, we have all the insider tips and tricks you need to make your trip as smooth as possible. So fasten your seat belts and get ready for takeoff – welcome aboard!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Monterey Park’s Legacy Should Be Cultural Empowerment, Not Tragedy

On Jan. 21, the night before the Lunar New Year, a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, frequented by immigrant elders. For many across the country and even the rest of Los Angeles County, the town became simply the latest American city to host a mass shooting. But for Asian Americans, particularly those in southern California, Monterey Park represents the epicenter of a multiculturally rich San Gabriel Valley region that is home to long-established ethnic enclaves, recent newcomers, as well as a generation of creatives melding traditions to create...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Animal Deaths on Streets and Highways in Los Angeles Hit Record High

ANIMAL WATCH - Los Angeles Animal Services’ six City shelters are required to take in stray and unwanted animals under their obligation “to protect them,” but the record increase in dead animal pick-up calls in 2022—predicted a year before in Freeways Stained with Blood Dispel LA Animal Services “No-Kill” Myth—shows the prevailing Best Friends’ “No Kill” plan, has resulted in shelters continually packed to capacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers

LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry

“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

