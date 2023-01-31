Read full article on original website
LA County COVID-19: 56 deaths, 2,946 cases over 4-day period
Los Angeles County health officials reported another 56 COVID-19-related deaths over a four-day period ending Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations ticked upward slightly. After a one-day delay in the release of weekend virus statistics caused by a processing error, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 16 deaths associated with...
NBC Los Angeles
New Law Requires Doctors to Notify Patients About Site That Tracks Payments From Drug and Device Companies
Pasadena Plastic surgeon Max Lehfeldt operated on Wendy Knecht after her double mastectomy in 2016, but she says he didn’t tell her he used an experimental device not cleared for breast reconstruction. “I had continual pain," Knecht explained. "I had these seromas, these fluid buildups." She first shared her...
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income seniors still at high risk of homelessness despite extended eviction moratoriums and tenant protections
LOS ANGELES — Each weekend, you can find Maria Briones setting up shop on a sidewalk outside Saint Cecilia church in Los Angeles. “Every Sunday for the past 20 years, I have been here,” she said. City of LA's eviction moratorium ended Jan. 31, but the County of...
Live Selling Helps LA-based Sustainable Fashion Brand ‘Timeless Threads’ Grow 3x
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Live selling is coming of age in the United States led by platforms such as CommentSold. This new ecommerce wave, matched perfectly to the buying habits of the Millennial+ generations is set for mainstream adoption in 2023 as exemplified by Timeless Threads which hit $5M in lifetime live commerce GMV at the end of 2022 on the CommentSold platform. Adding five stars to this achievement is the fact that Timeless Threads sells sustainably produced, U.S.-made products which are a far cry from the typical fast-fashion being sold on social media. In 2020, the brand saved 102,000 yards of deadstock fabric from landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005411/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Santa Ana mother expecting 3rd child prepares for delivery after last round of chemotherapy
Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.
travelweekly.com
Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024
Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sylmar
Did you feel it? A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile west of Sylmar at around 4:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers — nearly half a mile.Both San Fernando Police and Fire Departments say that they have not received any calls regarding damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
gforgames.com
3 Tips And Tricks For Navigating Los Angeles Airports 2023
Prepare to explore the wild and wonderful world of Los Angeles airports! From navigating security to finding the best food court options, we have all the insider tips and tricks you need to make your trip as smooth as possible. So fasten your seat belts and get ready for takeoff – welcome aboard!
weho.org
City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections
The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has again extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on January 31, 2022 but has been extended until March 31, 2023.
theregistrysocal.com
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
Guest Column: Monterey Park’s Legacy Should Be Cultural Empowerment, Not Tragedy
On Jan. 21, the night before the Lunar New Year, a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, frequented by immigrant elders. For many across the country and even the rest of Los Angeles County, the town became simply the latest American city to host a mass shooting. But for Asian Americans, particularly those in southern California, Monterey Park represents the epicenter of a multiculturally rich San Gabriel Valley region that is home to long-established ethnic enclaves, recent newcomers, as well as a generation of creatives melding traditions to create...
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
citywatchla.com
Animal Deaths on Streets and Highways in Los Angeles Hit Record High
ANIMAL WATCH - Los Angeles Animal Services’ six City shelters are required to take in stray and unwanted animals under their obligation “to protect them,” but the record increase in dead animal pick-up calls in 2022—predicted a year before in Freeways Stained with Blood Dispel LA Animal Services “No-Kill” Myth—shows the prevailing Best Friends’ “No Kill” plan, has resulted in shelters continually packed to capacity.
2urbangirls.com
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought ‘Fresh Eyes’ — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
“The world was in shambles,” Prosperity Market co-founder Carmen Dianne says, recalling the pandemic and social unrest of 2020. “It was really hard to see everything that was happening, to know that 41% of Black-owned businesses were closing. The grocery store lines were so long, just getting food was even more difficult than it had been previously.”
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
