Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
solarindustrymag.com
ACE NY Takes Issue with Hochul Proposal for NYPA
The Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY) has voiced its concerns about a measure in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget proposal that would give new authority to the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to own, develop, finance and operate renewable energy facilities. “We fully...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three-party joint venture formed for 250 MW of New York community solar
Three companies, Bullrock Renewables, NXTGenREA, and Delaware River Solar, have formed a joint venture to construct, own and operate a 250 MW portfolio of community solar projects in New York State. The three expect the projects to be online by 2025. The portfolio will include 120 MW to be completed...
Judge rejects motion to allow for the distribution of cannabis licenses in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustration continues for Western New Yorkers in the cannabis industry who are going to have to continue to wait until the first adult-retail cannabis dispensary is opened in the region after a judge dismissed a motion to allow the distribution of these licenses in the area, leaving all in the Western New York industry in limbo.
Is suburban zoning the enemy? NY’s affordable housing plan looks to bypass local officials
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to force towns and villages to allow more affordable housing has set off a firestorm among local leaders, who say they want to keep their right to decide what’s built in their communities. Hochul’s plan would give the state power to bypass local zoning...
Clearing the air on New York's gas furnace ban proposal
As we peel back the governor’s proposed budget, we’re learning more about what exactly is banned under the state’s proposal on fossil fuel usage in new builds starting later this decade.
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Hochul addresses New York's asylum-seeker crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 1.7 million asylum seekers streamed across the southern border of the United States last year, and up to 40,000 of them are estimated to have come to New York City. With his sanctuary city straining to provide for them, Mayor Eric Adams recently called for migrants...
nystateofpolitics.com
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Local reaction to Gov. Hochul's budget proposal
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed details about her 2024 New York State budget proposal Wednesday afternoon, and it includes more than $34 billion in school aid. 2 On Your Side talked with Superintendent Michael Cornell on Wednesday afternoon after the governor spoke in Albany, and he is pleased with what she is proposing for education funding.
Hochul announces plan to compensate volunteer firefighters
NEW YORK — It's a problem impacting the safety of communities across the state: the need for volunteer firefighters, which Chief Charles Heist says is crucial. "A lot of members who have families, and they work full-time jobs, and you still have to put a certain amount of hours into answering alarms, training, and so forth. It is very taxing and overwhelming," Heist said.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Mobile sports betting brings in more than $740 million to New York state
ALBANY, N.Y. — In its first year legalized, mobile sports betting generated $542 million in taxes and an additional $200 million in licensing fees. Most of that will go to the state's education system. But $6 million will go to gambling education and treatment, while $5 million will be...
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
