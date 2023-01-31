ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Deniya Thornton lifts St. Amant to win over rival Dutchtown

St. Amant star point guard Deniya Thornton came alive in the fourth quarter Thursday night at home, helping her Gators snatch a 51-48 win from District 5-5A rival Dutchtown in St. Amant. Jacey Coleman kept the game close through the first three quarters with her game-high 22 points. But it...
SAINT AMANT, LA
theadvocate.com

For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another

All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAPT

Four Callaway football players sign letters of intent

JACKSON, Miss. — Coming off their best season in years the Callaway Chargers had four players sign on to colleges as National Signing period gets under way this week. The players hope the season they had and their opportunity to play at the next level is the start of what could become the norm at Callaway.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
JACKSON, MS
leisuregrouptravel.com

Where to Eat in Ridgeland

The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Local law enforcement impacted by Tyre Nichols Case in Memphis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tyre Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday in Memphis, local law enforcement in the Jackson Metro are mourning the loss of life and reflecting on how they protect and serve the public. “It’s this kind of incident is tragic, and it makes you sick to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Reservoir operators take measures after days of rain

JACKSON, Miss. — There is a lot of water coming out of the spillway gates and operators are planning on releasing much more in the coming days. The Reservoir spillway gates are churning out 16,000 cubic feet of water per second. Which is equivalent to the size of a football field, spilling out every two seconds.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

MDOT highlights employees in honor of Black History Month

JACKSON, MISS. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is highlighting two MDOT employees, David Kenney and Terrance Yarbrough. Yarbrough is the Director of Human Resources for MDOT where he manages HR functions for more than 2,000 people. He made MDOT history when...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
VICKSBURG, MS

