Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans.

It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23.

Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.

It was able to do just that, as Montville's Juliana O'Dowd led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 58-48 win over Sparta at Montville Township High School.

The win secured at least a co-championship in the NJAC-American Division for Montville.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel," senior Katie Gorski said. "All sports- we lost to them in volleyball this year, we lost in lacrosse- it’s a really great thing. We have a goal to beat Sparta, because they just keep beating us. I’m not shocked, but I don’t know how to act right now because it feels so good. I'm just taking it in.”

Senior Grace Kowalski added, “It feels amazing just to get this first win against Sparta. Coming into this season, we lost every game before that to them, so getting this one final win against them just means a lot for us. They’re also the team that beat us to end our season my freshman year. It feels great to just win this.”

Gorski finished with 15 points- including three 3-pointers. Carey Werheim added 10 points, while Grace Kowalski finished with eight points and five assists.

Montville led by one at halftime, but outscored Sparta 22-15 in the third quarter to take control of the game. It all came after a 10-point loss to Sparta just five days earlier, as Montville followed that up with wins over Chatham and Ridge, before taking down Sparta at home.

“We were really upset when we first played them," Gorski said. "We were not making any of our shots, and we knew how much we wanted this game. In our pregame talk, we were talking about how we want this, Coach Lynn wants this, the crowd wants this, and we need to show that we want it. It could also be our last time playing them unless we see them in states, so it’s now or never.”

Montville coach Derek Lynn added, “We watched a lot of that first game with Sparta- it was a 10-point loss- and there’s a lot of things that didn’t quite go our way. We missed shots we don’t normally miss. The second time around, we were really hungry for this game. We focused in, played with intensity and got some big rebounds, and I thought that was the difference in this game.”

Now, Montville will look to carry that momentum going forward, as it will take on Immaculata on Tuesday before beginning Morris County Tournament play on Thursday against Morris Tech. Montville is the second seed in the MCT, and will face 15th-seeded Morris Tech in that first round game on Feb. 2 at home. While Morris Tech is seeded 15th, it currently is 15-0, and will present a strong challenge for Montville.

“It was a big week for us, we knew that, a four-game week," Lynn said. "We have big games next week with the county tournament starting. Thursday, we face Morris Tech who will probably be 17-0 when they come to us. Then we face the winner of Jefferson and West Morris, so this time of year it’s pretty big games. County games, then eventually state games.”

