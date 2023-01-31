Beyoncé has officially announced that she will embark on a 2023 world tour in support of her Grammy-nominated 2022 album, RENAISSANCE. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Beyoncé made the announcement under a close-up image from the album’s cover art shoot, writing “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.” The tour will begin with a slew of European shows in May, followed by stops in Canada and the United States that run from early July through late September. Notably, the RENAISSANCE World Tour will mark Bey’s first since her 2018 co-headlining On The Run II Tour with JAY-Z and her first solo tour since the Formation World Tour in 2016.

