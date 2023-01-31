Read full article on original website
NPR
Hidden Viruses And How To Prevent The Next Pandemic
More than three years since the start of the COVID pandemic, infectious disease experts are studying other viruses with pandemic potential. Their goal is to understand how pandemics begin and how they can be prevented. This is the focus of the NPR series "Hidden Viruses: How Pandemics Really Begin." In...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
NPR
Pentagon is tracking a spy balloon, which it suspects belongs to China, over the U.S.
U.S. military officials say they are tracking a Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon that's been over the continental U.S. for the past couple of days. The Pentagon says the U.S. has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that has been over the continental U.S. for the past few days. U.S. officials say they believe the balloon has come from China. For more on this breaking story, we're joined by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre. Hi there, Greg.
NPR
Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China after the discovery of what the Pentagon alleges to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. China's government says it's a weather balloon.
NPR
A single-shot treatment to protect infants from RSV may be coming soon
Cheryl Meany, a high school teacher from Camillus, N.Y., was excited when she learned she was carrying twins in 2014. But her joy quickly turned to worry as doctors flagged several health concerns, including possible brain lesions. So she needed a moment to process when her husband, a respiratory therapist,...
NPR
Parents worry that their children might struggle with anxiety, Pew report finds
NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Pamela Cantor, founder of Turnaround for Children, about a Pew report that finds U.S. parents' biggest concern is the mental health of their children.
NPR
China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray
The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday.
NPR
A record number of Americans have health insurance, but experts fear it won't last
A record number of Americans have health insurance right now, but experts worry it won't last. millions of people are set to lose Medicaid, and some states have already begun to send warning letters.
NPR
Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Finkelstein, vice president of the Center for Naval Analyses, about the Pentagon saying a Chinese surveillance balloon is floating over Montana. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Dave Finkelstein is following all this. He is a former U.S. Army-China specialist, now a vice president at the Center...
NPR
A journalist ventures inside one of the world's most notorious terrorist groups
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies in for Terry Gross. The National Counterterrorism Center has identified the Haqqani network as a lethal and sophisticated insurgent group responsible for high-profile suicide bombings in Afghanistan and armed assault on the Kabul International Hotel and other targets. Our guest, journalist Jere Van Dyk, has spent decades reporting on Afghanistan and, in the early 1980s, lived with Haqqani network leaders while they were battling invading forces from the Soviet Union. Van Dyk returned to the region several more times in succeeding years, in part hoping to reconnect with the clan's leader and discuss the group's evolution into an organization willing to kill innocent civilians in its attacks. On one trip in 2008, Van Dyk was taken hostage by the Taliban and held captive for 45 days. He later advised the Obama administration on a reevaluation of its hostage policies.
NPR
Spy balloon is spotted over Montana. Will it interfere with Blinken's China trip?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be the first Cabinet secretary in the Biden Administration to visit China. His trip this weekend comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to boil.
NPR
Ukraine needs more support even though Russia has fought poorly, Polish diplomat says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Marek Magierowski about Poland's support of Ukraine, and its call for more military aid in the war against Russia. Allies of Ukraine are preparing for a second year of war. The anniversary of Russia's invasion is later this month. This means a second year of war for neighboring Poland, which has sent arms and aid to Ukraine. Poland's ambassador to the U.S. is Marek Magierowski.
NPR
Tensions rise in the wake of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
In the wake of recent violence, members of Israel's right wing are calling for tougher action against Palestinians — which could just harden the attitudes of Palestinians bearing the brunt.
NPR
Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin
Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin
NPR
Encore: Author Jas Hammond on their book, 'We Deserve Monuments'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Jas Hammond about their book, We Deserve Monuments. It's a young adult love story and a family mystery that explores intergenerational trauma and racism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. "We Deserve Monuments" is the debut novel by writer Jas Hammonds. And it just won the Coretta...
NPR
Morning news brief
Chinese surveillance balloon, spotted over the U.S., complicates Antony Blinken's trip to China, a Guantánamo prisoner is released to Belize, report says Great Salt Lake is at risk of drying up. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make a short trip to China this...
NPR
Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states
Republican governors have been transporting migrants out of states near the southern border. Some Democrats who first opposed it are now saying it's a humanitarian service, not a political statement. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said...
