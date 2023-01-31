Read full article on original website
Deniya Thornton lifts St. Amant to win over rival Dutchtown
St. Amant star point guard Deniya Thornton came alive in the fourth quarter Thursday night at home, helping her Gators snatch a 51-48 win from District 5-5A rival Dutchtown in St. Amant. Jacey Coleman kept the game close through the first three quarters with her game-high 22 points. But it...
Jackson State, T. C. Taylor officially announce inaugural coaching staff
Get to know the new coaching regime in Jackson. The post Jackson State, T. C. Taylor officially announce inaugural coaching staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another
All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
Jackson State 2023 football schedule
Jackson State has released its 2023 football schedule as it moves into the next phase of its football program. The post Jackson State 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign
There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
Four Callaway football players sign letters of intent
JACKSON, Miss. — Coming off their best season in years the Callaway Chargers had four players sign on to colleges as National Signing period gets under way this week. The players hope the season they had and their opportunity to play at the next level is the start of what could become the norm at Callaway.
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Where to Eat in Ridgeland
The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge — the second within weeks; see winning numbers
For the second time in a matter of weeks, someone bought a $100,000 Powerball ticket at a Baton Rouge convenience store, the Louisiana Lottery said Thursday. The most recent winner was a ticket purchased at the Circle K at 4718 Plank Road; the drawing was made on Wednesday. Earlier this...
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
Local law enforcement impacted by Tyre Nichols Case in Memphis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tyre Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday in Memphis, local law enforcement in the Jackson Metro are mourning the loss of life and reflecting on how they protect and serve the public. “It’s this kind of incident is tragic, and it makes you sick to...
Storm system hammering Texas with ice will bring rain to Baton Rouge on Thursday
More rain is expected in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, with much of the rainfall predicted to begin in the late afternoon and last through the evening rush hour, the National Weather Service says. Unlike the storms the region saw on Sunday, there's only a marginal risk of severe...
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
Reservoir operators take measures after days of rain
JACKSON, Miss. — There is a lot of water coming out of the spillway gates and operators are planning on releasing much more in the coming days. The Reservoir spillway gates are churning out 16,000 cubic feet of water per second. Which is equivalent to the size of a football field, spilling out every two seconds.
MDOT highlights employees in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, MISS. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is highlighting two MDOT employees, David Kenney and Terrance Yarbrough. Yarbrough is the Director of Human Resources for MDOT where he manages HR functions for more than 2,000 people. He made MDOT history when...
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
