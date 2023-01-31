ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
ACE NY Takes Issue with Hochul Proposal for NYPA

The Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACE NY) has voiced its concerns about a measure in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget proposal that would give new authority to the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to own, develop, finance and operate renewable energy facilities. “We fully...
Three-party joint venture formed for 250 MW of New York community solar

Three companies, Bullrock Renewables, NXTGenREA, and Delaware River Solar, have formed a joint venture to construct, own and operate a 250 MW portfolio of community solar projects in New York State. The three expect the projects to be online by 2025. The portfolio will include 120 MW to be completed...
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted

If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Local reaction to Gov. Hochul's budget proposal

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed details about her 2024 New York State budget proposal Wednesday afternoon, and it includes more than $34 billion in school aid. 2 On Your Side talked with Superintendent Michael Cornell on Wednesday afternoon after the governor spoke in Albany, and he is pleased with what she is proposing for education funding.
Hochul announces plan to compensate volunteer firefighters

NEW YORK — It's a problem impacting the safety of communities across the state: the need for volunteer firefighters, which Chief Charles Heist says is crucial. "A lot of members who have families, and they work full-time jobs, and you still have to put a certain amount of hours into answering alarms, training, and so forth. It is very taxing and overwhelming," Heist said.
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban

New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
