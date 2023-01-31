Read full article on original website
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
Will you have to pay taxes on the California Middle Class Tax Refund you received? Maybe
"I would hope and imagine that the IRS within the next month would come out with some ruling," said one IRS enrolled agent.
Up To $1,050 Direct Payments Rolling Out This Valentine’s Day!
Up to $1,050 in direct payments will be rolling out this Valentine’s day, February 14. These payments are under the Middle Class Tax Refund program of California. Residents of California are eligible to receive direct payments worth $200 to $1,050. These direct payments are part of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program. The payments have begun rolling out last October 2022. Fortunately, there will be another and final round of payments expected to roll out until February 14. The recipients of these payments are those who will receive debit cards or direct deposit payments. They are also those who have changed addresses since filing the 2020 tax return.
Your $1,050 payment from the state is likely coming in the next two weeks
Have you receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California? If you still have not yet gotten your payment, you might be waiting until February to receive it. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card.
How to Check on Your California Inflation Relief Payment
California has been issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds since October. The onetime payments are designed to ease the bite of inflation and, as of Jan. 13, more than 16 million have been issued, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But more than a million eligible residents may still be waiting...
Low-income earners in the Valley can get money back – if they file taxes
FRESNO, Calif. — If you are someone who earned between $1 and $30,000 last year, you may be eligible for tax credits. Every year at tax season, there are low-income earners who don’t file taxes. Yet, more than $1 billion is available to them from the state. Reyes...
Food banks scramble as pandemic benefits end this month
There are serious concerns about people struggling to pay for food.Due to federal spending cuts to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), known as CalFresh in California, food banks and pantries across the state are scrambling to stock up because benefits for low-income families are ending this month.Current monthly benefits are $281; that number drops to $23 per month in March.Food prices in California have skyrocketed with increases from 2 to 18 percent depending on the product.Approximately 250,000 families in Orange County alone could be affected.There are also concerns that reduced CalFresh money spent in stores may affect the broader state economy.
Deadline Tuesday for Covered California enrollment
The deadline to enroll in health insurance through Covered California for 2023 is Tuesday, January 31.
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
Scammers Are Stealing Money From EBT Cards, Leaving Low Income Californians With Little Money for Food
Ingrid Brown relies on her state-issued electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card to buy food. But recently, the money on the card disappeared. All $381. “I feel upset. And it’s wrong. Because people are going hungry,” she said. Brown was confused when she learned the money was spent at...
SGD&E customers to receive help with high utility bills
In a meeting Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees all of the state’s utilities, voted to roll out Climate Credits now, instead of in April.
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400
A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
Millions of Californians applied for Biden student loan relief. What is the holdup?
More than 2.3 million Californians applied for or were deemed automatically eligible for tens of thousands of dollars in student debt forgiveness in the four weeks that applications were open this fall, White House data shows. So far, fewer than 1.5 million of them had applications approved as a result...
‘It’s a big removal of a barrier’: What housing at California’s community colleges looks like
COSTA MESA, Calif. — This story was originally published in CalMatters. When Vivian McFarland decided to enroll in Orange Coast College, a community college in Costa Mesa, the college’s on-campus housing complex, The Harbour, was a major factor. Living on campus makes for an easier commute to class,...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
