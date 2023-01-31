ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn man convicted of providing material support to ISIS

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ialbe_0kWup9uk00

Dearborn man convicted of providing material support to ISIS 00:34

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

According to the Justice Department, 32-year-old Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli was charged with providing and attempting to provide material support, conspiring to provide material support and attending an ISIS training camp.

Federal officials say Musaiblibi traveled to Yemen in April 2015 and researched ISIS, including downloading propaganda and a book on how to get into Syria.

Officials say he traveled to Syria where he attended an ISIS-run religious training camp before going through military training. Following graduation from ISIS military camp, he remained with the group before he was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces and turned over to the FBI in 2018.

"Ibraheem Musaibli traveled halfway around the world and joined a vicious, brutal, and violent terrorist organization known—and proud of—its barbaric acts of terror," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "Today's verdicts highlights the dedication of this office, along with our law enforcement partners, in pursuing anyone who poses a danger to the United States—no matter where they are located."

Musaibli was convicted after a nine-day trial, and the jury deliberated for less than four hours.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

"This defendant willingly traveled to Syria, joined ISIS, and attended a terrorist training camp," James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office, said in the release. "Today's verdict demonstrates to anyone who would seek to contribute to ISIS's terrorist activities that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force will be unwavering in its mission to protect the American people by identifying, disrupting, and bringing them to justice."

Comments / 8

don
3d ago

take everything he owns and while he sits in prison send his family back to their home land, even the children born here.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

ISIS soldier from Dearborn guilty in federal court terror trial

Detroit — An Islamic State soldier from Dearborn captured on a Syrian battlefield five years ago faces at least 10 years in federal prison after a jury Monday convicted him of providing material support to a terrorist group. Jurors spent about four hours deliberating after a nine-day trial before...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Metro Detroit men arrested for involvement during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Metro Detroit men were arrested on felony charges after officials say they were part of a group of rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.According to the Justice Department, Kyle Mlynarek, 27, of Redford, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
wemu.org

FBI finds missing Dexter High School student

A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
DEXTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Homeland Security issues warning about rise in sextortion cases

DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Field Office is issuing an alert for the public about an increase in sextortion cases. Sextortion refers to when a person is threatened or blackmailed into providing sexual imagery to a predator, in order to avoid said sexual imagery from being leaked publicly.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."  
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
Detroit News

Man who survived being shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit cops

Detroit — A man who survived being shot 23 times three years ago has filed a federal lawsuit accusing two unnamed Detroit police officers of "recklessly" enlisting the aid of a confidential informant who went on a shooting spree that resulted in the plaintiff's injuries and the deaths of six other victims.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged with assaulting woman, her mother while out on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man who was out on bond in connection with a shooting in December is now facing charges in a domestic violence case.Wayne County prosecutors charged Torrion Hudson, 22, with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful possession or use of harmful devices causing injury, domestic violence and assault and battery.Authorities say Hudson assaulted a 22-year-old woman, who is the mother of his child, and the woman's 42-year-old mother.At about 6 p.m. on Jan. 28, police were called to an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Whittier Avenue after Hudson allegedly got into...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Judge rules past act admissible in Morrow murder trial this month

PONTIAC - Steven Morrow is accused of committing an armed robbery just days before he allegedly robbed and killed two Highland Township residents last spring. Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ricardo Polanco argued during a Feb. 1 pre-trial hearing that the alleged earlier armed robbery shows motive and intent in the murders of Cameron Duckworth, 20, and Drake Mancuso, 16, on May 20 and should be admissible in Morrow's trial later this month. He noted Morrow, of Highland Township, had allegedly obtained a gun from the same person for use in the earlier armed robbery and in the May 20 murders.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered a dolphin skull in unaccompanied luggage at Detroit Metro Airport last week.The luggage was unintentionally separated from its owner during travel, and when the luggage reentered the country, X-ray screenings showed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.Further investigation by customs agents and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined the object was a skull from a young dolphin."Certain fish and wildlife, and products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates, as well as other requirements," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. "This includes wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs."The dolphin skull was seized and turned over to law enforcement wildlife inspectors for investigation.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy