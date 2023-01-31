Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
AZFamily
Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
Phoenix New Times
West Valley Residents Savor a Burst of Local Flavor as Independent Restaurants Move In
Editor's note: This story was updated on February 2 to reflect the correct spelling of Roe. Katie Roe and her husband purchased their home near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue in Peoria 17 years ago so they could be close to their insurance company jobs. But when it came...
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
johnnyjet.com
Whoa: American Airlines Charging $139 Hidden Fee for Phoenix Departures the Day After Super Bowl
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you thought baggage fees were annoying, wait until you get a load of this… Thanks to John Dekker from Surf City Travel for alerting me that American Airlines is charging a $139 hidden fee per ticket for departures out of Phoenix, Arizona the day after Super Bowl. RELATED: 12 Things in Travel You Need to Know Today.
fox10phoenix.com
$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!. Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
allaboutarizonanews.com
What You Need To Know If You are Going To The WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is one of the biggest events hosted in Arizona. The long standing Scottsdale event is known for great golf, beautiful weather, big crowds and a good time with alcohol consumption. Scottsdale Police are urging attendees to plan ahead and not drink and drive. Next week, the...
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
I've stayed in the best hotels in Phoenix area and these 7 impress me the most, from a central luxury icon to a scenic Scottsdale resort
Check out a local's tips on the best hotels to book in Phoenix, including the iconic Arizona Biltmore, Hotel Valley Ho, Rise Uptown, and more.
4 mistakes tourists make when visiting Phoenix, Arizona, and what a local says to do instead
The most dangerous mistakes tourists make in Phoenix are underestimating the heat, not drinking enough water, and not having the right hiking gear.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix contemplates mandatory water line insurance
It’s the last thing a Phoenix homeowner may think about but when it happens, a broken water or sewer line can create an expensive nightmare. That’s why Phoenix and a National League of Cities joined the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe in a partnership “to educate property owners about their service line responsibilities and to help residents avoid out-of-pocket expenses for unanticipated and potentially costly service line repairs and replacements,” according to a memo to Phoenix City Council from by Deputy City Manager Ginger Spencer.
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Towne Center | Shopping mall in Glendale, Arizona
Arrowhead Towne Center, often referred to by locals as Arrowhead Mall, is a super-regional shopping mall located in Glendale, Arizona (west suburban Phoenix). The mall is owned by Macerich & GIC Private Limited. It is anchored by Macy's, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The mall was previously anchored by...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
9th Annual Concours in the Hills Rolls into Fountain Hills This Weekend
Attention all car, motorcycle and military vehicle fanatics! The 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money is back Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event will have plenty of horsepower for everyone while supporting the top-notch care that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting in downtown Phoenix
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
