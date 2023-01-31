ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,050 Direct Payments Rolling Out This Valentine’s Day!

Up to $1,050 in direct payments will be rolling out this Valentine’s day, February 14. These payments are under the Middle Class Tax Refund program of California. Residents of California are eligible to receive direct payments worth $200 to $1,050. These direct payments are part of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program. The payments have begun rolling out last October 2022. Fortunately, there will be another and final round of payments expected to roll out until February 14. The recipients of these payments are those who will receive debit cards or direct deposit payments. They are also those who have changed addresses since filing the 2020 tax return.
CNET

How to Check on Your California Inflation Relief Payment

California has been issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds since October. The onetime payments are designed to ease the bite of inflation and, as of Jan. 13, more than 16 million have been issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But more than a million eligible residents may still be waiting...
CBS LA

Food banks scramble as pandemic benefits end this month

There are serious concerns about people struggling to pay for food.Due to federal spending cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), known as CalFresh in California, food banks and pantries across the state are scrambling to stock up because benefits for low-income families are ending this month.Current monthly benefits are $281; that number drops to $23 per month in March.Food prices in California have skyrocketed with increases from 2 to 18 percent depending on the product.Approximately 250,000 families in Orange County alone could be affected.There are also concerns that reduced CalFresh money spent in stores may affect the broader state economy.
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
californiaglobe.com

New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400

A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
KTLA

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
