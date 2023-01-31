Dearborn man convicted of providing material support to ISIS 00:34

(CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

According to the Justice Department, 32-year-old Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli was charged with providing and attempting to provide material support, conspiring to provide material support and attending an ISIS training camp.

Federal officials say Musaiblibi traveled to Yemen in April 2015 and researched ISIS, including downloading propaganda and a book on how to get into Syria.

Officials say he traveled to Syria where he attended an ISIS-run religious training camp before going through military training. Following graduation from ISIS military camp, he remained with the group before he was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces and turned over to the FBI in 2018.

"Ibraheem Musaibli traveled halfway around the world and joined a vicious, brutal, and violent terrorist organization known—and proud of—its barbaric acts of terror," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "Today's verdicts highlights the dedication of this office, along with our law enforcement partners, in pursuing anyone who poses a danger to the United States—no matter where they are located."

Musaibli was convicted after a nine-day trial, and the jury deliberated for less than four hours.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

"This defendant willingly traveled to Syria, joined ISIS, and attended a terrorist training camp," James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office, said in the release. "Today's verdict demonstrates to anyone who would seek to contribute to ISIS's terrorist activities that the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force will be unwavering in its mission to protect the American people by identifying, disrupting, and bringing them to justice."