Crash in Plymouth Twp. sends driver to hospital
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a crash on the cross valley that sent a driver to the hospital Thursday evening in Plymouth Township. Nanticoke Fire Department is responding to a one-car crash near exit 4 on the south cross valley that occurred just before 4:00 p.m. The Nanticoke fire chief […]
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Hazleton Police investigating hit-and-run into house
HAZLETON – Hazleton City Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which someone struck a utility pole and a house. Police said they were called to the area of 716 West 22nd Street around 5:30pm on Jan. 27. A silver BMW was travelling east on 22nd Street at a...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident
Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Pottsville
UPDATE (4:16pm) - Fire marked under control.
WOLF
PSP vehicle involved in Ashland crash
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is being cited following a crash involving a PSP vehicle on Monday night. According to State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets in Ashland around 7:15 PM. Officials say a trooper was driving on Centre...
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash involves tractor-trailer in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The cab of a tractor-trailer becomes impaled after a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Annville Cleona Fire Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township at 4:49 p.m. The cab of...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
skooknews.com
Fire Destroys Home in Locust Gap
A fire destroyed a home in Locust Gap late Tuesday evening. Just before 10:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Railroad Street and 2nd Street in the village of Locust Gap in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, for a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a...
more961.com
Head on collision under investigation
Virginia State Police are trying to figure how or why a driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County yesterday afternoon that triggered a fatal head-on collision. Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the crash happened shortly after one o’clock near mile marker 208. The driver...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Hazleton Area Crash Log
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – The following is a round-up of vehicle accidents handled by State Police in the Hazleton area. A single vehicle accident occurred just before 5am Jan. 27 in the Humboldt section of Hazle Township. Troopers said Kelvin Pagan, 19, of Hazleton, was headed east on...
PennDOT traffic data shows less traffic in CSVT North's first four months
Montoursville, Pa. — CSVT, the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project, is a four-lane bypass highway that includes a nearly mile-long river bridge. The northern section links interchanges along Route 15 south of Winfield and Route 147 in Point Township. So far, the data suggests that the new roadway is helping to reduce traffic congestion. “I am pleased that the preliminary data shows that the new roadway is removing through traffic...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 5)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
West Mahanoy Police investigating burglary at Heights cell tower
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – Township Police are investigating a burglary at the cell tower near Odd Fellows Cemetery. Police said they were called to the site at 30 Cemetery Road around 2pm. Sometime overnight, someone cut the locks off the gates into the secured area of the cell tower site. Inside, they cut the door handle on the work trailer, causing significant damage to the side entrance door.
Truck crashes into garage near Giant’s Despair
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes. The crashes are happening in an area near a road commonly known as Giant’s Despair a road that has been the site of crashes for […]
Main Line Media News
Swallowed by sinkhole in Berks County, pedestrian needs ladder to climb out
A Mount Penn man had to be rescued from an 8-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed him as he cut through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot along Perkiomen Avenue in the borough on his way home late Tuesday, fire officials said. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking down the...
