LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Live selling is coming of age in the United States led by platforms such as CommentSold. This new ecommerce wave, matched perfectly to the buying habits of the Millennial+ generations is set for mainstream adoption in 2023 as exemplified by Timeless Threads which hit $5M in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022 on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably produced, U.S.-made products which are a far cry from the typical fast-fashion being sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005411/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO