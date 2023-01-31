Up to $1,050 in direct payments will be rolling out this Valentine’s day, February 14. These payments are under the Middle Class Tax Refund program of California. Residents of California are eligible to receive direct payments worth $200 to $1,050. These direct payments are part of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) program. The payments have begun rolling out last October 2022. Fortunately, there will be another and final round of payments expected to roll out until February 14. The recipients of these payments are those who will receive debit cards or direct deposit payments. They are also those who have changed addresses since filing the 2020 tax return.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO