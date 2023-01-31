ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

multihousingnews.com

New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community

Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
newcanaanite.com

Grand List Increases by $88 Million; Top-10 Taxpayer Accounts [CORRECTED]

[CORRECTION: NewCanaanite.com wrongly calculated the Grand List year-over-year increase prior to the Feb. 1, 2023 newsletter going out. I apologize for the mistake. A standalone correction can be found here.]. The total value of taxable property in New Canaan—including homes, commercial properties and motor vehicles—increased by about $88 million from...
betheladvocate.com

First Selectman Candidate and Acting First Selectman Rich Straiton, If Elected, Suggests Former BHS Principal Fill Vacant Seat on Bethel’s Board of Selectmen

Report by Paula Antolini, February 1, 2023, 8:37AM EDT. If Bethel First Selectman candidate Rich Straiton (Democrat) is elected, he suggests that former Bethel High School Principal Pat Cosentino (Unaffiliated) fill the vacant seat on the Bethel Board of Selectman, according to the News Times interview. “I worked closely with...
hamlethub.com

Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield

If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 1:50 p.m. 3:50 p.m. Monday received a report of a bike stolen from the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue. The Parking Commission on Wednesday unanimously elected Jennifer Donovan as chair. ***. The youth groups of First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan are holding a...
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Feb. 2

38 Main Street: Shawn R. Etlinger and Celeste Lavallee-Etlinger to Fred and Jacqueline H. Steenkamp, $450,000 on Dec. 28. 15 Pent Road: Dzenis Jasavic to Nezad Jasavic, $251,000 on Dec. 21. 58 River Street: Justin T. Digianni to Colin Walter and Julia Peterson, $349,500 on Dec. 21. East Haven. 4...
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000.
themonroesun.com

Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles

MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
heystamford.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
