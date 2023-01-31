ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Montville Girls Basketball Earns Much-Awaited Win Over Sparta- Wins Division Title

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

MONTVILLE, NJ - Over the last few years, Sparta's girls basketball team has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the area, but Montville, specifically, does not have fond memories of the Spartans.

It all started in 2019-20 when Sparta upset Montville in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals to end Montville's hopes at an undefeated season. That was followed up by four losses to Sparta in the last two seasons, before suffering a 10-point loss on Monday, Jan. 23.

Montville was determined to flip the switch in the rematch on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28.

It was able to do just that, as Montville's Juliana O'Dowd led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 58-48 win over Sparta at Montville Township High School.

The win secured at least a co-championship in the NJAC-American Division for Montville.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel," senior Katie Gorski said. "All sports- we lost to them in volleyball this year, we lost in lacrosse- it’s a really great thing. We have a goal to beat Sparta, because they just keep beating us. I’m not shocked, but I don’t know how to act right now because it feels so good. I'm just taking it in.”

Senior Grace Kowalski added, “It feels amazing just to get this first win against Sparta. Coming into this season, we lost every game before that to them, so getting this one final win against them just means a lot for us. They’re also the team that beat us to end our season my freshman year. It feels great to just win this.”

Gorski finished with 15 points- including three 3-pointers. Carey Werheim added 10 points, while Grace Kowalski finished with eight points and five assists.

Montville led by one at halftime, but outscored Sparta 22-15 in the third quarter to take control of the game. It all came after a 10-point loss to Sparta just five days earlier, as Montville followed that up with wins over Chatham and Ridge, before taking down Sparta at home.

“We were really upset when we first played them," Gorski said. "We were not making any of our shots, and we knew how much we wanted this game. In our pregame talk, we were talking about how we want this, Coach Lynn wants this, the crowd wants this, and we need to show that we want it. It could also be our last time playing them unless we see them in states, so it’s now or never.”

Montville coach Derek Lynn added, “We watched a lot of that first game with Sparta- it was a 10-point loss- and there’s a lot of things that didn’t quite go our way. We missed shots we don’t normally miss. The second time around, we were really hungry for this game. We focused in, played with intensity and got some big rebounds, and I thought that was the difference in this game.”

Now, Montville will look to carry that momentum going forward, as it will take on Immaculata on Tuesday before beginning Morris County Tournament play on Thursday against Morris Tech. Montville is the second seed in the MCT, and will face 15th-seeded Morris Tech in that first round game on Feb. 2 at home. While Morris Tech is seeded 15th, it currently is 15-0, and will present a strong challenge for Montville.

“It was a big week for us, we knew that, a four-game week," Lynn said. "We have big games next week with the county tournament starting. Thursday, we face Morris Tech who will probably be 17-0 when they come to us. Then we face the winner of Jefferson and West Morris, so this time of year it’s pretty big games. County games, then eventually state games.”

Lynn added, “You just want to play your best ball and make sure everyone’s on the same page. Offense and defense, you want to be on the same page. We scout every team, and we have a gameplan for each team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALUMt_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imXja_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRML0_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCS1b_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Um0s1_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECY7w_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkNlK_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esF2w_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaRPx_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irqUz_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwiIz_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8bLO_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DshVc_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4k8C_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVVFa_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zSMm_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQrXs_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj8JE_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpuUH_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKyDt_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNzNO_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoFFy_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRZIR_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZu7z_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bo9sc_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUc5x_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO5iD_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwY6d_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZmkX_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41h0S0_0kWupglM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nc9Ql_0kWupglM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta High School Boys Basketball Honors 2023 Seniors

SPARTA, NJ – It was senior night at the Sparta High School boys basketball game where students and families gathered to honor the varsity players. Before their game against Newton Sparty the Spartan mascot was joined at center court by the seniors and their families. Before the players, the team’s student statisticians were recognized. Marcella Hill and Caroline Mastandrea were given bouquets by the players. “Caroline and Marcella have been stating for basketball games since they were freshmen back in 2019.  It was great watching you both come to games with a smile on your face and a positive outlook no matter...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Boys Basketball Celebrates Seniors

RAHWAY, NJ — Despite losing to Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Thursday evening, the mood at the Rahway High School (RHS) boys varsity basketball game was festive, as the team celebrated and acknowledged its three senior players. Those seniors included: Kyle Hall (#11) Jayden Mitchell (#20) Amir Robinson (#4) On a personal note, I teach or taught all three of these young men. They will be missed not only by the basketball team but by the school and the district in general. We wish them the best with the remainder of their season and in all their ventures, academic, athletic, and otherwise, beyond the walls of Rahway High School. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in 100 Free Jacques Chemaly in 500 Free Weller in 100 Back Weller, Ethan Simms, Evan Katz, Chemaly in the 400 Free On the girls side, the Dodgers (6-2) defeated Hanover Park, 93-77. The winners include: Erin Barisonek, Isabella Guarino, Karen Wu, Layla Knoll in 200 MR Guarino took first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Knoll in 200 Free Wu in the 100 Free  Knoll,  Barisonek, Guarino, Wu in the 200 Free Barisonek in the 100 Back
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ally Sweeney's 35 Points Drives Sparta Girls Basketball to Beat Blair

SPARTA, NJ – Ally Sweeney dominated the court In the first game of the night played in Sparta High School’s gym as the girls basketball squad defeated Blair 57-44. Sweeney put up 35 points; eight 2’s, four from outside the arc and dropped in seven of seven from the foul line. Bailey Chapman added 12 with three rebounds. Mason Munier, Malaya Dobbs and Molly Chapman contributed to the win. Sweeney passed the 400 point total in this game, pushing her career total to 1378 points.  She also has 448 career rebounds and 415 assists. Sparta’s record stands at 13-5.  They head to Gill St. Barnard’s on Thursday.  Their next home appearance is on Saturday up against Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S tournament. That game is scheduled to start at 8:43 p.m.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Boys Basketball Beats Pope John in H/W/S Second Round

SPARTA, NJ- In front of a student section “white out” the Sparta High School boys basketball team defeated Pope John 57-41 in the second round of the tri-county tournament on Tuesday night. Nick Ryan led the Spartan scoring effort with 21 points with four from 3-point territory and five of five from the foul line. The Spartans went up by three points in the first quarter and both teams put 13 points on the board in the second frame. The Spartans returned to the court after the halftime break to control the game adding 22 points while holding the Lions to...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Cools Off East Brunswick, 55-42, on SB Senior Night

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Before analytics took over the sport and dictated the importance of the 3-pointer, basketball teams used to emphasize the value of points in the paint. On Senior Night in South Brunswick, the Vikings highlighted the truth of that old-school philosophy that dates farther back than any of their oldest players birth dates. Dominating the interior offensively, South Brunswick built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a 55-42 boys basketball victory over East Brunswick Thursday night. Daniel Swirad led the Vikings with 20 points, and was the standout performer in the decisive second quarter, when he continually got free for...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden

Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board. That said, there were several positives to build on, however, there were glaring issues they must correct. For example, in the first quarter, the Tigers fell to a 16-point deficit to Linden (18-2). In fact, this bad start to the game was the difference throughout the game. It...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Elizabeth Defeats Plainfield 60-36

ELIZABETH, NJ — Elizabeth notched a home game win against Plainfield Wednesday, with the Cardinals falling to the Minutemen 60-36. The first quarter saw the teams running neck and neck, but the Cardinals headed into halftime behind by 20 points, and they couldn't recover in the second half. Kanye Brown scored 16 points for the Cardinals, adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Ala-Meen Watkins grabbed 8 rebounds, while Zander Anyanwu added 5 points, had 4 rebounds and 4 assists. London Carson had a team high 16 points for Elizabeth. The Cardinals take on Jonathan Dayton's Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rico Parenti gymnasium to open the 2023 Union County Tournament. TAPintoPlainfield.net is Plainfield's free online daily newspaper for Plainfield, NJ news.  Sign up for our daily eNews and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PlainfieldTAP, and on Instagram @tapintoplainfield for all of your Plainfield local news. Download the free TAPinto App for iPhone or Android. Have an idea for a story? Looking to advertise? Email jpopper@tapinto.net.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent

CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin was a captain this year and named an Athlete of the Week for his performance in the team's win against Woodbridge. He will attend the University of New Haven in Connecticut. Lynskey was also named an Athlete of the Week this past season. He is heading to Bates College in Lewiston, ME in the fall. Kanterman will attend Southern Connecticut State University. He is also a wrestler for Cranford High School and was recently named an Athlete of the Week and is the Union County Champion in the 190-lb weight class. The players were joined at the signing by teammates Jake Carter, Jake Carvalho, Ryan Carracino, Lucas Caldwell, Kyle Fay, Zack Szekeres and Ryan Heesters.  
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University

New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce Pearl as his coach for his college career, as well as a learning tool to hopefully get to the ultimate level in the NBA. Pettiford has made a huge name for himself this past year, as he has put on a show wherever he graced his skills. As a member of the...
AUBURN, AL
TAPinto.net

Registration Open for Spotswood Recreation Department's Flag Football

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is open for the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular Flag Football League. Games are played on Sundays from March 12 through June 17. Start times for games begins at 9:15 a.m. The Flag Football League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kindergarten-aged players must be five by December 31, 2022.  The season is seven games long. Games are 50 minutes in length with two 25-minute halves. Age groups will be divided into Kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. Divisions may end up changing before the start of the season depending on the amount of participants in each age bracket. All games will be played at Spotswood High School. Official referees will be on the field for games involving third through eighth graders.  Registration fees are $40 for Spotswood residents and $50 for non-residents and can be completed online on the Spotswood Recreation Department's website.  The Spotswood Recreation Department is looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming spring Flag Football League. All volunteer coaches must be Rutgers SAFETY certified. Interested volunteers should email spotswoodrec@spotswoodboro.com.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 National Signing Day: Four Watchung Hills Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ -  Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!”  said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends.  I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level.   Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!” Surrounded by their family, coaches, and friends  on Feb. 1, the four students put pen to paper and signed their official NLI commitment letters.  And they are: Riley McCann, Rutgers University, Football Cynthia Ming, Boston College, Fencing Magdalena O'Reilly, Holy Cross College, Track and Field Hunter Seubert, Rutgers University, Football The next signing day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University

A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and Bryan Brown, will play collegiate football at Pace University, beginning this fall. The Bloomfield High senior made his decision official, on Feb. 1, at the office of BHS principal Christopher Jennings, with his parents and sister, Lonnie, in attendance, along with Jennings, Bloomfield athletic director, Steve Jenkins and the Bengals head football...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24.  Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall.  A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury. “Aside from being a really good academic school, the coach was really welcoming, and the athletic community was really welcoming, and I felt really comfortable there,“ Reyndoudt explained when asked why she chose Drew. ...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Six Barnegat High School Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent

BARNEGAT, NJ - On Wednesday, February 1, six Barnegat High School Student Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent with their families and coaches by their side. Below is the name of each student, along with their chosen college and sport: Bryce Davenport-Virginia Wesleyan University-Baseball Shikeith Gordon-Marist College-Football Sean Haggerty-The College of New Jersey-Cross Country & Track Patience Mares-Pace University-Field Hockey Cara McCoy-Kean University-Basketball Camryn White-Drew University-Field Hockey
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy