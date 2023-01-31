Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Kanawha County commissioners present Dairy Winkle owners with $35,000 check
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission has approved $35,000 to help with Dairy Winkle’s recovery efforts following a devastating fire. The commission presented Dairy Winkle owners Kerry and Jenny Ellison with the check during its regularly scheduled meeting this week. The Campbells Creek restaurant was...
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been reported missing. Virgil Earl, 14, left the Davis Child Shelter for school on Jan. 27 and never returned, police said. Anyone with information on Earl’s location is asked...
wchstv.com
Renovations begin at travel plazas on West Virginia Turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Renovations have started at two travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. The state Department of Transportation said restroom, food and parking facilities at the Beckley and Bluestone plazas in Southern West Virginia will remain available during renovations. The work is scheduled to continue through...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
wchsnetwork.com
Some Regal residents find housing following apartment fire one week ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the week since the Regal Apartments fire displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, some have already found a new place to live. Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts told 580-WCHS Wednesday of the 35 families who were impacted about 15-18 residents have found housing, while others continue to explore their options.
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha officials release plans for Paint Creek water and soil testing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials have released plans for water and soil testing following a chemical spill that dumped about 3,000 gallons of hazardous material into Paint Creek in August 2022. As part of an order sent by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to the...
wchstv.com
Public meeting on new Malden treatment facility brings heated debate
MALDEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — There were some tense moments at a public meeting about a new recovery center in Malden as community members expressed concerns about the facility's safety and whether it will bring more drug issues to the Kanawha County town. Lotus Recovery Center is described on its...
Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area
UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe. BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
wchstv.com
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County dispatchers said six fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near the border of Roane and Kanawha counties. Dispatchers said the fire was at a residence in the 7600 block of Charleston Road.
wchstv.com
South Charleston police seek suspect on warrant in robbery at bar
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police said they are looking for a man wanted on a warrant after an employee at a bar was robbed at knifepoint. Dustin Ray Bassham is being sought on a first-degree robbery warrant in a Jan. 22 incident at Wild Wiley’s, located on 600 Short St., according to a news release Thursday from the South Charleston Police Department.
WSAZ
Nitro Supermarket to reopen as ‘Cook’s Nitro Market’ in coming weeks
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A late-night fire in August at the Nitro Supermarket made its future uncertain, leaving the community without a designated grocery store for half a year. With few updates during the last six months a sign which appeared in front of the store in January that read “open soon” left passersby wondering what was going on inside the building.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
First West Virginian in Space Force honored in Putnam County
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first West Virginian to be in the new Space Force branch of the U.S. military was honored Tuesday by the Putnam County Commission. "Putnam County is where I spent most of my time. Running around here or back in the woods around here my whole life, so being honored in this way by Putnam County is everything," said Gabe Garrison, former Space Force Guardian.
WSAZ
Traffic to be impacted by power line work in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – American Electric Power will be working on power lines Thursday around 131 Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be impacted. Officials say drivers should anticipate major delays for approximately three to four hours between 8...
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
wchstv.com
Former employee accused in McDonald's bathroom attack on customer heads back to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A now former Elkview McDonald's employee who is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer in the restaurant's bathroom is headed back to prison for crimes he was on probation for at the time of the alleged attack. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with...
wchstv.com
AEP and W.Va. DOT comment on tree concerns in Loudendale community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is known for its mountains and forestry, but people in the Loudendale community say nature is causing dangers along the roadways. On Tuesday, a tree fell on a pregnant woman's car, injuring her. Residents report they've reached out to AEP, the Department...
